2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Jeddah field: Players, rankings

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The LIV Golf field is set for this event, played at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.
The LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah field is headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and more.
This is set to be a 48-player field is played out over three days, with this event marking the seventh tournament of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the final individual tournament of the series.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Friday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $25 million purse, with 13 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah field
- Abraham Ancer
- Richard Bland
- Laurie Canter
- Paul Casey
- Eugenio Chacarra
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Branden Grace
- Sam Horsfield
- Charles Howell III
- Dustin Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sadom Kaewkanjana
- Martin Kaymer
- Phachara Khongwatmai
- Sihwan Kim
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Anirban Lahiri
- Marc Leishman
- Graeme McDowell
- Phil Mickelson
- Jediah Morgan
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Shaun Norris
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Carlos Ortiz
- Pat Perez
- Turk Pettit
- James Piot
- Ian Poulter
- Patrick Reed
- Charl Schwartzel
- Cameron Smith
- Henrik Stenson
- Hudson Swafford
- Hideto Tanihara
- Cameron Tringale
- Peter Uihlein
- Harold Varner III
- Scott Vincent
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
Top 50 players in 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Jeddah field
- 3. Cameron Smith
- 22. Joaquin Niemann
- 23. Dustin Johnson
- 24. Abraham Ancer
- 32. Brooks Koepka
- 34. Louis Oosthuizen
- 35. Kevin Na
- 39. Talor Gooch
- 40. Paul Casey
- 44. Jason Kokrak
- 46. Harold Varner III
- 48. Bryson DeChambeau