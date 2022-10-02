2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the DP World Tour win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Fox prevailed with a final round of 4-under 68 at the Old Course, earning a one-shot win over Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren on 15-under 273.

Rory McIlroy and Antoine Rozner finished in a tie for fourth place on 13-under total after McIlroy had briefly taken a share of the lead in the final round.

Fox won the $800,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

Shinkwin and partner Alex Acquavella won the pro-am competition played alongside the pro event.

The players who finished tied for 64th place after three rounds were paid €9,172.37 for making the hypothetical cut to the top 65 and ties as is standard on the DP World Tour.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship recap notes

Fox earned 32 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 63 players finishing the event in the 36th completed event of the season.

Fox earned 910 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Acciona Open de Espana.

2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

