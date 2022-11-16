The 2022 DP World Tour Rankings bonus pool purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $2,000,000 -- coming in the form of a cash bonus for the winner of the season-long DP World Tour Rankings, formerly the Race to Dubai, which is a points-based system to determine the best European Tour player throughout the season.

The DP World Tour Rankings format changed some in recent years.

The top 60 eligible players in the standings -- plus exemptions -- qualify for the penultimate event, the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa. After that event, the top 50 available players qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. The DP World Tour Championship also has a $10 million purse.

As part the season finale, the first-place prize for the 2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai is $3 million. The rest of the field was paid based on a $6 million purse.

The top five players in the final standings are paid part of the $5 million bonus pool. Next season, the top eight players will be paid from a $6 million bonus pool. A player must satisfy European Tour membership requirements to collect from the prize pool.

2022 Race to Dubai bonus pool, purse, winner's share, prize money payout