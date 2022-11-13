2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Tommy Fleetwood, who earned the DP World Tour win at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

Fleetwood managed to defend the title he won in 2019, taking the title by a shot over Kiwi Ryan Fox on 11-under 277. In a wild final round with constantly changing conditions and a weather delay, Fleetwood shot 5-under 67 to take the title. On the par-5 14th, Fleetwood holed out for an eagle 3 from a waste bunker to get to the lead.

Shubhankar Sharma, the third person in the group with Fleetwood and Fox, finished in solo third place and two shots behind the champion.

Fleetwood won the $1,025,000 winner's share of the $6,000,000 purse.

Nedbank Golf Challenge recap notes

Fleetwood earned 14.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was not a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the 42nd completed event of the season.

Fleetwood earned 1,165 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in next week with the season-ending 2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai.

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details