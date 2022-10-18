Ranking PGA Tour tournament purses from biggest to smallest for 2022-2023

The PGA Tour has 47 official tournaments on its 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule, with prize money totaling at least $563,500,000. There's a lot of money on the line from the beginning of the season in September to the end of the season with the culmination of the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in August.
However, not every tournament has the same purse. In fact, purses in PGA Tour events range from $3.7 million to $25 million in 2022-23. The smallest purse belongs to the Puerto Rico Open, played opposite the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March, as well the Bermuda Championship and Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship. The largest purse belongs to The Players Championship, which now boasts a $25 million purse.
The four major championships are expected to have a purse of at least $15 million, while the 13 PGA Tour-owned elevated events will have a purse of at least $20 million. The Arnold Palmer Invitational, The Genesis Invitational and Jack Nicklaus' the Memorial Tournament share the elevated distinction with purses at $20 million.
There are purses of every size in between.
The two FedEx Cup playoff events have the same purse of $20 million.
With the Tour Championship now representing the final event for the FedEx Cup schedule and having no purse of its own, it technically has a payout of $75 million for the 30 qualifying players and the next 120 players on the FedEx Cup points list.
Only four tournaments have a first-place payout of less than $1 million.
Take a look at the full list of PGA Tour purses from largest to smallest.
2023 PGA Tour purses, every event ranked from biggest to smallest
|DATE
|TOURNEY
|PURSE
|1st PLACE
|Aug. 24-27
|Tour Championship
|$75,000,000
|$18,000,000
|March 9-12
|The Players Championship
|$25,000,000
|$4,500,000
|Feb. 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|$20,000,000
|$3,600,000
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|$20,000,000
|$3,600,000
|March 23-26
|WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
|$20,000,000
|$3,500,000
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament
|$20,000,000
|$3,600,000
|Aug. 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|$20,000,000
|$3,600,000
|Aug. 17-20
|BMW Championship
|$20,000,000
|$3,600,000
|Jan. 5-8
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|$15,000,000
|$2,700,000
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|$15,000,000
|$2,700,000
|May 19-22
|PGA Championship
|$15,000,000
|$2,700,000
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|$15,000,000
|$2,700,000
|July 20-23
|The Open Championship
|$15,000,000
|$2,700,000
|Oct. 13-16
|Zozo Championship
|$11,000,000
|$1,980,000
|Oct. 20-23
|The CJ Cup at Summit
|$10,500,000
|$1,890,000
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|$9,500,000
|$1,710,000
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|$9,300,000
|$1,674,000
|Feb. 2-5
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|$9,000,000
|$1,620,000
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|$9,000,000
|$1,620,000
|March 30- April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|$8,900,000
|$1,602,000
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|$8,800,000
|$1,584,000
|Jan. 25-28
|Farmers Insurance Open
|$8,700,000
|$1,566,000
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|$8,700,000
|$1,566,000
|April 20-23
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|$8,600,000
|$1,548,000
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|$8,600,000
|$1,548,000
|Feb. 9-12
|Waste Management Phoenix Open
|$8,500,000
|$1,530,000
|Nov. 10-13
|Cadence Bank Houston Open
|$8,400,000
|$1,512,000
|Feb. 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|$8,400,000
|$1,512,000
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|$8,300,000
|$1,494,000
|Nov. 3-6
|World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
|$8,200,000
|$1,476,000
|Nov. 17-20
|The RSM Classic
|$8,100,000
|$1,458,000
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|$8,100,000
|$1,458,000
|Sept. 15-18
|Fortinet Championship
|$8,000,000
|$1,440,000
|Oct. 6-9
|Shriners Children's Open
|$8,000,000
|$1,440,000
|Jan. 19-22
|The American Express
|$8,000,000
|$1,440,000
|July 13-16
|Genesis Scottish Open
|$8,000,000
|$1,440,000
|Sept. 29 - Oct. 2
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|$7,900,000
|$1,422,000
|Jan. 12-15
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|$7,900,000
|$1,422,000
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|$7,800,000
|$1,404,000
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|$7,700,000
|$1,386,000
|Aug. 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|$7,600,000
|$1,368,000
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|$7,400,000
|$1,332,000
|Oct. 27-30
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|$6,500,000
|$1,170,000
|March 2-5
|Puerto Rico Open
|$3,800,000
|$684,000
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|$3,800,000
|$684,000
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|$3,800,000
|$684,000
|July 20-23
|Barracuda Championship
|$3,700,000
|$666,000