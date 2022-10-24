2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship field: Players, rankings
LIV Golf

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship field: Players, rankings

10/24/2022 at 11:31 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla.

The LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This is set to be a 48-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the eighth tournament of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.

Sentry Tournament of Champions - Final Round

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the final tournament of the series.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday.

MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $50 million purse, with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field

PLAYER TEAM
Abraham Ancer Fireballs
Richard Bland Cleeks
Laurie Canter Cleeks
Paul Casey Crushers
Eugenio Chacarra Fireballs
Bryson DeChambeau Crushers
Hennie du Plessis Stinger
Sergio Garcia Fireballs
Talor Gooch 4 Aces
Branden Grace Stinger
Sam Horsfield Majesticks
Charles Howell III Crushers
Dustin Johnson 4 Aces
Matt Jones Punch
Sadom Kaewkanjana Iron Heads
Martin Kaymer Cleeks
Phachara Khongwatmai Iron Heads
Sihwan Kim Iron Heads
Brooks Koepka Smash
Chase Koepka Smash
Jason Kokrak Smash
Anirban Lahiri Crushers
Marc Leishman Punch
Graeme McDowell Cleeks
Phil Mickelson Hyflyers
Jediah Morgan Torque
Kevin Na Iron Heads
Joaquin Niemann Torque
Louis Oosthuizen Stinger
Wade Ormsby Punch
Carlos Ortiz Fireballs
Adrian Otaegui Torque
Pat Perez 4 Aces
Turk Pettit Niblicks
James Piot Niblicks
Ian Poulter Majesticks
Patrick Reed 4 Aces
Charl Schwartzel Stinger
Cameron Smith Punch
Henrik Stenson Majesticks
Hudson Swafford Niblicks
Cameron Tringale Hyflyers
Peter Uihlein Smash
Harold Varner III Niblicks
Scott Vincent Torque
Lee Westwood Majesticks
Bernd Wiesberger Hyflyers
Matthew Wolff Hyflyers

Top 50 players in 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field

  • 3. Cameron Smith
  • 22. Joaquin Niemann
  • 23. Abraham Ancer
  • 30. Dustin Johnson
  • 38. Talor Gooch
  • 39. Brooks Koepka
  • 40. Kevin Na
  • 42. Louis Oosthuizen
  • 44. Jason Kokrak
  • 46. Harold Varner III
  • 47. Paul Casey

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.