2022 BMW Ladies Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea.
The BMW Ladies Championship field is headlined by the likes of Atthaya Thitikul, Sei Young Kim, Danielle Kang and more.
This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to South Korea as the season moves to a conclusion in November.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event marking a move back to Asia for two tournaments before the final Florida swing to end the season.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 24 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 BMW Ladies Championship field
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Peiyun Chien
- Na Yeon Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chella Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Daniela Darquea
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Maria Fassi
- Linn Grant
- Hannah Green
- Nasa Hataoka
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Eun Hee Ji
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- In Kyung Kim
- Minsol Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Jin Young Ko
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Su Oh
- Sung Hyun Park
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Hyunjo Yoo
Top 50 players in 2022 BMW Ladies Championship field
- 1. Jin Young Ko
- 2. Atthaya Thitikul
- 3. Minjee Lee
- 5. Lydia Ko
- 9. Nasa Hataoka
- 10. Hyo-Joo Kim
- 11. Jennifer Kupcho
- 12. Danielle Kang
- 13. Sei Young Kim
- 19. Leona Maguire
- 20. Hye Jin Choi
- 21. Hannah Green
- 28. Ashleigh Buhai
- 29. Yuka Saso
- 32. Anna Nordqvist
- 35. Patty Tavatanakit
- 36. Hinako Shibuno
- 39. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 41. A Lim Kim
- 43. Linn Grant
- 44. Jeongeun Lee6
- 47. Carlota Ciganda
- 49. Eun-Hee Ji
- 50. Lilia Vu