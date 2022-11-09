Houston Open history, results and past winners

The Houston Open is the PGA Tour's Houston event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the schedule.
The event, which was first played in 1946, has been one of the favorites on the PGA Tour schedule whether it was played around the time of the Masters or now in the fall.
The event has been played for more than 75 years, with an illustrious history of champions.
Vijay Singh and Curtis Strange the most wins in the event's history, with three each.
Houston Open format
The Houston Open is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The open field of 132 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
Houston Open host courses
- 2020-present: Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston Open past sponsors
The Houston Open has seen different names and sponsors over the years.
- 1946-1957, 1972-1979, 1985-1986, 2018-2019: Houston Open
- 1959-1965: Houston Classic
- 1966-1971: Houston Champions International
- 1980-1982: Michelob Houston Open
- 1983-1984: Houston Coca-Cola Open
- 1987: Big I Houston Open
- 1988-1991: Independent Insurance Agent Open
- 1992-2019: Shell Houston Open
- 2020: Vivint Houston Open
- 2021: Mastercard Houston Open
- 2022: Cadence Bank Houston Open
Houston Open history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2021
|Jason Kokrak
|270
|−10
|2
|$7,500,000
|2020
|Carlos Ortiz
|267
|−13
|2
|$7,000,000
|2019
|Lanto Griffin
|274
|−14
|1
|$7,500,000
|2018
|Ian Poulter
|269
|−19
|PO
|$7,000,000
|2017
|Russell Henley
|268
|−20
|3
|$7,000,000
|2016
|Jim Herman
|273
|−15
|1
|$6,800,000
|2015
|J. B. Holmes
|272
|−16
|PO
|$6,600,000
|2014
|Matt Jones
|273
|−15
|PO
|$6,400,000
|2013
|D. A. Points
|272
|−16
|1
|$6,200,000
|2012
|Hunter Mahan
|272
|−16
|1
|$6,000,000
|2011
|Phil Mickelson
|268
|−20
|3
|$5,900,000
|2010
|Anthony Kim
|276
|−12
|PO
|$5,800,000
|2009
|Paul Casey
|277
|−11
|PO
|$5,700,000
|2008
|Johnson Wagner
|272
|−16
|2
|$5,600,000
|2007
|Adam Scott
|271
|−17
|3
|$5,500,000
|2006
|Stuart Appleby (2)
|269
|−19
|6
|$5,500,000
|2005
|Vijay Singh (3)
|275
|−13
|PO
|$5,000,000
|2004
|Vijay Singh (2)
|277
|−11
|2
|$5,000,000
|2003
|Fred Couples
|267
|−21
|4
|$4,500,000
|2002
|Vijay Singh
|266
|−22
|6
|$4,000,000
|2001
|Hal Sutton
|278
|−10
|3
|$3,400,000
|2000
|Robert Allenby
|275
|−13
|PO
|$2,800,000
|1999
|Stuart Appleby
|279
|−9
|1
|$2,500,000
|1998
|David Duval
|276
|−12
|1
|$2,000,000
|1997
|Phil Blackmar
|276
|−12
|PO
|$1,600,000
|1996
|Mark Brooks
|274
|−14
|PO
|$1,500,000
|1995
|Payne Stewart
|276
|−12
|PO
|$1,400,000
|1994
|Mike Heinen
|272
|−16
|3
|$1,300,000
|1993
|Jim McGovern
|199[a]
|−17
|PO
|$1,300,000
|1992
|Fred Funk
|272
|−16
|2
|$1,200,000
|1991
|Fulton Allem
|273
|−15
|1
|$800,000
|1990
|Tony Sills
|204[a]
|−12
|PO
|$1,000,000
|1989
|Mike Sullivan
|280
|−8
|1
|$800,000
|1988
|Curtis Strange (3)
|270
|−18
|PO
|$700,000
|1987
|Jay Haas
|276
|−12
|PO
|$600,000
|1986
|Curtis Strange (2)
|274
|−14
|PO
|$500,000
|1985
|Raymond Floyd
|277
|−11
|1
|$500,000
|1984
|Corey Pavin
|274
|−10
|1
|$500,000
|1983
|David Graham
|275
|−9
|5
|$400,000
|1982
|Ed Sneed
|275
|−9
|PO
|$350,000
|1981
|Ron Streck
|198[a]
|−15
|3
|$262,500
|1980
|Curtis Strange
|266
|−18
|PO
|$350,000
|1979
|Wayne Levi
|268
|−16
|2
|$300,000
|1978
|Gary Player
|270
|−18
|1
|$200,000
|1977
|Gene Littler
|276
|−12
|3
|$200,000
|1976
|Lee Elder
|278
|−10
|1
|$200,000
|1975
|Bruce Crampton (2)
|273
|−15
|2
|$150,000
|1974
|Dave Hill
|276
|−12
|1
|$150,000
|1973
|Bruce Crampton
|277
|−11
|1
|$205,000
|1972
|Bruce Devlin
|278
|−10
|2
|$125,000
|1971
|Hubert Green
|280
|−4
|PO
|$125,000
|1970
|Gibby Gilbert
|282
|−2
|PO
|$115,000
|1969
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1968
|Roberto De Vicenzo
|274
|−10
|1
|$100,000
|1967
|Frank Beard
|274
|−10
|1
|$115,000
|1966
|Arnold Palmer (2)
|275
|−9
|1
|$110,000
|1965
|Bobby Nichols (2)
|273
|−11
|1
|$75,000
|1964
|Mike Souchak (2)
|278
|−6
|1
|$50,000
|1963
|Bob Charles
|268
|−12
|1
|$50,000
|1962
|Bobby Nichols
|278
|−2
|PO
|$50,000
|1961
|Jay Hebert
|276
|−4
|PO
|$40,000
|1960
|Bill Collins
|280
|−8
|PO
|$35,000
|1959
|Jack Burke Jr. (2)
|277
|−11
|PO
|$30,000
|1958
|Ed Oliver
|281
|−7
|1
|$30,000
|1957
|Arnold Palmer
|279
|−9
|1
|$36,000
|1956
|Ted Kroll
|277
|−11
|3
|$30,000
|1955
|Mike Souchak
|273
|−15
|2
|$30,000
|1954
|Dave Douglas
|277
|−11
|2
|$30,000
|1953
|Cary Middlecoff (2)
|283
|−5
|PO
|$20,000
|1952
|Jack Burke Jr.
|277
|−11
|6
|$10,000
|1951
|Marty Furgol
|277
|−11
|1
|$10,000
|1950
|Cary Middlecoff
|277
|−11
|3
|$10,000
|1949
|Johnny Palmer
|272
|−16
|1
|$10,000
|1948
|Not Played
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1947
|Bobby Locke
|277
|−11
|5
|$10,000
|1946
|Byron Nelson
|274
|−10
|2
|$10,000