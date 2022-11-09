Houston Open history, results and past winners
Houston Open history, results and past winners

The Houston Open is the PGA Tour's Houston event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.

The event, which was first played in 1946, has been one of the favorites on the PGA Tour schedule whether it was played around the time of the Masters or now in the fall.

The event has been played for more than 75 years, with an illustrious history of champions.

Vijay Singh and Curtis Strange the most wins in the event's history, with three each.

Houston Open format

The Houston Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 132 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Houston Open host courses

  • 2020-present: Memorial Park Golf Course

Houston Open past sponsors

The Houston Open has seen different names and sponsors over the years.

  • 1946-1957, 1972-1979, 1985-1986, 2018-2019: Houston Open
  • 1959-1965: Houston Classic
  • 1966-1971: Houston Champions International
  • 1980-1982: Michelob Houston Open
  • 1983-1984: Houston Coca-Cola Open
  • 1987: Big I Houston Open
  • 1988-1991: Independent Insurance Agent Open
  • 1992-2019: Shell Houston Open
  • 2020: Vivint Houston Open
  • 2021: Mastercard Houston Open
  • 2022: Cadence Bank Houston Open

Houston Open history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2021 Jason Kokrak 270 −10 2 $7,500,000
2020 Carlos Ortiz 267 −13 2 $7,000,000
2019 Lanto Griffin 274 −14 1 $7,500,000
2018 Ian Poulter 269 −19 PO $7,000,000
2017 Russell Henley 268 −20 3 $7,000,000
2016 Jim Herman 273 −15 1 $6,800,000
2015 J. B. Holmes 272 −16 PO $6,600,000
2014 Matt Jones 273 −15 PO $6,400,000
2013 D. A. Points 272 −16 1 $6,200,000
2012 Hunter Mahan 272 −16 1 $6,000,000
2011 Phil Mickelson 268 −20 3 $5,900,000
2010 Anthony Kim 276 −12 PO $5,800,000
2009 Paul Casey 277 −11 PO $5,700,000
2008 Johnson Wagner 272 −16 2 $5,600,000
2007 Adam Scott 271 −17 3 $5,500,000
2006 Stuart Appleby (2) 269 −19 6 $5,500,000
2005 Vijay Singh (3) 275 −13 PO $5,000,000
2004 Vijay Singh (2) 277 −11 2 $5,000,000
2003 Fred Couples 267 −21 4 $4,500,000
2002 Vijay Singh 266 −22 6 $4,000,000
2001 Hal Sutton 278 −10 3 $3,400,000
2000 Robert Allenby 275 −13 PO $2,800,000
1999 Stuart Appleby 279 −9 1 $2,500,000
1998 David Duval 276 −12 1 $2,000,000
1997 Phil Blackmar 276 −12 PO $1,600,000
1996 Mark Brooks 274 −14 PO $1,500,000
1995 Payne Stewart 276 −12 PO $1,400,000
1994 Mike Heinen 272 −16 3 $1,300,000
1993 Jim McGovern 199[a] −17 PO $1,300,000
1992 Fred Funk 272 −16 2 $1,200,000
1991 Fulton Allem 273 −15 1 $800,000
1990 Tony Sills 204[a] −12 PO $1,000,000
1989 Mike Sullivan 280 −8 1 $800,000
1988 Curtis Strange (3) 270 −18 PO $700,000
1987 Jay Haas 276 −12 PO $600,000
1986 Curtis Strange (2) 274 −14 PO $500,000
1985 Raymond Floyd 277 −11 1 $500,000
1984 Corey Pavin 274 −10 1 $500,000
1983 David Graham 275 −9 5 $400,000
1982 Ed Sneed 275 −9 PO $350,000
1981 Ron Streck 198[a] −15 3 $262,500
1980 Curtis Strange 266 −18 PO $350,000
1979 Wayne Levi 268 −16 2 $300,000
1978 Gary Player 270 −18 1 $200,000
1977 Gene Littler 276 −12 3 $200,000
1976 Lee Elder 278 −10 1 $200,000
1975 Bruce Crampton (2) 273 −15 2 $150,000
1974 Dave Hill 276 −12 1 $150,000
1973 Bruce Crampton 277 −11 1 $205,000
1972 Bruce Devlin 278 −10 2 $125,000
1971 Hubert Green 280 −4 PO $125,000
1970 Gibby Gilbert 282 −2 PO $115,000
1969 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1968 Roberto De Vicenzo 274 −10 1 $100,000
1967 Frank Beard 274 −10 1 $115,000
1966 Arnold Palmer (2) 275 −9 1 $110,000
1965 Bobby Nichols (2) 273 −11 1 $75,000
1964 Mike Souchak (2) 278 −6 1 $50,000
1963 Bob Charles 268 −12 1 $50,000
1962 Bobby Nichols 278 −2 PO $50,000
1961 Jay Hebert 276 −4 PO $40,000
1960 Bill Collins 280 −8 PO $35,000
1959 Jack Burke Jr. (2) 277 −11 PO $30,000
1958 Ed Oliver 281 −7 1 $30,000
1957 Arnold Palmer 279 −9 1 $36,000
1956 Ted Kroll 277 −11 3 $30,000
1955 Mike Souchak 273 −15 2 $30,000
1954 Dave Douglas 277 −11 2 $30,000
1953 Cary Middlecoff (2) 283 −5 PO $20,000
1952 Jack Burke Jr. 277 −11 6 $10,000
1951 Marty Furgol 277 −11 1 $10,000
1950 Cary Middlecoff 277 −11 3 $10,000
1949 Johnny Palmer 272 −16 1 $10,000
1948 Not Played N/A N/A N/A N/A
1947 Bobby Locke 277 −11 5 $10,000
1946 Byron Nelson 274 −10 2 $10,000

