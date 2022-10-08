Where is Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and the 2022 Acciona Open de Espana located?

Club de Campo Villa de Madrid is home to the 2022 Acciona Open de Espana, home to an event on the DP World Tour in 2022 and one of the favorite tournaments on the European Tour schedule. The Madrid, Spain, area course has a great look and lots of history.

Not only is Club de Campo Villa de Madrid a great golf course, but it is also home to the PGA Tour and its 2022 Acciona Open de Espana, which features some of the best in the world playing in the Spanish capital.

Naturally, a club hosting a big golf tournament on the DP World Tour leads fans to wonder where Club de Campo Villa de Madrid is located.

Where is Club de Campo Villa de Madrid located?

Club de Campo Villa de Madrid is in Madrid, Spain. Specifically, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid is located in the northwest portion of the city.

Club de Campo Villa de Madrid sits near the popular Parque Casa de Campo.

Madrid is the capital of Spain and the population center for a country of nearly 50 million people.

Which airports are near Club de Campo Villa de Madrid?

Since the biggest city in close proximity to Club de Campo Villa de Madrid is Adolfo Suárez Madrid–Barajas Airport (MAD), where golfers who are playing at the course will fly into before making the trek. It's an approximately 20- or 25-minute drive from the airport to Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

What other famous golf courses are near Club de Campo Villa de Madrid?

Club de Campo Villa de Madrid is a great private golf course in Spain, but it has some incredible neighbors in the golf world.

Olivar de la Hinojosa is the nearby club that is one of the rare courses located in the city center.

Other clubs nearby include Real Club La Moraleja and Nuevo Club de Golf de Madrid.