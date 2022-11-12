The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge purse is set for $6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,025,000 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox and Adrian Otageui, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is the 42nd event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: What you need to know

Purse: $6,000,000

Winner's share: $1,025,000

Field size: 66 players

36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 20 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 7,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 1,000 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €5 million.

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge purse, winner's share, prize money payout