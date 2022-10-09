2022 Shriners Children’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Tom Kim, who won his second-career title with another PGA Tour win at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kim wound up winning the event after he went to the 72nd hole tied with Patrick Cantlay on 24-under 260.

Cantlay hooked his tee shot on the final hole into a bush. After choosing not to take an unplayable lie after the tee shot, Cantlay ultimately wound up making a triple-bogey 7 to finish in a tie for second on 21-under total with Matthew NeSmith.

Kim won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Shriners Children's Open recap notes

Kim earned approximately 42 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Kim also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 77 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 3rd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Zozo Championship.

2022 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

