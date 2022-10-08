Where is TPC Summerlin and the 2022 Shriners Children’s Open located?

TPC Summerlin is home to the 2022 Shriners Children's Open, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the cult favorite tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Las Vegas, Nev., area course has a great look and lots of risk-reward.

Not only is TPC Summerlin a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2022 Shriners Children's Open, which features some of the best in the world playing in Sin City.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the PGA Tour leads fans to wonder where TPC Summerlin is located.

Where is TPC Summerlin located?

TPC Summerlin is in Las Vegas, Nevada. Specifically, TPC Summerlin is located in the Summerlin area of city.

TPC Summerlin sits west of the strip and the downtown areas, where most tourists go.

Neighboring towns to Las Vegas, Nev., include Spring Valley and Paradise.

Which airports are near TPC Summerlin?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to TPC Summerlin is Harry Reid International Airport (formerly McCarran), where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 20- or 25-minute drive from the airports to TPC Summerlin.

What other famous golf courses are near TPC Summerlin?

TPC Summerlin is a great private golf course in the United States, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

TPC Las Vegas is the nearby club that flies under the radar nationally even though it has also hosted this event.

Other clubs nearby include Las Vegas Country Club and Canyon Gate Country Club, though Shadow Creek, The Summit and Wynn Golf Club aren't that far away from the club.