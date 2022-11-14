2022 Dunlop Phoenix Tournament field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Dunlop Phoenix field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The Japan Golf Tour field is set for this event, played at Phoenix Country Club in Miyazaki, Japan.
The Dunlop Phoenix field is headlined by the likes of Tom Kim, Corey Conners, Aaron Wise and more.
This is set to be a 84-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking one of the final events on the Japan Golf Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the event returning to full status in Japan.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a $1.4 million purse, with four of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Dunlop Phoenix field
- Hiroki Abe
- Shota Akiyoshi
- Mikiya Akutsu
- Yosuke Asaji
- Todd Baek
- Ho-Sung Choi
- Jay Choi
- Corey Conners
- Yuki Furukawa
- Seungsu Han
- Takahiro Hataji
- Kazuki Higa
- Kensei Hirata
- Mikumu Horikawa
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Jung-Gon Hwang
- Kodai Ichihara
- Yuta Ikeda
- Kenshiro Ikegami
- Tomoyo Ikemura
- Shugo Imahira
- Yuki Inamori
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Tomohiro Ishizaka
- Aguri Iwasaki
- Hiroshi Iwata
- Daijiro Izumida
- Dong-Kyu Jang
- Brendan Jones
- Takumi Kanaya
- Naoyuki Kataoka
- Shingo Katayama
- Yuto Katsuragawa
- Riki Kawamoto
- Thanyakon Khrongpha
- Kyung-Tae Kim
- Chan Kim
- Tom Kim
- Yuta Kinoshita
- Ryosuke Kinoshita
- Shintaro Kobayashi
- Tatsuya Kodai
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Tomohiro Kondo
- Yuwa Kosaihira
- Jinichiro Kozuma
- Jbe Kruger
- Han Lee
- Katsumasa Miyamoto
- Yusaku Miyazato
- Toshinori Muto
- Ryutaro Nagano
- Hirotaro Naito
- Keita Nakajima
- Naoto Nakanishi
- Koumei Oda
- Takashi Ogiso
- Yujiro Ohori
- Ryuichi Oiwa
- Kaito Onishi
- Tomoharu Otsuki
- Juvic Pagunsan
- Sang-Hyun Park
- Mito Pereira
- Akio Sadakata
- Taihei Sato
- Taiga Semikawa
- Taisei Shimizu
- Young-Han Song
- Eric Sugimoto
- Tomoyasu Sugiyama
- Tadahiro Takayama
- Yoshitaka Takeya
- Mitsumasa Tamura
- Toru Taniguchi
- Hideto Tanihara
- Ryuko Tokimatsu
- Yosuke Tsukada
- Yuta Uetake
- Scott Vincent
- Aaron Wise
- Masayuki Yamashita
- Azuma Yano
- Taiki Yoshida
Top 50 players in 2022 Dunlop Phoenix field
- 14. Joohyung Kim
- 32. Corey Conners
- 34. Aaron Wise
- 46. Mito Pereira