2022 Pelican Women’s Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

11/13/2022 at 11:19 am
The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship purse is set for $2 million, with the winner's share coming in at $300,000 -- the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The 2022 Pelican Women's Championship field is headed by Lydia Ko, Jin Young Ko, Lexi Thompson and more.

This is the 31st event of the 2022 LPGA Tour season. This is a 72-hole event with a cut to the top 70 and ties after 36 holes.

The event is played this year at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

Pelican Women's Championship women's: What you need to know

Purse: $2,000,000
Winner's share: $300,000
Field size: 120 players
36-hole cut: Top 70 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament earns 500 points toward the Race to the CME Globe. The field earns Race to the CME Globe points based on finish.

The top 60 players in the standings at the end of the Pelican Women's Championship get into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. The winner of that tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

POSITION MONEY
1 $300,000
2 $186,096
3 $135,000
4 $104,433
5 $84,057
6 $68,773
7 $57,566
8 $50,434
9 $45,340
10 $41,264
11 $38,207
12 $35,659
13 $33,418
14 $31,381
15 $29,546
16 $27,916
17 $26,491
18 $25,268
19 $24,249
20 $23,433
21 $22,619
22 $21,803
23 $20,989
24 $20,173
25 $19,461
26 $18,748
27 $18,033
28 $17,320
29 $16,608
30 $15,996
31 $15,385
32 $14,773
33 $14,162
34 $13,550
35 $13,042
36 $12,532
37 $12,023
38 $11,513
39 $11,003
40 $10,596
41 $10,189
42 $9,782
43 $9,373
44 $8,966
45 $8,660
46 $8,354
47 $8,049
48 $7,743
49 $7,437
50 $7,131
51 $6,929
52 $6,724
53 $6,520
54 $6,317
55 $6,113
56 $5,908
57 $5,706
58 $5,501
59 $5,299
60 $5,094
61 $4,993
62 $4,890
63 $4,789
64 $4,687
65 $4,584
66 $4,483
67 $4,382
68 $4,278
69 $4,177
70 $4,076

