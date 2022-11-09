2022 Charles Schwab Cup scenarios: Who can still win the season-long race at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship?

At this week's season-ending 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship, two players in the 36-man field can win the season-long Charles Schwab Cup and the bonus that comes with the honor.

Top-ranked Steve Alker can only be beaten in the season-long race by one man, Padraig Harrington. Alker leads Harrington by 617,890 points going into the final event.

2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship scenarios to win the Charles Schwab Cup

If Alker wins the 72-hole, season-ending tournament, he will win the Charles Schwab Cup.

Harrington has to win the tournament and the associated 880,000 Charles Schwab Cup points to have any chance of overtalking Alker, and then he needs at least one scenario for Alker's finish to occur to pull it out. Alker either has to finish in a 10-way tie for second, an 8-way tie for third, 5-way tie for fourth, a 3-way tie for fifth or in solo sixth -- or worse -- for Harrington's win to give him the title.

This season, the Charles Schwab Cup bonus pool remains $2.1 million, with the winner getting $1,000,000 in an annuity, with the runner-up getting $500,000.