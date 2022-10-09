2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

The LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.

This is set to be a 48-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the seventh tournament of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the final individual tournament of the series.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah field

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Bryson DeChambeau

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Sam Horsfield

Charles Howell III

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Sihwan Kim

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Anirban Lahiri

Marc Leishman

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Cameron Smith

Henrik Stenson

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Cameron Tringale

Peter Uihlein

Harold Varner III

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

