2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.

Sam Burn and Tony Finau are joint second-best on the table at 16-to-1.

Aaron Wise is at 18-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Preview

This week, we have the Cadence Bank Houston Open, with the PGA Tour coming back to Texas and Memorial Park, a city-owned course. This course has produced two quite different winners, and both are now LIV players (Jason Kokrak and Carlos Ortiz). The par 4s on this course are long and demanding.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open betting odds: Outright winner