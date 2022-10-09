2022 Zozo Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Zozo Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

The Zozo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $11 million purse, with 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Zozo Championship field

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Keegan Bradley

Hayden Buckley

Cameron Champ

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Emiliano Grillo

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Tom Hoge

Mikumu Horikawa

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Takumi Kanaya

Naoyuki Kataoka

Tom Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kurt Kitayama

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Martin Laird

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Keita Nakajima

Matthew NeSmith

C.T. Pan

Mito Pereira

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Alex Smalley

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Kevin Streelman

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Matt Wallace

Aaron Wise

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Top 50 players in 2022 Zozo Championship field