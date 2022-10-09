2022 Acciona Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Acciona Open de Espana final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/09/2022
The 2022 Acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who earned the DP World Tour win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Rahm prevailed with a final round of 62, expanding his 54-hole lead and winning by six shots on 25-under 259.

Matthieu Pavon finished in a commendable second place, taking solo runner-up honors with a final round 65 to finish on 19-under total.

Rahm won the $297,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Two amateurs made the cut this week and will not be paid for their finish.

Acciona Open de Espana recap notes

Rahm earned 14 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 70 players finishing the event in the 38th completed event of the season.

Rahm earned 460 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Estrella Damm NA Andalucia Masters.

2022 Acciona Open de Espana final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jon Rahm -25 64 68 65 62 259 €297,500
2 Matthieu Pavon -19 64 68 68 65 265 €192,500
3 Min Woo Lee -18 67 65 66 68 266 €110,250
T4 Zander Lombard -16 69 66 66 67 268 €80,850
T4 Edoardo Molinari -16 68 70 63 67 268 €80,850
T6 Louis De Jager -15 71 64 65 69 269 €56,875
T6 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -15 69 65 71 64 269 €56,875
T8 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -14 63 69 68 70 270 €36,050
T8 Hennie Du Plessis -14 65 66 72 67 270 €36,050
T8 Yannik Paul -14 70 66 68 66 270 €36,050
T8 Darius Van Driel -14 63 69 72 66 270 €36,050
T8 Marc Warren -14 70 65 65 70 270 €36,050
T13 Dan Bradbury -13 69 64 73 65 271 €26,337.50
T13 Renato Paratore -13 67 69 66 69 271 €26,337.50
T13 Eddie Pepperell -13 67 66 67 71 271 €26,337.50
T13 Ashun Wu -13 63 72 68 68 271 €26,337.50
17 Rikard Karlberg -12 71 69 66 66 272 €23,625
T18 Stephen Gallacher -11 65 65 70 73 273 €22,137.50
T18 Jeremy Paul -11 70 70 67 66 273 €22,137.50
T20 Alejandro Cañizares -10 66 71 68 69 274 €20,358.33
T20 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -10 66 69 71 68 274 €20,358.33
T20 Marcel Siem -10 69 70 67 68 274 €20,358.33
T23 Lucas Bjerregaard -9 71 69 67 68 275 €18,462.50
T23 Joakim Lagergren -9 64 69 69 73 275 €18,462.50
T23 Joël Stalter -9 71 69 68 67 275 €18,462.50
T23 Oliver Wilson -9 69 69 68 69 275 €18,462.50
T27 Jorge Campillo -8 68 68 69 71 276 €15,575
T27 Joachim B. Hansen -8 71 67 68 70 276 €15,575
T27 Marcus Helligkilde -8 71 67 69 69 276 €15,575
T27 Niklas Lemke -8 70 65 72 69 276 €15,575
T27 Alvaro Quiros -8 66 71 66 73 276 €15,575
T27 Santiago Tarrio -8 70 67 70 69 276 €15,575
T27 Paul Waring -8 67 63 74 72 276 €15,575
T34 Ashley Chesters -7 72 67 70 68 277 €12,731.25
T34 Dave Coupland -7 70 68 67 72 277 €12,731.25
T34 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -7 70 64 69 74 277 €12,731.25
T34 Angel Hidalgo -7 69 68 69 71 277 €12,731.25
T34 Luis Masaveu (a) -7 66 68 70 73 277 €0
T39 Steven Brown -6 71 66 69 72 278 €10,675
T39 Victor Dubuisson -6 67 69 70 72 278 €10,675
T39 Tommy Fleetwood -6 70 69 69 70 278 €10,675
T39 Daniel Gavins -6 71 69 68 70 278 €10,675
T39 Joost Luiten -6 71 68 68 71 278 €10,675
T39 Daniel Van Tonder -6 68 68 72 70 278 €10,675
T39 Quim Vidal (a) -6 68 71 70 69 278 €0
T39 Chris Wood -6 70 69 69 70 278 €10,675
T47 Wil Besseling -5 69 71 70 69 279 €8,925
T47 Paul Dunne -5 71 69 69 70 279 €8,925
T47 Raphaël Jacquelin -5 67 68 73 71 279 €8,925
T50 David Drysdale -4 65 66 72 77 280 €7,175
T50 Grant Forrest -4 70 70 70 70 280 €7,175
T50 Craig Howie -4 69 70 71 70 280 €7,175
T50 Daan Huizing -4 70 70 70 70 280 €7,175
T50 Espen Kofstad -4 71 69 69 71 280 €7,175
T50 Frederic Lacroix -4 73 67 72 68 280 €7,175
T50 Pablo Larrazábal -4 68 67 77 68 280 €7,175
T57 Jonathan Caldwell -3 69 71 74 67 281 €5,775
T57 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -3 68 70 78 65 281 €5,775
T57 James Morrison -3 69 71 72 69 281 €5,775
T60 Jazz Janewattananond -2 70 68 72 72 282 €5,337.50
T60 Wilco Nienaber -2 72 68 72 70 282 €5,337.50
62 Maverick Antcliff -1 69 69 75 70 283 €5,075
T63 Juan Salama PAR 70 67 74 73 284 €4,812.50
T63 Tristen Strydom PAR 69 68 74 73 284 €4,812.50
T65 Ben Evans 2 70 69 76 71 286 €4,462.50
T65 Niall Kearney 2 69 69 73 75 286 €4,462.50
67 David Law 3 70 70 75 72 287 €4,200
T68 Jack Singh Brar 4 73 67 78 70 288 €3,937.50
T68 Sami Välimäki 4 68 70 77 73 288 €3,937.50
70 Tyler Koivisto 7 70 70 82 69 291 €3,675

