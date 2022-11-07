2022 TimberTech Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Golf News Net


The 2022 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club in Boca Raton, Fla.

Langer ran away from the field on Sunday, winning his 44th PGA Tour Champions title by six shots over Thongchai Jaidee and Paul Goydos on 17-under 199.

This win is Langer's 44th on the PGA Tour Champions, leaving him just one away from Hale Irwin's all-time mark.

Langer won the $350,000 winner's share of the $2,200,000 purse.

TimberTech Championship recap notes

Langer wins the 26th PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Langer -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.

2022 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Bernhard Langer -17 70 63 66 199 $350,000
T2 Thongchai Jaidee -11 70 68 67 205 $187,500
T2 Paul Goydos -11 68 66 71 205 $187,500
4 Padraig Harrington -10 72 67 67 206 $150,000
5 Kevin Sutherland -8 74 66 68 208 $110,000
T6 Robert Karlsson -7 69 73 67 209 $84,010
T6 Steven Alker -7 70 68 71 209 $84,010
T8 Ken Duke -5 73 68 70 211 $58,080
T8 David Toms -5 70 70 71 211 $58,080
T8 John Huston -5 71 69 71 211 $58,080
T8 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -5 67 72 72 211 $58,080
T8 Rod Pampling -5 68 69 74 211 $58,080
T13 Marco Dawson -4 72 71 69 212 $41,800
T13 Jim Furyk -4 71 70 71 212 $41,800
T13 Darren Clarke -4 72 66 74 212 $41,800
T16 Colin Montgomerie -3 70 73 70 213 $29,529
T16 Paul Broadhurst -3 70 73 70 213 $29,529
T16 K.J. Choi -3 70 73 70 213 $29,529
T16 Billy Andrade -3 74 69 70 213 $29,529
T16 Scott Dunlap -3 73 69 71 213 $29,529
T16 Shane Bertsch -3 75 67 71 213 $29,529
T16 Jerry Kelly -3 71 71 71 213 $29,529
T16 Stephen Ames -3 70 68 75 213 $29,529
T16 Joe Durant -3 71 67 75 213 $29,529
25 Paul Stankowski -2 71 72 71 214 $22,000
26 Harrison Frazar -1 71 73 71 215 $20,900
T27 Lee Janzen E 74 74 68 216 $18,700
T27 Steve Flesch E 74 71 71 216 $18,700
T27 Gene Sauers E 74 70 72 216 $18,700
T27 Retief Goosen E 70 73 73 216 $18,700
T31 Scott Parel 1 70 75 72 217 $15,510
T31 Tom Pernice Jr. 1 69 75 73 217 $15,510
T31 Brian Gay 1 74 70 73 217 $15,510
T31 Doug Barron 1 73 70 74 217 $15,510
T35 Ken Tanigawa 2 72 79 67 218 $13,200
T35 Alex Cejka 2 78 72 68 218 $13,200
T35 Kirk Triplett 2 73 72 73 218 $13,200
38 Bob Estes 3 77 70 72 219 $12,100
T39 Brett Quigley 4 74 75 71 220 $11,440
T39 Rocco Mediate 4 78 70 72 220 $11,440
T41 Tim Petrovic 5 78 73 70 221 $10,120
T41 Mark Hensby 5 74 74 73 221 $10,120
T41 Mike Weir 5 73 75 73 221 $10,120
T41 Scott McCarron 5 69 77 75 221 $10,120
T45 Woody Austin 6 74 74 74 222 $8,800
T45 Y.E. Yang 6 76 72 74 222 $8,800
T47 Stuart Appleby 7 76 75 72 223 $7,920
T47 Jeff Maggert 7 72 76 75 223 $7,920
49 Rob Labritz 8 78 75 71 224 $7,260

