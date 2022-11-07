2022 TimberTech Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

Langer ran away from the field on Sunday, winning his 44th PGA Tour Champions title by six shots over Thongchai Jaidee and Paul Goydos on 17-under 199.

This win is Langer's 44th on the PGA Tour Champions, leaving him just one away from Hale Irwin's all-time mark.

Langer won the $350,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

TimberTech Championship recap notes

Langer wins the 26th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Langer -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

2022 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details