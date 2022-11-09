2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
11/09/2022 at 2:40 pm
The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Scottie Scheffler, who comes into the week at +600 betting odds.

Sam Burn and Tony Finau are joint second-best on the table at 16-to-1.

Aaron Wise is at 18-to-1 betting odds.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open: Preview

This week, we have the Cadence Bank Houston Open, with the PGA Tour coming back to Texas and Memorial Park, a city-owned course. This course has produced two quite different winners, and both are now LIV players (Jason Kokrak and Carlos Ortiz). The par 4s on this course are long and demanding.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Scottie Scheffler 600
Sam Burns 1600
Tony Finau 1600
Aaron Wise 1800
Jason Day 2500
Taylor Montgomery 2500
Hideki Matsuyama 2800
Maverick McNealy 2800
Russell Henley 2800
Davis Riley 3500
Denny McCarthy 4000
Taylor Pendrith 4000
Emiliano Grillo 4500
Joel Dahmen 4500
Keith Mitchell 5000
Sahith Theegala 5000
Si Woo Kim 5000
Dean Burmester 5500
Will Gordon 5500
Alex Noren 6000
Matthew NeSmith 6000
Patrick Rodgers 6000
Wyndham Clark 6600
Sebastian Munoz 7000
Sepp Straka 7000
Harris English 7500
Andrew Putnam 8000
Adam Hadwin 8500
Alex Smalley 8500
Lee Hodges 8500
Brendan Steele 9000
Davis Thompson 9000
Mackenzie Hughes 9000
Taylor Moore 9000
Cameron Champ 10000
Gary Woodland 10000
Aaron Rai 12500
Adam Long 12500
Beau Hossler 12500
Danny Willett 12500
Luke List 12500
Brandon Wu 13500
Justin Rose 13500
Justin Suh 13500
Stephan Jaeger 13500
Adam Schenk 15000
Francesco Molinari 15000
Justin Lower 15000
Martin Laird 15000
David Lipsky 17500
Dylan Frittelli 17500
Mark Hubbard 17500
Trey Mullinax 17500
Ryan Palmer 18500
Adan Svensson 20000
Garrick Higgo 20000
Robby Shelton 20000
S.H. Kim 20000
Byeong-Hun An 22500
Erik van Rooyen 22500
Kevin Streelman 22500
Matt Wallace 22500
Austin Smotherman 25000
Ben Griffin 25000
Charley Hoffman 25000
Matthias Schwab 25000
MJ Daffue 25000
Nick Taylor 25000
Russell Knox 25000
Stewart Cink 25000
Zecheng Dou 25000
Kramer Hickok 27500
Robert Streb 27500
Austin Cook 30000
Austin Eckroat 30000
Callum Tarren 30000
Chesson Hadley 30000
David Lingmerth 30000
John Huh 30000
Scott Piercy 30000
Doc Redman 35000
Henrik Norlander 35000
Ryan Armour 35000
Johannes Veerman 40000
Zach Johnson 40000
Travis Vick 50000

