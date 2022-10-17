Where is Congaree Golf Club and the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina located?

Congaree Golf Club is home to the 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Ridgeland, South Carolina, area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.

Not only is Congaree Golf Club a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina, which features some of the best in the world playing in the lowcountry.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where Congaree Golf Club is located.

Where is Congaree Golf Club located?

Congaree Golf Club is in Ridgeland, South Carolina. Specifically, Congaree Golf Club is located in the northern-most part of the town, nearly out of the area.

Congaree Golf Club sits relatively close to the Georgia-South Carolina line and not too far from Parris Island, where the United States Marine Corps conducts basic training.

Neighboring towns to Ridgeland, South Carolina, include Furman and Switzerland.

Which airports are near Congaree Golf Club?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Congaree Golf Club is Savannah-Hilton Head Airport, where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 45-minute drive from the airports to Congaree Golf Club.

What other famous golf courses are near Congaree Golf Club?

Congaree Golf Club is a great private golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Clubs nearby include the Sea Pines Resort on St. Simons Island, Ga., and Sergant Jasper Golf Club.