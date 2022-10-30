2022 Toto Japan Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Toto Japan Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan.
The Toto Japan Classic field is headlined by the likes of Atthaya Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Danielle Kang and more.
This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to Japan as the season moves to a conclusion in November.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event marking the back half of a move back to Asia for two tournaments before the final Florida swing to end the season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Toto Japan Classic field
- Marina Alex
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Serena Aoki
- Seon Woo Bae
- Matilda Castren
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Daniela Darquea
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Maria Fassi
- Saiki Fujita
- Mami Fukuda
- Ayaka Furue
- Miyu Goto
- Linn Grant
- Mina Harigae
- Morita Haruka
- Nasa Hataoka
- Esther Henseleit
- Kotone Hori
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Ah-Reum Hwang
- Mone Inami
- Chisato Iwai
- Mi Jeong Jeon
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Minami Katsu
- Erika Kikuchi
- Ayako Kimura
- Sakura Koiwai
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Minjee Lee
- Alison Lee
- MinYoung2 Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Mika Mikashima
- Kana Nagai
- Yuna Nishimura
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Mao Nozawa
- Momoko Osato
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Pauline Roussin
- Mao Saigo
- Shuri Sakuma
- Shoko Sasaki
- Yuka Saso
- Miyu Sato
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jiyai Shin
- Nana Suganuma
- Ai Suzuki
- Sayaka Takahashi
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Pei-Ying Tsai
- Momoko Ueda
- Nozomi Uetake
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Ayaka Watanabe
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Miyu Yamashita
- Angel Yin
- Yuri Yoshida
Top 50 players in 2022 Toto Japan Classic field
- 2. Atthaya Thitikul
- 3. Minjee Lee
- 9. Nasa Hataoka
- 19. Ayaka Furue
- 21. Hye Jin Choi
- 24. Mao Saigo
- 28. Mone Inami
- 30. Yuka Saso
- 31. Miyu Yamashita
- 32. Anna Nordqvist
- 33. Marina Alex
- 34. Patty Tavatanakit
- 36. Hinako Shibuno
- 38. Mina Harigae
- 42. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 43. Linn Grant
- 45. Yuna Nishimura
- 46. JeongEun Lee6
- 47. Carlota Ciganda