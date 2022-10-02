2022 Shriners Children’s Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Shriners Children's Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nev.
The Shriners Children's Open field is headlined by the likes of Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the third event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Shriners Children's Open field
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Erik Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Hayden Buckley
- Dean Burmester
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Derek Deminsky
- Thomas Detry
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Harrison Endycott
- Harris English
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- Lucas Herbert
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Stephan Jaeger
- Tom Kim
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Nicholas Lindheim
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Vincent Norrman
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Mito Pereira
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Davis Riley
- Quinn Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Kyle Stanley
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Kevin Tway
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Patrick Welch
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2022 Shriners Children's Open field
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 16. Max Homa
- 19. Sungjae Im
- 22. Joohyung Kim
- 35. Brian Harman
- 37. Aaron Wise
- 40. Seamus Power
- 41. Tom Hoge
- 42. Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- 45. Harris English
- 49. Mito Pereira
- 50. Lucas Herbert