2022 Acciona Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned the DP World Tour win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Rahm prevailed with a final round of 62, expanding his 54-hole lead and winning by six shots on 25-under 259.

Matthieu Pavon finished in a commendable second place, taking solo runner-up honors with a final round 65 to finish on 19-under total.

Rahm won the $297,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Two amateurs made the cut this week and will not be paid for their finish.

Acciona Open de Espana recap notes

Rahm earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 70 players finishing the event in the 38th completed event of the season.

Rahm earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters.

2022 Acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

