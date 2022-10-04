Sanderson Farms Championship history, results and past winners
Sanderson Farms Championship history, results and past winners

The Sanderson Farms Championship is the PGA Tour's Jackson, Mississippi-area event, with the tournament having been played at different points in the schedule though now it's currently played in the fall portion of the PGA Tour schedule.

The event, which was first played in 1968 as an opposite-field event, originally started out as the Magnolia Classic played opposite Colonial National Invitation tournament. Ultimately, the event was played for nearly 35 years opposite the Masters Tournament.

However, starting in 2019, the tournament went away from being an opposite-field event and stands on its own.

Three players have won the event twice: Fred Funk, Brian Henninger and Dwight Nevil, who went back-to-back in 1973 and 1974.

Sanderson Farms Championship format

The Sanderson Farms Championship is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.

The open field of 144 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.

Sanderson Farms Championship host courses

  • 1968-present: The Country Club of Jackson

Sanderson Farms Championship past sponsors

Sanderson Farms Championship has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:

  • 1968-1985: Magnolia Classic
  • 1986-1998: Deposit Guaranty Golf Classic
  • 1999-2006: Southern Farm Bureau Classic
  • 2007-2011: Viking Classic
  • 2012: True South Classic
  • 2013-present: Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship history & results

YEAR WINNER TOT TO PAR BY MONEY
2022 Mackenzie Hughes 271 −17 PO $7,900,000
2021 Sam Burns 266 −22 1 $7,000,000
2020 Sergio García 269 −19 1 $6,600,000
2019 Sebastián Muñoz 270 −18 PO $6,600,000
2018 Cameron Champ 267 −21 4 $4,400,000
2017 Ryan Armour 269 −19 5 $4,300,000
2016 Cody Gribble 268 −20 4 $4,200,000
2015 Peter Malnati 270 −18 1 $4,100,000
2014 Nick Taylor 272 −16 2 $4,000,000
2013 Woody Austin 268 −20 PO $3,000,000
2012 Scott Stallings 264 −24 2 $3,000,000
2011 Chris Kirk 266 −22 1 $3,600,000
2010 Bill Haas 273 −15 3 $3,600,000
2009 Not played N/A N/A N/A N/A
2008 Will MacKenzie 269 −19 PO $3,600,000
2007 Chad Campbell 275 −13 1 $3,500,000
2006 D.J. Trahan 275 −13 PO $3,000,000
2005 Heath Slocum 267 −21 2 $3,000,000
2004 Fred Funk (2) 266 −22 1 $3,000,000
2003 John Huston 268 −20 1 $3,000,000
2002 Luke Donald 201 −15 1 $2,600,000
2001 Cameron Beckman 269 −19 1 $2,400,000
2000 Steve Lowery 266 −22 PO $2,200,000
1999 Brian Henninger (2) 202 −14 3 $2,000,000
1998 Fred Funk 270 −18 2 $1,200,000
1997 Billy Ray Brown 271 −17 1 $1,000,000
1996 Willie Wood 268 −20 1 $1,000,000
1995 Ed Dougherty 272 −16 2 $700,000
1994 Brian Henninger 135 −9 PO $700,000
1993 Greg Kraft 267 −13 1 $300,000
1992 Richard Zokol 267 −13 1 $300,000
1991 Larry Silveira 266 −14 PO $300,000
1990 Gene Sauers 268 −12 2 $300,000
1989 Jim Booros 199 −11 PO $200,000
1988 Frank Conner 267 −13 5 $200,000
1987 David Ogrin 267 −13 1 $200,000
1986 Dan Halldorson 263 −17 2 $200,000
1985 Jim Gallagher Jr. 131 −9 PO $150,000
1984 Lance Ten Broeck 201 −9 PO $150,000
1983 Russ Cochran 203 −7 2 $150,000
1982 Payne Stewart 270 −10 3 $75,000
1981 Tom Jones 268 −12 PO $75,000
1980 Roger Maltbie 65 −5 1 25,000[f]
1979 Bobby Walzel 272 −8 PO $50,000
1978 Craig Stadler 268 −12 1 $35,000
1977 Mike McCullough 269 −11 3 $35,000
1976 Dennis Meyer 271 −9 2 $35,000
1975 Bob Wynn 270 −10 2 $35,000
1974 Dwight Nevil (2) 133 −7 2 17,500[f]
1973 Dwight Nevil 268 −12 3 $35,000
1972 Mike Morley 269 −11 3 $35,000
1971 Roy Pace 270 −10 1 $35,000
1970 Chris Blocker 271 −9 1 $35,000
1969 Larry Mowry 272 −8 1 $35,000
1968 Mac McLendon 269 −11 PO $20,000

