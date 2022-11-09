2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.
Sam Burn and Tony Finau are joint second-best on the table at 16-to-1.
Aaron Wise is at 18-to-1 betting odds.
2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Preview
This week, we have the Cadence Bank Houston Open, with the PGA Tour coming back to Texas and Memorial Park, a city-owned course. This course has produced two quite different winners, and both are now LIV players (Jason Kokrak and Carlos Ortiz). The par 4s on this course are long and demanding.
2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Scottie Scheffler
|600
|Sam Burns
|1600
|Tony Finau
|1600
|Aaron Wise
|1800
|Jason Day
|2500
|Taylor Montgomery
|2500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|2800
|Maverick McNealy
|2800
|Russell Henley
|2800
|Davis Riley
|3500
|Denny McCarthy
|4000
|Taylor Pendrith
|4000
|Emiliano Grillo
|4500
|Joel Dahmen
|4500
|Keith Mitchell
|5000
|Sahith Theegala
|5000
|Si Woo Kim
|5000
|Dean Burmester
|5500
|Will Gordon
|5500
|Alex Noren
|6000
|Matthew NeSmith
|6000
|Patrick Rodgers
|6000
|Wyndham Clark
|6600
|Sebastian Munoz
|7000
|Sepp Straka
|7000
|Harris English
|7500
|Andrew Putnam
|8000
|Adam Hadwin
|8500
|Alex Smalley
|8500
|Lee Hodges
|8500
|Brendan Steele
|9000
|Davis Thompson
|9000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|9000
|Taylor Moore
|9000
|Cameron Champ
|10000
|Gary Woodland
|10000
|Aaron Rai
|12500
|Adam Long
|12500
|Beau Hossler
|12500
|Danny Willett
|12500
|Luke List
|12500
|Brandon Wu
|13500
|Justin Rose
|13500
|Justin Suh
|13500
|Stephan Jaeger
|13500
|Adam Schenk
|15000
|Francesco Molinari
|15000
|Justin Lower
|15000
|Martin Laird
|15000
|David Lipsky
|17500
|Dylan Frittelli
|17500
|Mark Hubbard
|17500
|Trey Mullinax
|17500
|Ryan Palmer
|18500
|Adan Svensson
|20000
|Garrick Higgo
|20000
|Robby Shelton
|20000
|S.H. Kim
|20000
|Byeong-Hun An
|22500
|Erik van Rooyen
|22500
|Kevin Streelman
|22500
|Matt Wallace
|22500
|Austin Smotherman
|25000
|Ben Griffin
|25000
|Charley Hoffman
|25000
|Matthias Schwab
|25000
|MJ Daffue
|25000
|Nick Taylor
|25000
|Russell Knox
|25000
|Stewart Cink
|25000
|Zecheng Dou
|25000
|Kramer Hickok
|27500
|Robert Streb
|27500
|Austin Cook
|30000
|Austin Eckroat
|30000
|Callum Tarren
|30000
|Chesson Hadley
|30000
|David Lingmerth
|30000
|John Huh
|30000
|Scott Piercy
|30000
|Doc Redman
|35000
|Henrik Norlander
|35000
|Ryan Armour
|35000
|Johannes Veerman
|40000
|Zach Johnson
|40000
|Travis Vick
|50000