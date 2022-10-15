2022 Zozo Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
10/15/2022 at 9:44 pm
The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is from the $11 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Zozo Championship prize pool is at $1,980,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,188,000. The Zozo Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $17,600.

The Zozo Championship field is headed by Rickie Fowler, Andrew Putnam, Viktor Hovland and more.

This tournament started with 78 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Zozo Championship from the correct 2022 Zozo Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was not made to the top 65 players and ties, and all 78 remaining players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Zozo Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 31 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Zozo Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,980,000
2 $1,188,000
3 $748,000
4 $528,000
5 $440,000
6 $396,000
7 $368,500
8 $341,000
9 $319,000
10 $297,000
11 $275,000
12 $253,000
13 $231,000
14 $209,000
15 $196,240
16 $184,360
17 $173,360
18 $162,360
19 $151,360
20 $140,360
21 $129,360
22 $120,560
23 $111,760
24 $102,960
25 $94,160
26 $85,360
27 $82,060
28 $78,760
29 $75,460
30 $72,160
31 $68,860
32 $65,560
33 $62,260
34 $59,510
35 $56,760
36 $54,010
37 $51,260
38 $49,060
39 $46,860
40 $44,660
41 $42,460
42 $40,260
43 $38,060
44 $35,860
45 $33,660
46 $31,460
47 $29,260
48 $27,500
49 $25,960
50 $25,080
51 $24,420
52 $23,760
53 $23,320
54 $22,880
55 $22,660
56 $22,440
57 $22,220
58 $22,000
59 $21,780
60 $21,560
61 $21,340
62 $21,120
63 $20,900
64 $20,680
65 $20,460
66 $20,240
67 $20,020
68 $19,800
69 $19,580
70 $19,360
71 $19,140
72 $18,920
73 $18,700
74 $18,480
75 $18,260
76 $18,040
77 $17,820
78 $17,600

