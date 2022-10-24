2022 Portugal Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 Portugal Masters betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

10/24/2022 at 12:25 pm
The 2022 Portugal Masters betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Robert MacIntrye, who comes in at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Jordan Smith is on 16-to-1, while Victor Perez is at 18-to-1.

Antoine Rozner and Yannik Paul are on 20-to-1.

2022 Portugal Masters tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Portugal Masters, with the European Tour heading to Portugal in the final full-field event of the season. This week, players looking to save their status will be seeking a big week.

2022 Portugal Masters betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Robert MacIntyre 1200
Jordan Smith 1600
Victor Perez 1800
Antoine Rozner 2000
Yannik Paul 2000
Matt Wallace 2200
Eddie Pepperell 2500
Nicolai Hojgaard 2500
Andy Sullivan 2800
Paul Waring 3000
Thorbjorn Olesen 3000
John Catlin 3300
Joakim Lagergren 4000
Marcel Schneider 4000
Marcus Armitage 4000
Matthieu Pavon 4000
Gavin Green 5000
Jorge Campillo 5000
Matthew Jordan 5000
Mikko Korhonen 5000
Edoardo Molinari 6000
Hurly Long 6000
Joost Luiten 6000
Masahiro Kawamura 6000
Matthew Southgate 6000
Ricardo Gouveia 6000
Tom Lewis 6000
Darius Van Driel 6600
Grant Forrest 6600
Jazz Janewattananond 6600
Jeff Winther 6600
Marcus Helligklide 6600
Niklas Norgaard Moller 6600
Tapio Pulkkanen 6600
Andrew Johnston 7000
Dale Whitnell 7000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 7000
Lukas Nemecz 7000
Jason Scrivener 8000
Julien Brun 8000
Lucas Bjerregaard 8000
Marcus Kinhult 8000
Renato Paratore 8000
Ross Fisher 8000
Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 8000
Wil Besseling 8000
Daniel Van Tonder 10000
Jack Senior 10000
Joachim B Hansen 10000
Nacho Elvira 10000
Nicolai von Dellingshausen 10000
Oliver Wilson 10000
Sami Valimaki 10000
Sebastian Soderberg 10000
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 12500
Alvaro Quiros 12500
David Law 12500
Espen Kofstad 12500
Marcel Siem 12500
Mike Lorenzo Vera 12500
Alex Fitzpatrick 15000
Calum Hill 15000
Daniel Gavins 15000
David Horsey 15000
Dean Huizing 15000
Francesco Laporta 15000
Frederic Lacroix 15000
Marc Warren 15000
Stephen Gallacher 15000
Victor Dubuisson 17500

