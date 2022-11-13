The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship field is headed by Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson and more.

For 2022 Pelican Women's Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

This is the 31st event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

Pelican Women's Championship women's: What you need to know

Purse: $2,000,000

Winner's share: $300,000

Field size: 120 players

36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2022 Pelican Women's Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

