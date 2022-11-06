2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, South Africa.

The Nedbank Golf Challenge field is headlined by the likes of Ryan Fox, Adrian Meronk, Tommy Fleetwood and more.

This is set to be a 66-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 42nd event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to South Africa for its penultimate event on the schedule.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $6 million purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge field

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Richard Bland

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jorge Campillo

George Coetzee

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Ewen Ferguson

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Branden Grace

Gavin Green

Lucas Herbert

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Sam Horsfield

Scott Jamieson

Matthew Jordan

Maximilian Kieffer

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Tapio Pulkkanen

Richie Ramsay

Jc Ritchie

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Marcel Schneider

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Connor Syme

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Dale Whitnell

Oliver Wilson

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2022 Nedbank Golf Challenge field