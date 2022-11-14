2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Dunlop Phoenix field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The Japan Golf Tour field is set for this event, played at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan.

The Dunlop Phoenix field is headlined by the likes of Tom Kim, Corey Conners, Aaron Wise and more.

This is set to be a 84-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking one of the final events on the Japan Golf Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the event returning to full status in Japan.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $1.4 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Dunlop Phoenix field

Hiroki Abe

Shota Akiyoshi

Mikiya Akutsu

Yosuke Asaji

Todd Baek

Ho-Sung Choi

Jay Choi

Corey Conners

Yuki Furukawa

Seungsu Han

Takahiro Hataji

Kazuki Higa

Kensei Hirata

Mikumu Horikawa

Rikuya Hoshino

Jung-Gon Hwang

Kodai Ichihara

Yuta Ikeda

Kenshiro Ikegami

Tomoyo Ikemura

Shugo Imahira

Yuki Inamori

Ryo Ishikawa

Tomohiro Ishizaka

Aguri Iwasaki

Hiroshi Iwata

Daijiro Izumida

Dong-Kyu Jang

Brendan Jones

Takumi Kanaya

Naoyuki Kataoka

Shingo Katayama

Yuto Katsuragawa

Riki Kawamoto

Thanyakon Khrongpha

Kyung-Tae Kim

Chan Kim

Tom Kim

Yuta Kinoshita

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Shintaro Kobayashi

Tatsuya Kodai

Satoshi Kodaira

Tomohiro Kondo

Yuwa Kosaihira

Jinichiro Kozuma

Jbe Kruger

Han Lee

Katsumasa Miyamoto

Yusaku Miyazato

Toshinori Muto

Ryutaro Nagano

Hirotaro Naito

Keita Nakajima

Naoto Nakanishi

Koumei Oda

Takashi Ogiso

Yujiro Ohori

Ryuichi Oiwa

Kaito Onishi

Tomoharu Otsuki

Juvic Pagunsan

Sang-Hyun Park

Mito Pereira

Akio Sadakata

Taihei Sato

Taiga Semikawa

Taisei Shimizu

Young-Han Song

Eric Sugimoto

Tomoyasu Sugiyama

Tadahiro Takayama

Yoshitaka Takeya

Mitsumasa Tamura

Toru Taniguchi

Hideto Tanihara

Ryuko Tokimatsu

Yosuke Tsukada

Yuta Uetake

Scott Vincent

Aaron Wise

Masayuki Yamashita

Azuma Yano

Taiki Yoshida

