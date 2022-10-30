2022 Toto Japan Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Toto Japan Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Seta Golf Course in Shiga, Japan.

The Toto Japan Classic field is headlined by the likes of Atthaya Thitikul, Minjee Lee, Danielle Kang and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to Japan as the season moves to a conclusion in November.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event marking the back half of a move back to Asia for two tournaments before the final Florida swing to end the season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Toto Japan Classic field

Marina Alex

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Serena Aoki

Seon Woo Bae

Matilda Castren

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Daniela Darquea

Gemma Dryburgh

Maria Fassi

Saiki Fujita

Mami Fukuda

Ayaka Furue

Miyu Goto

Linn Grant

Mina Harigae

Morita Haruka

Nasa Hataoka

Esther Henseleit

Kotone Hori

Wei-Ling Hsu

Ah-Reum Hwang

Mone Inami

Chisato Iwai

Mi Jeong Jeon

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Minami Katsu

Erika Kikuchi

Ayako Kimura

Sakura Koiwai

Stephanie Kyriacou

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Minjee Lee

Alison Lee

MinYoung2 Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Mika Mikashima

Kana Nagai

Yuna Nishimura

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Mao Nozawa

Momoko Osato

Pornanong Phatlum

Pauline Roussin

Mao Saigo

Shuri Sakuma

Shoko Sasaki

Yuka Saso

Miyu Sato

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jiyai Shin

Nana Suganuma

Ai Suzuki

Sayaka Takahashi

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Pei-Ying Tsai

Momoko Ueda

Nozomi Uetake

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Ayaka Watanabe

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Miyu Yamashita

Angel Yin

Yuri Yoshida

Top 50 players in 2022 Toto Japan Classic field