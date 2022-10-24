2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Miami team championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Trump National Doral in Doral, Fla.
The LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.
This is set to be a 48-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the eighth tournament of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the final tournament of the series.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $50 million purse, with 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|Abraham Ancer
|Fireballs
|Richard Bland
|Cleeks
|Laurie Canter
|Cleeks
|Paul Casey
|Crushers
|Eugenio Chacarra
|Fireballs
|Bryson DeChambeau
|Crushers
|Hennie du Plessis
|Stinger
|Sergio Garcia
|Fireballs
|Talor Gooch
|4 Aces
|Branden Grace
|Stinger
|Sam Horsfield
|Majesticks
|Charles Howell III
|Crushers
|Dustin Johnson
|4 Aces
|Matt Jones
|Punch
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Iron Heads
|Martin Kaymer
|Cleeks
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Iron Heads
|Sihwan Kim
|Iron Heads
|Brooks Koepka
|Smash
|Chase Koepka
|Smash
|Jason Kokrak
|Smash
|Anirban Lahiri
|Crushers
|Marc Leishman
|Punch
|Graeme McDowell
|Cleeks
|Phil Mickelson
|Hyflyers
|Jediah Morgan
|Torque
|Kevin Na
|Iron Heads
|Joaquin Niemann
|Torque
|Louis Oosthuizen
|Stinger
|Wade Ormsby
|Punch
|Carlos Ortiz
|Fireballs
|Adrian Otaegui
|Torque
|Pat Perez
|4 Aces
|Turk Pettit
|Niblicks
|James Piot
|Niblicks
|Ian Poulter
|Majesticks
|Patrick Reed
|4 Aces
|Charl Schwartzel
|Stinger
|Cameron Smith
|Punch
|Henrik Stenson
|Majesticks
|Hudson Swafford
|Niblicks
|Cameron Tringale
|Hyflyers
|Peter Uihlein
|Smash
|Harold Varner III
|Niblicks
|Scott Vincent
|Torque
|Lee Westwood
|Majesticks
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Hyflyers
|Matthew Wolff
|Hyflyers
Top 50 players in 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Miami team championship field
- 3. Cameron Smith
- 22. Joaquin Niemann
- 23. Abraham Ancer
- 30. Dustin Johnson
- 38. Talor Gooch
- 39. Brooks Koepka
- 40. Kevin Na
- 42. Louis Oosthuizen
- 44. Jason Kokrak
- 46. Harold Varner III
- 47. Paul Casey