Houston Open history, results and past winners

The Houston Open is the PGA Tour's Houston event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 1946, has been one of the favorites on the PGA Tour schedule whether it was played around the time of the Masters or now in the fall.

The event has been played for more than 75 years, with an illustrious history of champions.

Vijay Singh and Curtis Strange the most wins in the event's history, with three each.

Houston Open format

The Houston Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 132 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Houston Open host courses

2020-present: Memorial Park Golf Course

Houston Open past sponsors

The Houston Open has seen different names and sponsors over the years.

1946-1957, 1972-1979, 1985-1986, 2018-2019: Houston Open

1959-1965: Houston Classic

1966-1971: Houston Champions International

1980-1982: Michelob Houston Open

1983-1984: Houston Coca-Cola Open

1987: Big I Houston Open

1988-1991: Independent Insurance Agent Open

1992-2019: Shell Houston Open

2020: Vivint Houston Open

2021: Mastercard Houston Open

2022: Cadence Bank Houston Open

Houston Open history & results