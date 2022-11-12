2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

11/12/2022 at 8:01 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge purse is set for $6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,025,000 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Ryan Fox and Adrian Otageui, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is the 42nd event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

Nedbank Golf Challenge: What you need to know

Purse: $6,000,000
Winner's share: $1,025,000
Field size: 66 players
36-hole cut: None

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets approximately 20 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 7,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 1,000 DP World Tour points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €5 million.

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge purse, winner's share, prize money payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,025,000
2 $665,000
3 $381,000
4 $302,000
5 $256,000
6 $212,000
7 $182,000
8 $152,000
9 $136,000
10 $121,000
11 $111,000
12 $104,000
13 $98,000
14 $93,000
15 $89,000
16 $85,000
17 $82,000
18 $78,000
19 $75,000
20 $73,000
21 $71,000
22 $69,000
23 $67,000
24 $65,000
25 $63,000
26 $61,000
27 $59,200
28 $57,400
29 $55,600
30 $53,800
31 $52,000
32 $50,200
33 $48,400
34 $46,600
35 $44,800
36 $43,000
37 $41,700
38 $40,400
39 $39,200
40 $38,000
41 $36,800
42 $35,600
43 $34,400
44 $33,200
45 $32,000
46 $30,800
47 $29,600
48 $28,400
49 $27,200
50 $26,000
51 $24,800
52 $23,600
53 $22,400
54 $21,200
55 $20,600
56 $20,000
57 $19,400
58 $18,800
59 $18,200
60 $17,600
61 $17,000
62 $16,400
63 $15,800
64 $15,200
65 $14,600
66 $14,100

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.