2022 Portugal Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Portugal Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntrye, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Jordan Smith is on 16-to-1, while Victor Perez is at 18-to-1.
Antoine Rozner and Yannik Paul are on 20-to-1.
2022 Portugal Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Portugal Masters, with the European Tour heading to Portugal in the final full-field event of the season. This week, players looking to save their status will be seeking a big week.
2022 Portugal Masters betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Robert MacIntyre
|1200
|Jordan Smith
|1600
|Victor Perez
|1800
|Antoine Rozner
|2000
|Yannik Paul
|2000
|Matt Wallace
|2200
|Eddie Pepperell
|2500
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|2500
|Andy Sullivan
|2800
|Paul Waring
|3000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|3000
|John Catlin
|3300
|Joakim Lagergren
|4000
|Marcel Schneider
|4000
|Marcus Armitage
|4000
|Matthieu Pavon
|4000
|Gavin Green
|5000
|Jorge Campillo
|5000
|Matthew Jordan
|5000
|Mikko Korhonen
|5000
|Edoardo Molinari
|6000
|Hurly Long
|6000
|Joost Luiten
|6000
|Masahiro Kawamura
|6000
|Matthew Southgate
|6000
|Ricardo Gouveia
|6000
|Tom Lewis
|6000
|Darius Van Driel
|6600
|Grant Forrest
|6600
|Jazz Janewattananond
|6600
|Jeff Winther
|6600
|Marcus Helligklide
|6600
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|6600
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|6600
|Andrew Johnston
|7000
|Dale Whitnell
|7000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|7000
|Lukas Nemecz
|7000
|Jason Scrivener
|8000
|Julien Brun
|8000
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|8000
|Marcus Kinhult
|8000
|Renato Paratore
|8000
|Ross Fisher
|8000
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|8000
|Wil Besseling
|8000
|Daniel Van Tonder
|10000
|Jack Senior
|10000
|Joachim B Hansen
|10000
|Nacho Elvira
|10000
|Nicolai von Dellingshausen
|10000
|Oliver Wilson
|10000
|Sami Valimaki
|10000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|10000
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|12500
|Alvaro Quiros
|12500
|David Law
|12500
|Espen Kofstad
|12500
|Marcel Siem
|12500
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|12500
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|15000
|Calum Hill
|15000
|Daniel Gavins
|15000
|David Horsey
|15000
|Dean Huizing
|15000
|Francesco Laporta
|15000
|Frederic Lacroix
|15000
|Marc Warren
|15000
|Stephen Gallacher
|15000
|Victor Dubuisson
|17500