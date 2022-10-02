2022 Sanderson Farms Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

10/02/2022 at 7:10 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payout is from the $7.9 million purse, with 78 professional players who complete four rounds at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Miss., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Sanderson Farms Championship prize pool is at $1,422,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $861,100. The Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $14,931.

The Sanderson Farms Championship field is headed by Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Sepp Straka, Mark Hubbard and more.

This tournament started with 144 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship from the correct 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, and those 78 remaining players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 36 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Sanderson Farms Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 Sanderson Farms Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,422,000
2 $861,100
3 $545,100
4 $387,100
5 $323,900
6 $286,375
7 $266,625
8 $246,875
9 $231,075
10 $215,275
11 $199,475
12 $183,675
13 $167,875
14 $152,075
15 $144,175
16 $136,275
17 $128,375
18 $120,475
19 $112,575
20 $104,675
21 $96,775
22 $88,875
23 $82,555
24 $76,235
25 $69,915
26 $63,595
27 $61,225
28 $58,855
29 $56,485
30 $54,115
31 $51,745
32 $49,375
33 $47,005
34 $45,030
35 $43,055
36 $41,080
37 $39,105
38 $37,525
39 $35,945
40 $34,365
41 $32,785
42 $31,205
43 $29,625
44 $28,045
45 $26,465
46 $24,885
47 $23,305
48 $22,041
49 $20,935
50 $20,303
51 $19,829
52 $19,355
53 $19,039
54 $18,723
55 $18,565
56 $18,407
57 $18,249
58 $18,091
59 $17,933
60 $17,775
61 $17,617
62 $17,459
63 $17,301
64 $17,143
65 $16,985
66 $16,827
67 $16,669
68 $16,511
69 $16,353
70 $16,195
71 $16,037
72 $15,879
73 $15,721
74 $15,563
75 $15,405
76 $15,247
77 $15,089
78 $14,931

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.