2022 Shriners Children’s Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Shriners Children's Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Shriners Children's Open field is headlined by the likes of Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Shriners Children's Open field

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Erik Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Hayden Buckley

Dean Burmester

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Derek Deminsky

Thomas Detry

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Austin Eckroat

Harrison Endycott

Harris English

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Brian Harman

Scott Harrington

Lucas Herbert

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Stephan Jaeger

Tom Kim

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Nicholas Lindheim

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Jesse Mueller

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Vincent Norrman

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Mito Pereira

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Davis Riley

Quinn Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Kyle Stanley

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Kevin Tway

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Patrick Welch

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2022 Shriners Children's Open field