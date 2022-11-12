2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales for early shoppers

It's time to start thinking about the holidays -- whatever it is that you celebrate, including nothing at all. If you're a golfer or you're shopping for a golfer, that means scouring for the best golf deals and sales on 2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

In 2022, Black Friday deals have been made available early, with retailers expecting a weaker holiday shopping season and many with a glut of inventory.

We here at Golf News Net want to help you find those deals and sales, so we're linking to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals we can find online, as long as they're active. We'll keep updating live throughout the weekend and the holiday season with updated deals.

This list includes several exclusive promo codes just for GNN readers. You can also find the latest deals we've uncovered for you at our new GNN Deals site!

2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Best golf deals and sales

Best Deals and Exclusives

Save $20 on Sqairz golf shoes: We love Sqairz golf shoes. They help golfers hit the ball farther, and they look great. Using the code GNN at checkout, Sqairz is offering $20 off per pair.

SAVE 35% SITEWIDE with B. Draddy, Zero Restriction and Fairway & Greene: You can save 35% SITEWIDE at each site using respective promo codes:

GNN Membership: With the golf season coming to a close for the year, now is the time to secure your GNN membership for next year. You can become a member and get all of our PGA Tour modeling, research and tools for just $30 for one year.

Save with adidas: adidas is offering some great deals sitewide on apparel, including golf outerwear and footwear. You can save up to 50% at adidas right now.

Save 20% sitewide with Stitch Golf: Stitch is one of our favorite brands, selling premium golf bags, time-saving duffels and travel bags, comfortable golf apparel and fashionable headcovers. You can save up to 20% at Stitch until Jan. 1, 2023, with promo code THEBESTGIFT.

Golf Retailers: Save Storewide

Save 20% sitewide with Vessel: Vessel makes some of the best golf bags in the world. With a distinctive look, the bags turn heads but are designed with smart features for the golfer. You can save up to 20% at Vessel through 11/29 with the promo code BLK20FRI at checkout.

Save 20% off your order at Global Golf: Global Golf is one of our preferred retailers, and they're offering an additional 20% off your order (some exclusions apply) through Nov. 29 with the promo code FRIDAY20 at checkout.

Save with Black Friday deals at Carl's Golfland: Carl's Golfland is offering a variety of blockbuster discounts ahead of this Black Friday. Check out their list, which includes apparel, GPS watches, laser rangefinders, golf bags and more.

Golf Equipment

Buy 2 items, get 1 free at Cayce Golf: Cayce Golf makes fabulous golf headcovers, valuables pouches and towels, and they don't charge an arm and a leg. Now, you'll get a third item free when you buy two. The discount is applied automatically, so enjoy shopping!

Golf Electronics: GPS, Rangefinders, Launch Monitors

Save $30 on Shot Scope Pro LX+ laser rangefinder: The Shot Scope Pro LX+ is a laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save $50 on the Pro LX+, getting it for $299.

Save $60 on Shot Scope V3 GPS watch: The Shot Scope V3 is the pre-eminent game-tracking platform, helping you learn more about your game, including with strokes-gained data at your skill level. The watch also doubles as a GPS watch, helping you get distances around the golf course. Now you can save $40 on the V3 system, including the GPS watch and tracking sensors for your clubs, getting it for $160.

Save $30 on Shot Scope H4 GPS: The Shot Scope H4 is a lightweight, comfortable GPS watch that doesn't take up too much room on your wrist and offers front/middle/back distances, as well as numbers to hazards and points of interest. Now you can save $30 on the G3, getting it for $130.

Save $200 on FlightScope Mevo+ personal launch monitor: The FlightScope Mevo+ personal launch monitor is the proper upgrade for the FlightScope Mevo. It offers simulator golf, tracks a ton of data points and is ideal for most golfers looking to get into indoor golf or a launch monitor. Right now, you can save $200 on a FlightScope Mevo+.

Save $75 on FlightScope Mevo personal launch monitor: The FlightScope personal launch monitor is what I use in equipment reviews and to dial in my game on the range. It comes in a small package and is easy to use. Right now, you can save $75 on a FlightScope Mevo.

Save $30 on Blue Tees v3 laser rangefinder: The Blue Tees V3 is an easy-to-use laser rangefinder that offers features found in higher-priced models, including an easy-to-read screen and target feedback. Now you can save $30 on the V3, getting it for $190.

Shoes, Clothing and Apparel

Save 50% with Greyson: Greyson makes fashionable, well-performing golf apparel for men and women. Now you can save 50% on a variety of their clothes for men.

Golf Bags and Travel Accessories

Save 40% sitewide with Jones Golf: Jones Golf makes some of the best golf bags in the business, particularly for walking golfers. Now you can save 40% sitewide on their golf bags.