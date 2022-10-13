2022 Zozo Championship format, cut rules and playoff format

The 2022 Zozo Championship format remains unchanged this year, with the PGA Tour event played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

The 2022 Zozo Championship field is 78 players.

The Zozo Championship field is made up of a variety of players, including top players, those who have graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour and Korn Ferry Tour Finals, as well as PGA Tour veterans.

Zozo Championship format

The Zozo Championship format is a 72-hole event. The field is divided into morning and afternoon waves for the first two rounds, with players competing in threesomes each day. The same threesomes play together in each of the first two rounds, with one round off the first tee and another off the 10th tee. There's one round in the morning wave and one round in the afternoon wave.

A cut is not made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties. All players who make the cut are eligible to finish the event.

For the third and fourth rounds, pairings and tee times are made based on each player's total score through two and three rounds, respectively. Players with the highest total score go first, then in descending order until the two players with the lowest total score in the final group.

The player with the lowest total score after 72 holes is the winner.

A playoff to settle any ties after 72 holes will be played under PGA Tour rules. The Zozo Championship playoff format is a sudden-death format, with playoff holes being 18 played over and over by any qualifying players. The players compete hole-by-hole until a winner is determined by a player scoring the lowest among the remaining players.

The winning player will get a two-season PGA Tour exemption. The winner is exempt into other tournaments as well. The winner earns 500 FedEx Cup points.