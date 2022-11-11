Mexico Open at Vidanta to offer NFTs with access to tournament benefits

The Mexico Open at Vidanta is getting into Web3, launching a new digital access token for their event.

There will be a total of 90 NFTs (non-fungible tokens) that will be available across three tiers: Eagle, Albatross and Condor (which is a hole-in-one on a par 5). Customers who purchase these tokens will get access to four days of the tournament, hospitality areas with food and beverages included, an invitation to the official tournament party, a tournament cap, a flag and Thermos.

Holders at certain levels also can participate in an exclusive golf clinic and a meet-and-greet with players. Some holders will also obtain a spot in a tournament the Monday after the Open or a playing position in the tournament pro-am.

Additional benefits will also be announced, including physical and digital experiences for holders before, during and after the tournament.

The NFTs will be on the Ethereum blockchain and will cost $6,000 for the Eagle, $7,000 for the Albatross and $15,000 for the Condor with payment by either cryptocurrency or a bank card.

"At Grupo Salinas, we always thrive to be at the forefront. I am happy to announce this alliance with Proteina Lab; together, we will make the Mexico Open at Vidanta a unique experience in the world. We will be the first to venture into the web 3.0 and NFTs for the world of golf with Access Tokens that will give golf fans an unforgettable experience," said Benjamin Salinas Sada, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Grupo Salinas.

Those interested can visit the Mexico Open website through Nov. 11 and get on the white list to get their tokens ahead of others. The public sale starts Nov. 12.