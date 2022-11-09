2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntrye, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Jordan Smith is on 14-to-1, while Thomas Detry is at 16-to-1.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on 18-to-1.
2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Nedbank Golf Challenge, with the European Tour heading to South Africa for this event that features 66 players and will lead into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Tommy Fleetwood
|1000
|Jordan Smith
|1400
|Thomas Detry
|1600
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|1800
|Robert MacIntyre
|2000
|Branden Grace
|2200
|Lucas Herbert
|2200
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2200
|Ryan Fox
|2200
|Min Woo Lee
|2500
|Antoine Rozner
|3300
|Adrian Meronk
|3500
|Eddie Pepperell
|3500
|George Coetzee
|3500
|Thriston Lawrence
|3500
|Adrian Otaegui
|4000
|Victor Perez
|4000
|Callum Shinkwin
|4500
|Richard Mansell
|4500
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|5000
|Yannik Paul
|5000
|Oliver Bekker
|5500
|Sam Horsfield
|5500
|Gavin Green
|6000
|Marcel Schneider
|6000
|Adri Arnaus
|7000
|Connor Syme
|7000
|Hurly Long
|7000
|Ross Fisher
|7000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|7000
|Ewen Ferguson
|7500
|Guido Migliozzi
|7500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|7500
|Richie Ramsay
|8000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|8500
|Zander Lombard
|9000
|Marcus Armitage
|10000
|Matthieu Pavon
|10000
|Paul Waring
|10000
|Richard Bland
|10000
|Romain Langasque
|10000
|Dale Whitnell
|11000
|Edoardo Molinari
|11000
|Justin Walters
|11000
|Matthew Jordan
|11000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|11000
|Scott Jamieson
|11000
|Hao Tong Li
|11500
|Ashun Wu
|12500
|Joakim Lagergren
|12500
|Matthew Southgate
|12500
|Maximilian Kieffer
|12500
|Sebastian Soderberg
|12500
|J C Ritchie
|13500
|Jorge Campillo
|13500
|Will Besseling
|15000
|David Law
|17500
|Kalle Samooja
|17500
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|17500
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|17500
|Richard Sterne
|20000
|Sean Crocker
|20000
|Luke Donald
|22500
|Oliver Wilson
|22500
|Shaun Norris
|22500
|Shubhankar Sharma
|30000