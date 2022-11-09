2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

11/09/2022 at 2:43 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntrye, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Jordan Smith is on 14-to-1, while Thomas Detry is at 16-to-1.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on 18-to-1.

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Nedbank Golf Challenge, with the European Tour heading to South Africa for this event that features 66 players and will lead into the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Tommy Fleetwood 1000
Jordan Smith 1400
Thomas Detry 1600
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 1800
Robert MacIntyre 2000
Branden Grace 2200
Lucas Herbert 2200
Rasmus Hojgaard 2200
Ryan Fox 2200
Min Woo Lee 2500
Antoine Rozner 3300
Adrian Meronk 3500
Eddie Pepperell 3500
George Coetzee 3500
Thriston Lawrence 3500
Adrian Otaegui 4000
Victor Perez 4000
Callum Shinkwin 4500
Richard Mansell 4500
Fabrizio Zanotti 5000
Yannik Paul 5000
Oliver Bekker 5500
Sam Horsfield 5500
Gavin Green 6000
Marcel Schneider 6000
Adri Arnaus 7000
Connor Syme 7000
Hurly Long 7000
Ross Fisher 7000
Thorbjorn Olesen 7000
Ewen Ferguson 7500
Guido Migliozzi 7500
Nicolai Hojgaard 7500
Richie Ramsay 8000
Tapio Pulkkanen 8500
Zander Lombard 9000
Marcus Armitage 10000
Matthieu Pavon 10000
Paul Waring 10000
Richard Bland 10000
Romain Langasque 10000
Dale Whitnell 11000
Edoardo Molinari 11000
Justin Walters 11000
Matthew Jordan 11000
Pablo Larrazabal 11000
Scott Jamieson 11000
Hao Tong Li 11500
Ashun Wu 12500
Joakim Lagergren 12500
Matthew Southgate 12500
Maximilian Kieffer 12500
Sebastian Soderberg 12500
J C Ritchie 13500
Jorge Campillo 13500
Will Besseling 15000
David Law 17500
Kalle Samooja 17500
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 17500
Rafa Cabrera Bello 17500
Richard Sterne 20000
Sean Crocker 20000
Luke Donald 22500
Oliver Wilson 22500
Shaun Norris 22500
Shubhankar Sharma 30000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.