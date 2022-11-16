2022 DP World Tour Rankings scenarios: Who can still win the season-long race at the DP World Tour Championship?

At this week's season-ending 2022 DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, seven players in the 50-man field can win the season-long DP World Tour Rankings (formerly the Race to Dubai) and the bonus that comes with the honor.

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy carries a lead of 128 points over second-ranked Ryan Fox heading into the no-cut event at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course.

The top seven players in the standings, however, can win the DP World Tour Rankings outright, depending on the outcome of the tournament.

This season, the Race to Dubai bonus pool is $5 million, with the winner getting $2,000,000 and the remainder of the top five sharing in the spoils.

2022 DP World Tour Championship scenarios to win the Race to Dubai

Since the 2022 DP World Tour Championship will earn 2,000 Race to Dubai points by taking the event, and there are less than 2,000 points separating No. 1 McIlroy and No. 7 Adrian Meronk, seven of the 50 players in the tournament can still mathematically win the season-long race.

The six players who can win are McIlroy, Fox, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry and Adrian Meronk

All McIlroy has to do is finish ahead of the other six players anywhere on the leaderboard, and he wins the season-long race. A win, however, is the only way McIlroy can guarantee he would win the DP World Tour Rankings.

Ryan Fox can finish in second place this week and still win the DP World Tour Rankings. He could finish as low as 13th place and still win, provided none of the other six contenders win. Rory McIlroy would have to finish worse than 48th place and Fitzpatrick worse than second in that far-fetched scenario.

Matt Fitzpatrick is the only other player who can win the DP World Tour Rankings without having to win this week. He could finish in second and win the race if Fox doesn't win and McIlroy finishes worse than seventh.

The other four players can only win the DP World Tour Rankings with a win and subsequent lower finishes by McIlroy, Fox and/or Fitzpatrick.

Fleetwood needs McIlroy to finish worse than third and Fox to finish lower than second.

Hovland needs McIlroy to finish worse than fourth and Fox lower than third.

Lowry needs McIlroy to finish worse than seventh, Fox lower than fifth and Fitzpatrick to miss out on a top two.

Meronk needs McIlroy to finish worse than 16th, Fox lower than eighth and Fitzpatrick to not make the top two.