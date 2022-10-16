2022 BMW Ladies Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 BMW Ladies Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Oak Valley Country Club in South Korea.

The BMW Ladies Championship field is headlined by the likes of Atthaya Thitikul, Sei Young Kim, Danielle Kang and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to South Korea as the season moves to a conclusion in November.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event marking a move back to Asia for two tournaments before the final Florida swing to end the season.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $2 million purse, with 24 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 BMW Ladies Championship field

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Peiyun Chien

Na Yeon Choi

Hye-Jin Choi

Chella Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Daniela Darquea

Gemma Dryburgh

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Maria Fassi

Linn Grant

Hannah Green

Nasa Hataoka

Esther Henseleit

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Eun Hee Ji

Moriya Jutanugarn

Ariya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

In Kyung Kim

Minsol Kim

Hyo Joo Kim

A Lim Kim

Sei Young Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Jin Young Ko

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Mi Hyang Lee

Minjee Lee

Andrea Lee

Alison Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Leona Maguire

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Yealimi Noh

Anna Nordqvist

Su Oh

Sung Hyun Park

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Paula Reto

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Hinako Shibuno

Jenny Shin

Jennifer Song

Jasmine Suwannapura

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Amy Yang

Angel Yin

Hyunjo Yoo

Top 50 players in 2022 BMW Ladies Championship field