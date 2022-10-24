2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla.

The LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This is set to be a 48-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the eighth tournament of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the final tournament of the series.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $50 million purse, with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field

PLAYER TEAM Abraham Ancer Fireballs Richard Bland Cleeks Laurie Canter Cleeks Paul Casey Crushers Eugenio Chacarra Fireballs Bryson DeChambeau Crushers Hennie du Plessis Stinger Sergio Garcia Fireballs Talor Gooch 4 Aces Branden Grace Stinger Sam Horsfield Majesticks Charles Howell III Crushers Dustin Johnson 4 Aces Matt Jones Punch Sadom Kaewkanjana Iron Heads Martin Kaymer Cleeks Phachara Khongwatmai Iron Heads Sihwan Kim Iron Heads Brooks Koepka Smash Chase Koepka Smash Jason Kokrak Smash Anirban Lahiri Crushers Marc Leishman Punch Graeme McDowell Cleeks Phil Mickelson Hyflyers Jediah Morgan Torque Kevin Na Iron Heads Joaquin Niemann Torque Louis Oosthuizen Stinger Wade Ormsby Punch Carlos Ortiz Fireballs Adrian Otaegui Torque Pat Perez 4 Aces Turk Pettit Niblicks James Piot Niblicks Ian Poulter Majesticks Patrick Reed 4 Aces Charl Schwartzel Stinger Cameron Smith Punch Henrik Stenson Majesticks Hudson Swafford Niblicks Cameron Tringale Hyflyers Peter Uihlein Smash Harold Varner III Niblicks Scott Vincent Torque Lee Westwood Majesticks Bernd Wiesberger Hyflyers Matthew Wolff Hyflyers

Top 50 players in 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field