2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour Champions event at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

The PGA Tour Champions betting favorites this week are Padraig Harrington and Steve Alker, who come into the week at +450 betting odds.

Bernhard Langer is next best on the table at 8-to-1 (+800).

Jerry Kelly and Miguel Angel Jimenez are at 12-to-1 betting odds.

This week, we have the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, with the PGA Tour Champions heading to Arizona for the season-ending event. This is a 72-hole battle with just 36 players in the field. Only Alker and Harrington can walk away with the Charles Schwab Cup.

JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship betting odds: Outright winner