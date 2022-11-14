2022 The RSM Classic host courses, scorecard and course breakdown

The 2022 The RSM Classic is played this year at Sea Island Golf Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga.

The tournament's host courses hve been at the resort since the tournament was founded. This event is unique to the fall on the PGA Tour in that the Seaside and Plantation Courses are used in the first two rounds of the event before consolidating to the Seaside Course for the final two rounds.

Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside Course plays as a par-70 golf course, playing to a scorecard distance of 7,005 yards, making it one of the shortest golf course on the PGA Tour. Four courses on the PGA Tour player under 7,000 yards, and two of them are for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The Platnation Course plays as a par-72 test with a scorecard length of 7,060 yards, making it one of the shortest par-72s on all of the PGA Tour.

Sea Island Golf Resort (Seaside Course) course breakdown

Sea Island Golf Resort's Seaside Course has just two par 5s, four par 3s and 12 par 4s, and the golf course finishes with a 4-3-4 flurry.

The par 3s all hover around 200 yards, plus or minus 20 yards. The two par 5s are longer and are all at least 560 yards in length.

The par 4s have a good variety to them, with most hanging in the 400-430 yards range. There are a fewer shorter par 4s, but the meat of the course's demands come in these holes.

Sea Island Golf Resort (Seaside Course) scorecard

HOLE YARDS PAR 1 4 417 2 4 415 3 3 204 4 4 429 5 4 409 6 3 179 7 5 582 8 4 368 9 4 452 OUT 35 3455 10 4 418 11 4 425 12 3 223 13 4 408 14 4 442 15 5 565 16 4 407 17 3 192 18 4 470 IN 35 3550 TOTAL 70 7005

Sea Island Golf Resort (Plantation Course) course breakdown

Sea Island Golf Resort's Plantation Course has four par 5s, four par 3s and 10 par 4s, and the golf course finishes with a 3-4-5 crescendo.

The par 3s are sympatico on both sides, with one over 200 yards and one closer to 160 yards in length.

The par 5s are quite varied on this course, with one meant to be scorable and the other more likely a three-shot challenge.

The par 4s have a good variety to them, much more so compared to the Seaside Course, with several under 400 yards.

Sea Island Golf Resort (Plantation Course) scorecard