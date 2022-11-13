Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 23)
2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge final leaderboard is headed by winner Tommy Fleetwood, who earned the DP World Tour win at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

Fleetwood managed to defend the title he won in 2019, taking the title by a shot over Kiwi Ryan Fox on 11-under 277. In a wild final round with constantly changing conditions and a weather delay, Fleetwood shot 5-under 67 to take the title. On the par-5 14th, Fleetwood holed out for an eagle 3 from a waste bunker to get to the lead.

Shubhankar Sharma, the third person in the group with Fleetwood and Fox, finished in solo third place and two shots behind the champion.

Fleetwood won the $1,025,000 winner's share of the $6,000,000 purse.

Nedbank Golf Challenge recap notes

Fleetwood earned 14.9 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was not a cut this week, with 66 players finishing the event in the 42nd completed event of the season.

Fleetwood earned 1,165 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues in next week with the season-ending 2022 DP World Tour Championship Dubai.

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tommy Fleetwood -11 70 70 70 67 277 $1,025,000
2 Ryan Fox -10 64 74 72 68 278 $665,000
3 Shubhankar Sharma -9 72 69 69 69 279 $381,000
4 Richie Ramsay -8 69 71 71 69 280 $302,000
T5 Sebastian Soderberg -7 71 71 72 67 281 $234,000
T5 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -7 73 68 68 72 281 $234,000
7 Gavin Green -6 72 65 75 70 282 $182,000
T8 Min Woo Lee -5 68 76 70 69 283 $124,800
T8 Richard Bland -5 68 68 75 72 283 $124,800
T8 Maximilian Kieffer -5 70 72 69 72 283 $124,800
T8 Rasmus Højgaard -5 69 69 69 76 283 $124,800
T8 Branden Grace -5 70 67 71 75 283 $124,800
T13 Jordan Smith -4 75 70 69 70 284 $87,500
T13 Ewen Ferguson -4 71 73 69 71 284 $87,500
T13 Scott Jamieson -4 71 71 70 72 284 $87,500
T13 Thriston Lawrence -4 74 69 65 76 284 $87,500
T13 Luke Donald -4 65 71 73 75 284 $87,500
T13 Thomas Detry -4 73 67 67 77 284 $87,500
T19 David Law -3 70 69 74 72 285 $70,000
T19 Sam Horsfield -3 72 68 73 72 285 $70,000
T19 Ross Fisher -3 71 69 72 73 285 $70,000
T19 Adrian Otaegui -3 69 70 72 74 285 $70,000
T19 Paul Waring -3 70 70 71 74 285 $70,000
T19 Richard Sterne -3 71 69 71 74 285 $70,000
T25 Lucas Herbert -2 69 72 74 71 286 $60,150
T25 Ashun Wu -2 74 71 72 69 286 $60,150
T25 Marcel Schneider -2 71 68 76 71 286 $60,150
T25 Yannik Paul -2 73 72 74 67 286 $60,150
T29 Joakim Lagergren -1 72 71 74 70 287 $53,800
T29 Romain Langasque -1 70 72 73 72 287 $53,800
T29 Fabrizio Zanotti -1 68 73 70 76 287 $53,800
T32 Antoine Rozner E 71 77 69 71 288 $47,500
T32 Robert Macintyre E 73 72 73 70 288 $47,500
T32 Edoardo Molinari E 69 71 72 76 288 $47,500
T32 Jorge Campillo E 72 75 74 67 288 $47,500
T36 Oliver Wilson 1 72 74 71 72 289 $40,460
T36 Dale Whitnell 1 70 75 70 74 289 $40,460
T36 Sean Crocker 1 71 74 73 71 289 $40,460
T36 Oliver Bekker 1 72 72 75 70 289 $40,460
T36 Adrian Meronk 1 76 73 72 68 289 $40,460
T41 Marcus Armitage 2 74 75 68 73 290 $35,600
T41 Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 72 74 73 71 290 $35,600
T41 Matthieu Pavon 2 75 72 72 71 290 $35,600
T44 Thorbjørn Olesen 3 72 73 71 75 291 $30,800
T44 Guido Migliozzi 3 67 76 72 76 291 $30,800
T44 Matthew Jordan 3 70 73 72 76 291 $30,800
T44 Victor Perez 3 74 74 70 73 291 $30,800
T44 George Coetzee 3 72 77 73 69 291 $30,800
T49 Shaun Norris 4 71 75 72 74 292 $26,000
T49 Connor Syme 4 71 74 73 74 292 $26,000
T49 Eddie Pepperell 4 75 74 70 73 292 $26,000
T52 Hurly Long 5 75 73 72 73 293 $22,400
T52 Justin Walters 5 70 77 74 72 293 $22,400
T52 Jc Ritchie 5 72 74 76 71 293 $22,400
55 Nicolai Højgaard 6 75 74 71 74 294 $20,600
T56 Richard Mansell 7 74 74 72 75 295 $19,700
T56 Tapio Pulkkanen 7 78 72 77 68 295 $19,700
T58 Kalle Samooja 8 75 73 71 77 296 $18,200
T58 Wil Besseling 8 74 73 77 72 296 $18,200
T58 Matthew Southgate 8 77 70 78 71 296 $18,200
T61 Haotong Li 9 72 74 74 77 297 $16,700
T61 Adri Arnaus 9 75 75 71 76 297 $16,700
63 Pablo Larrazábal 10 80 72 73 73 298 $15,800
T64 Zander Lombard 11 76 70 73 80 299 $14,633
T64 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 11 74 73 73 79 299 $14,633
T64 Callum Shinkwin 11 71 77 73 78 299 $14,633

