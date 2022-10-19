Future U.S. Women’s Open venues and dates through 2048: confirmed and speculative

We now know future US Women's Open venues through 2031, giving us a clear idea about the future sites of the championship, including a remarkable 2023 US Women's Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links, marking the first time the national women's championship will be held at that historic venue.

With the announcement of Oakmont Country Club and Pebble Beach Golf Links as the second and third USGA anchor sites and the commitment of Merion Golf Club to hosting US Women's Opens in the future, we also know some of the future US Women's Open sites through 2048.

Future US Women's Open venues announced

YEAR DATES VENUE 2023 July 6-9 Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. 2024 May 30 – June 2 Lancaster Country Club, Lancaster, Pa. 2025 May 29 – June 1 Erin Hills Golf Course, Erin, Wis. 2026 TBD Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif. 2027 TBD Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio 2028 TBD Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa. 2029 TBD Pinehurst Country Club, Pinehurst, N.C. 2030 TBD Interlachen Country Club, Minnesota 2031 TBD Oakland Hills Country Club, Michigan 2034 TBD Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa. 2035 TBD Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. 2038 TBD Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa. 2040 TBD Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. 2042 TBD Oakland Hills Country Club, Michigan 2046 TBD Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa. 2048 TBD Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Unlike the U.S. Open, it is very difficult to predict where the biggest championship in women's golf will go next. So what about from 2032 and beyond? Let’s make some guesses.

Newport Country Club, R.I. -- Newport has a special place in golf history as the host of the first U.S. Open and U.S. Amateur. It did a great job hosting in 2006, when Annika Sorenstam won her third Open in a playoff over Pat Hurst. It gets another crack at the Women's Open.

Cherry Hills, Colo. -- The 2005 U.S. Women's Open was one of the best ever played and ended in dramatic fashion. Known for its great finishes, Cherry Hills can't host the Open, but it sure can handle prestigious championships without the Open-sized footprint.

Streamsong (Red), Fla. -- This may seem somewhat outlandish -- who wants to play the Open in Florida in June? However, the USGA has showed a willingness to bump up the Women's Open for the proper venue. This would be a spectacular one.

Sebonack, N.Y. -- Sebonack is a modern gem that seemed well received in 2013. The USGA likes an occasional home game, so this would make some sense, pending club approval. Would love to see the Women's Open at National Golf Links or Shinnecock Hills, though.

Blackwolf Run, Wis. -- The Kohler course will get another run at a U.S. Women's Open, even if it wasn't much of a contest for Na Yeon Choi in 2012. The '98 Open, won by Se Ri Pak in a 20-hole playoff over Jenny Chausiriporn cemented its status.

Recent past US Women's Open venues