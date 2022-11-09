2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

11/09/2022 at 2:46 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorites this week are Padraig Harrington and Steve Alker, who come into the week at +450 betting odds.

Bernhard Langer is next best on the table at 8-to-1 (+800).

Jerry Kelly and Miguel Angel Jimenez are at 12-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Arizona for the season-ending event. This is a 72-hole battle with just 36 players in the field. Only Alker and Harrington can walk away with the Charles Schwab Cup.

2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Padraig Harrington 450
Steven Alker 450
Bernhard Langer 800
Jerry Kelly 1200
Miguel Angel Jimenez 1200
Thongchai Jaidee 1600
Jim Furyk 2000
Brian Gay 2500
David Toms 2800
Doug Barron 3300
K.J. Choi 3300
Kevin Sutherland 3300
Paul Goydos 3300
Robert Karlsson 3300
Rod Pampling 3300
Stephen Ames 3300
Steven Flesch 3300
Alex Cejka 4000
Ken Duke 4000
Darren Clarke 5000
Colin Montgomerie 6600
Paul Broadhurst 6600
Y.E.Yang 6600
Brett Quigley 7000
Retief Goosen 7000
Scott Parel 7000
Rocco Mediate 8000
John Huston 11000
Gene Sauers 12500
Lee Janzen 12500
Marco Dawson 14000
Kirk Triplett 16000
Tim Petrovic 25000

