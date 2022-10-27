2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues
10/27/2022 at 11:57 am
The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has been announced, with a 26-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.

The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the standardization of purses, leading to a guaranteed $1 million purse each week.

Purse-boosted events

The minimum purse on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour is $1,000,000, which is an increase of $250,000 over the 2022 season. The standardization of purses goes hand in hand with a tour that offers a standard 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to winners in every event.

International events return

The 2023 schedule will be played almost entirely in the United States, with events outside of the country returning this year. The Pinnacle Bank Championship in Nebraska is the final tournament of the regular season.

Korn Ferry Tour Finals

The Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude in August, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals returning to four events. All four tournaments will have a $1.5 million purse.

The Korn Ferry Tour Finals will no longer include players from the PGA Tour ranked Nos. 126-200 on the final FedEx Cup points list. It will only include Korn Ferry Tour players, looking to secure one of 30 total PGA Tour cards available in the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points race.

2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule

DATES TOURNAMENT COURSE PURSE WINNER RESULTS
Jan. 15-18 The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, Great Exuma, Bahamas $1,000,000 Akshay Bhatia Results
Jan. 22-25 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas $1,000,000 Brandon Harkins Results
Feb. 2-5 The Panama Championship Panama Golf Club, Panama City, Panama $1,000,000 Carson Young Results
Feb. 9-12 Astara Golf Championship Country Club de Bogota, Bogota, Colombia $1,000,000 Brandon Matthews Results
March 23-26 Club Car Championship at The Landings Club The Landings Golf and Athletic Club, Savannah, Ga. $1,000,000 TJ Vogel Results
March 30-April 2 Astara Chile Classic Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile $1,000,000 Winner Results
April 13-16 Veritex Bank Championship Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas $1,000,000 Winner Results
April 20-23 Lecom Suncoast Classic Lakewood National Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch, Fla. $1,000,000 Byeong-Hun An Results
April 27-30 HomeTown Lenders Championship The Ledges Golf Club, Huntsville, Ala. $1,000,000 Harrison Endycott Results
May 18-21 AdventHealth Championship Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mis. $1,000,000 Winner Results
May 25-28 Visit Knoxville Open Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn. $1,000,000 Winner Results
June 1-4 UNC Health Championship Raleigh Country Club, Raleigh, NC $1,000,000 Winner Results
June 8-11 BMW Charity Pro Am Thornblade Club (Host Course), Greenville, S.C. $1,000,000 Winner Results
June 15-18 Wichita Open Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kan. $1,000,000 Winner Results
June 22-25 Compliance Solutions Championship Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, OK $1,000,000 Winner Results
June 29 - July 2 Memorial Health Championship pres. By LRS Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Ill. $1,000,000 Winner Results
July 13-16 The Ascendant TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colo. $1,000,000 Winner Results
July 20-23 Price Cutter Charity Championship pres. By Dr. Pepper Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Mo. $1,000,000 Winner Results
July 27-30 NV5 Invitational pres. By Old National Bank The Glen Club, Glenview, Ill. $1,000,000 Winner Results
Aug. 3-6 Utah Championship pres. by Zions Bank Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah $1,000,000 Winner Results
Aug. 10-13 Pinnacle Bank Championship The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb. $1,000,000 Winner Results
Aug. 24-27 Albertsons Boise Open pres. By Chevron Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho $1,500,000 Winner Results
Sept. 14-17 Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation The Grove, College Grove, Tenn. $1,500,000 Brent Grant Results
Sept. 21-24 Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio $1,500,000 Winner Results
Oct. 5-8 Korn Ferry Tour Championship Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind. $1,500,000 Winner Results

