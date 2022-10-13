2022 Zozo Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
2022 Zozo Championship purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/12/2022
The 2022 Zozo Championship purse is set for $11 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,980,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Zozo Championship field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama, Tom Kim and more of the world's best players.

The 78-player field is the event in Japan on the PGA Tour schedule.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

This is the third PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule.

Zozo Championship: What you need to know

Purse: $11,000,000
Winner's share: $1,980,000
Field size: 78 players
36-hole cut: No cut

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 31 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,980,000
2 $1,188,000
3 $748,000
4 $528,000
5 $440,000
6 $396,000
7 $368,500
8 $341,000
9 $319,000
10 $297,000
11 $275,000
12 $253,000
13 $231,000
14 $209,000
15 $196,240
16 $184,360
17 $173,360
18 $162,360
19 $151,360
20 $140,360
21 $129,360
22 $120,560
23 $111,760
24 $102,960
25 $94,160
26 $85,360
27 $82,060
28 $78,760
29 $75,460
30 $72,160
31 $68,860
32 $65,560
33 $62,260
34 $59,510
35 $56,760
36 $54,010
37 $51,260
38 $49,060
39 $46,860
40 $44,660
41 $42,460
42 $40,260
43 $38,060
44 $35,860
45 $33,660
46 $31,460
47 $29,260
48 $27,500
49 $25,960
50 $25,080
51 $24,420
52 $23,760
53 $23,320
54 $22,880
55 $22,660
56 $22,440
57 $22,220
58 $22,000
59 $21,780
60 $21,560
61 $21,340
62 $21,120
63 $20,900
64 $20,680
65 $20,460
66 $20,240
67 $20,020
68 $19,800
69 $19,580
70 $19,360
71 $19,140
72 $18,920
73 $18,700
74 $18,480
75 $18,260
76 $18,040
77 $17,820
78 $17,600

