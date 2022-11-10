LPGA Tour details qualification process for 2024 Solheim Cup

The LPGA Tour has announced the qualifying period and criteria for the 2024 Solheim Cup, which will be played Sept. 13-15, 2024, at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Va., pitting a dozen American women against an equal team from Europe.

“We are so excited to finally share the official dates of the 2024 Solheim Cup, marking another step closer to bringing this incredible competition to life,” said Lindsay Allen, Executive Director of the 2024 Solheim Cup. “Robert Trent Jones Golf Club and the greater Northern Virginia area are already serving as gracious hosts for the Solheim Cup, providing the setting for what will undoubtedly be a can’t-miss event for sports fans around the world.”

For the United States team, players will be able to start accruing points with the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. In the new structure for 2024, players finishing in the top 40 at official LPGA Tour competitions will earn points, with those points doubled at the five major championships. In 2024, all points values will increase by 50 percent over 2023.

At the end of the 2024 qualification period, the top seven players in the US Solheim Cup points standings will be named to the team. The top two players in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings not already qualified will also make the team, along with three captain’s picks.

This system contrasts with the qualification process for the 2023 U.S. team for Finca Cortesin in Spain. In that structure, American players earn points for top-20 finishes, with points doubled at the majors and points increasing by 50 percent in the Solheim Cup year. The 2023 U.S. team qualification period will end following the 2023 CP Women’s Open.

The 2023 Solheim Cup will be held at Finca Cortesin in Spain on Sept. 22-24, with Stacy Lewis serving as captain for Team USA and Suzann Pettersen serving as captain for Team Europe.