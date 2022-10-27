2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule: Tournaments, dates, purses and venues

The 2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has been announced, with a 26-event docket that golf fans have been accustomed to seeing in recent years.
The most significant changes to the schedule are related to the standardization of purses, leading to a guaranteed $1 million purse each week.
Purse-boosted events
The minimum purse on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour is $1,000,000, which is an increase of $250,000 over the 2022 season. The standardization of purses goes hand in hand with a tour that offers a standard 500 Korn Ferry Tour points to winners in every event.
International events return
The 2023 schedule will be played almost entirely in the United States, with events outside of the country returning this year. The Pinnacle Bank Championship in Nebraska is the final tournament of the regular season.
Korn Ferry Tour Finals
The Korn Ferry Tour schedule will conclude in August, with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals returning to four events. All four tournaments will have a $1.5 million purse.
The Korn Ferry Tour Finals will no longer include players from the PGA Tour ranked Nos. 126-200 on the final FedEx Cup points list. It will only include Korn Ferry Tour players, looking to secure one of 30 total PGA Tour cards available in the season-long Korn Ferry Tour points race.
2023 Korn Ferry Tour schedule
|DATES
|TOURNAMENT
|COURSE
|PURSE
|WINNER
|RESULTS
|Jan. 15-18
|The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club, Great Exuma, Bahamas
|$1,000,000
|Akshay Bhatia
|Results
|Jan. 22-25
|The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|The Abaco Club on Winding Bay, Great Abaco, Bahamas
|$1,000,000
|Brandon Harkins
|Results
|Feb. 2-5
|The Panama Championship
|Panama Golf Club, Panama City, Panama
|$1,000,000
|Carson Young
|Results
|Feb. 9-12
|Astara Golf Championship
|Country Club de Bogota, Bogota, Colombia
|$1,000,000
|Brandon Matthews
|Results
|March 23-26
|Club Car Championship at The Landings Club
|The Landings Golf and Athletic Club, Savannah, Ga.
|$1,000,000
|TJ Vogel
|Results
|March 30-April 2
|Astara Chile Classic
|Prince of Wales Country Club, Santiago, Chile
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|April 13-16
|Veritex Bank Championship
|Texas Rangers Golf Club, Arlington, Texas
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|April 20-23
|Lecom Suncoast Classic
|Lakewood National Golf Club, Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
|$1,000,000
|Byeong-Hun An
|Results
|April 27-30
|HomeTown Lenders Championship
|The Ledges Golf Club, Huntsville, Ala.
|$1,000,000
|Harrison Endycott
|Results
|May 18-21
|AdventHealth Championship
|Blue Hills Country Club, Kansas City, Mis.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|May 25-28
|Visit Knoxville Open
|Holston Hills Country Club, Knoxville, Tenn.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 1-4
|UNC Health Championship
|Raleigh Country Club, Raleigh, NC
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 8-11
|BMW Charity Pro Am
|Thornblade Club (Host Course), Greenville, S.C.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 15-18
|Wichita Open
|Crestview Country Club, Wichita, Kan.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 22-25
|Compliance Solutions Championship
|Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club, Norman, OK
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|June 29 - July 2
|Memorial Health Championship pres. By LRS
|Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, Ill.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 13-16
|The Ascendant
|TPC Colorado, Berthoud, Colo.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 20-23
|Price Cutter Charity Championship pres. By Dr. Pepper
|Highland Springs Country Club, Springfield, Mo.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|July 27-30
|NV5 Invitational pres. By Old National Bank
|The Glen Club, Glenview, Ill.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 3-6
|Utah Championship pres. by Zions Bank
|Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 10-13
|Pinnacle Bank Championship
|The Club at Indian Creek, Omaha, Neb.
|$1,000,000
|Winner
|Results
|Aug. 24-27
|Albertsons Boise Open pres. By Chevron
|Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|Sept. 14-17
|Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation
|The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
|$1,500,000
|Brent Grant
|Results
|Sept. 21-24
|Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship
|Ohio State University Golf Club (Scarlet Course), Columbus, Ohio
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results
|Oct. 5-8
|Korn Ferry Tour Championship
|Victoria National Golf Club, Newburgh, Ind.
|$1,500,000
|Winner
|Results