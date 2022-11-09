2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntrye, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Jordan Smith is on 14-to-1, while Thomas Detry is at 16-to-1.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on 18-to-1.

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Nedbank Golf Challenge, with the European Tour heading to South Africa for this event that features 66 players and will lead into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge betting odds: Outright winner