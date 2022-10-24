2022 Portugal Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Portugal Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntrye, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Jordan Smith is on 16-to-1, while Victor Perez is at 18-to-1.

Antoine Rozner and Yannik Paul are on 20-to-1.

2022 Portugal Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Portugal Masters, with the European Tour heading to Portugal in the final full-field event of the season. This week, players looking to save their status will be seeking a big week.

2022 Portugal Masters betting odds: Outright winner