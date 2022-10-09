2022 Shriners Children's Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Shriners Children’s Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/09/2022
The 2022 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Tom Kim, who won his second-career title with another PGA Tour win at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

Kim wound up winning the event after he went to the 72nd hole tied with Patrick Cantlay on 24-under 260.

Cantlay hooked his tee shot on the final hole into a bush. After choosing not to take an unplayable lie after the tee shot, Cantlay ultimately wound up making a triple-bogey 7 to finish in a tie for second on 21-under total with Matthew NeSmith.

Kim won the $1,440,000 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

Shriners Children's Open recap notes

Kim earned approximately 42 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will help his world ranking.

Kim also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 77 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 3rd event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Zozo Championship.

2022 Shriners Children's Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tom Kim -24 65 67 62 66 260 $1,440,000
T2 Patrick Cantlay -21 67 67 60 69 263 $712,000
T2 Matthew NeSmith -21 68 66 63 66 263 $712,000
T4 Tom Hoge -20 63 72 65 64 264 $336,667
T4 Mito Pereira -20 67 63 67 67 264 $336,667
T4 Seonghyeon Kim -20 65 69 64 66 264 $336,667
7 Sungjae Im -19 65 70 63 67 265 $270,000
T8 Jason Day -18 66 71 66 63 266 $242,000
T8 Si Woo Kim -18 64 68 67 67 266 $242,000
T10 Maverick McNealy -17 64 68 71 64 267 $210,000
T10 Adam Hadwin -17 67 67 65 68 267 $210,000
T12 Adam Schenk -16 69 66 67 66 268 $170,000
T12 Andrew Putnam -16 68 69 64 67 268 $170,000
T12 Davis Thompson -16 66 69 66 67 268 $170,000
T15 Harry Hall -15 66 70 69 64 269 $130,000
T15 J.J. Spaun -15 66 71 68 64 269 $130,000
T15 Brian Harman -15 70 67 68 64 269 $130,000
T15 Taylor Montgomery -15 70 66 66 67 269 $130,000
T15 Robby Shelton -15 68 63 68 70 269 $130,000
T20 Hayden Buckley -14 68 69 68 65 270 $81,500
T20 Justin Lower -14 70 68 67 65 270 $81,500
T20 Max Homa -14 67 67 69 67 270 $81,500
T20 Kevin Streelman -14 66 67 69 68 270 $81,500
T20 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -14 68 67 67 68 270 $81,500
T20 Lucas Herbert -14 67 70 65 68 270 $81,500
T20 Aaron Rai -14 69 68 62 71 270 $81,500
T20 J.T. Poston -14 67 69 63 71 270 $81,500
T28 Brendon Todd -13 69 68 69 65 271 $50,267
T28 Harris English -13 69 69 68 65 271 $50,267
T28 Patrick Welch (a) -13 71 67 68 65 271 $50,267
T28 Ryan Moore -13 68 70 68 65 271 $50,267
T28 Mark Hubbard -13 69 66 70 66 271 $50,267
T28 Sam Ryder -13 65 69 70 67 271 $50,267
T28 Patrick Rodgers -13 66 68 70 67 271 $50,267
T28 Matt Wallace -13 69 68 67 67 271 $50,267
T28 Chad Ramey -13 67 66 69 69 271 $50,267
T37 Chesson Hadley -12 67 70 69 66 272 $34,800
T37 Joel Dahmen -12 66 72 68 66 272 $34,800
T37 Dean Burmester -12 71 65 69 67 272 $34,800
T37 Martin Laird -12 66 69 68 69 272 $34,800
T37 K.H. Lee -12 72 66 65 69 272 $34,800
T37 Kevin Yu -12 69 68 66 69 272 $34,800
T37 Cam Davis -12 67 66 68 71 272 $34,800
T44 Byeong Hun An -11 69 68 73 63 273 $22,067
T44 Will Gordon -11 65 72 73 63 273 $22,067
T44 David Lipsky -11 69 68 71 65 273 $22,067
T44 Jim Herman -11 69 67 71 66 273 $22,067
T44 Stewart Cink -11 69 66 71 67 273 $22,067
T44 Nick Hardy -11 67 69 69 68 273 $22,067
T44 Spencer Levin -11 71 65 69 68 273 $22,067
T44 Greyson Sigg -11 68 69 68 68 273 $22,067
T44 Alex Noren -11 68 69 68 68 273 $22,067
T44 Stephan Jaeger -11 66 72 67 68 273 $22,067
T44 Taylor Pendrith -11 71 67 66 69 273 $22,067
T44 Chris Gotterup -11 68 70 65 70 273 $22,067
T56 Tano Goya -10 68 67 71 68 274 $18,400
T56 Doug Ghim -10 68 68 70 68 274 $18,400
T56 Brandon Wu -10 72 65 69 68 274 $18,400
T56 Michael Thompson -10 68 68 68 70 274 $18,400
T60 Austin Smotherman -9 68 69 71 67 275 $17,760
T60 Austin Eckroat -9 71 66 68 70 275 $17,760
T60 Keith Mitchell -9 65 69 70 71 275 $17,760
T60 Ben Griffin -9 68 69 67 71 275 $17,760
T64 Ben Martin -8 70 68 72 66 276 $17,040
T64 Tyson Alexander -8 72 65 73 66 276 $17,040
T64 Philip Knowles -8 70 68 67 71 276 $17,040
T64 Aaron Wise -8 69 67 67 73 276 $17,040
T64 Beau Hossler -8 69 68 64 75 276 $17,040
T69 Harrison Endycott -7 67 71 69 70 277 $16,400
T69 Adam Svensson -7 67 70 67 73 277 $16,400
T69 Thomas Detry -7 65 73 65 74 277 $16,400
72 Tyler Duncan -6 65 71 70 72 278 $16,080
T73 Emiliano Grillo -4 71 67 73 69 280 $15,840
T73 Andrew Landry -4 72 66 71 71 280 $15,840
T75 Matthias Schwab -3 71 67 71 72 281 $15,520
T75 Patton Kizzire -3 67 69 71 74 281 $15,520
77 Trevor Werbylo -1 68 70 70 75 283 $15,280

