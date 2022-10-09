2022 Zozo Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Zozo Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.
The Zozo Championship field is headlined by the likes of Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $11 million purse, with 15 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Zozo Championship field
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Keegan Bradley
- Hayden Buckley
- Cameron Champ
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Emiliano Grillo
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Tom Hoge
- Mikumu Horikawa
- Beau Hossler
- Viktor Hovland
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Takumi Kanaya
- Naoyuki Kataoka
- Tom Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kurt Kitayama
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Martin Laird
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Keita Nakajima
- Matthew NeSmith
- C.T. Pan
- Mito Pereira
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Xander Schauffele
- Adam Schenk
- Alex Smalley
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Kevin Streelman
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Matt Wallace
- Aaron Wise
- Brandon Wu
- Cameron Young
Top 50 players in 2022 Zozo Championship field
- 5. Xander Schauffele
- 9. Collin Morikawa
- 11. Viktor Hovland
- 15. Cameron Young
- 18. Hideki Matsuyama
- 19. Sungjae Im
- 21. Joohyung Kim
- 28. Corey Conners
- 29. Tyrrell Hatton
- 30. Tommy Fleetwood
- 36. Aaron Wise
- 42. Tom Hoge
- 43. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 45. Keegan Bradley
- 49. Mito Pereira