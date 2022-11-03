Future Walker Cup venues and dates through 2040: confirmed and speculative

We now know future Walker Cup venues through 2036, giving us a clear idea about the future sites of the biennial matches pitting the United States amateur team against the amateur team from Great Britain and Ireland.

The venues for the Walker Cup in the United States are outstanding, including some of the most prestigious clubs and resorts in the country.

The future venues outside of the United States, when GB&I hosts, are not projected out into the future in the same way, with a much shorter turnaround for host venues.

Starting in 2026, the Walker Cup will move to even-numbered years, with the United States and GB&I continuing to alternate hosting the competition.

With the announcement of Chicago Golf Club as the 2036 host, we also know some of the future Walker Cup sites through 2036.

Future Walker Cup venues announced