2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/02/2022 at 2:43 pm
The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the DP World Tour win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.

Fox prevailed with a final round of 4-under 68 at the Old Course, earning a one-shot win over Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren on 15-under 273.

Rory McIlroy and Antoine Rozner finished in a tie for fourth place on 13-under total after McIlroy had briefly taken a share of the lead in the final round.

Fox won the $800,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

Shinkwin and partner Alex Acquavella won the pro-am competition played alongside the pro event.

The players who finished tied for 64th place after three rounds were paid €9,172.37 for making the hypothetical cut to the top 65 and ties as is standard on the DP World Tour.

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship recap notes

Fox earned 32 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 63 players finishing the event in the 36th completed event of the season.

Fox earned 910 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Acciona Open de Espana.

2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Ryan Fox -15 66 74 65 68 273 €801,654.72
T2 Alex Noren -14 67 69 69 69 274 €407,900.78
T2 Callum Shinkwin -14 68 71 68 67 274 €407,900.78
T4 Rory Mcilroy -13 68 75 66 66 275 €217,861.46
T4 Antoine Rozner -13 63 74 69 69 275 €217,861.46
6 Daniel Gavins -12 65 73 67 71 276 €165,046.56
T7 Tyrrell Hatton -11 68 76 66 67 277 €121,662.89
T7 Richard Mansell -11 66 68 67 76 277 €121,662.89
T7 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -11 63 74 69 71 277 €121,662.89
T10 Grant Forrest -10 70 74 67 67 278 €78,009.76
T10 Billy Horschel -10 71 71 67 69 278 €78,009.76
T10 Louis Oosthuizen -10 72 73 65 68 278 €78,009.76
T10 Tapio Pulkkanen -10 66 73 69 70 278 €78,009.76
T10 Connor Syme -10 68 76 65 69 278 €78,009.76
T10 Peter Uihlein -10 65 77 68 68 278 €78,009.76
T10 Dale Whitnell -10 66 77 67 68 278 €78,009.76
T17 George Coetzee -9 67 75 72 65 279 €60,988.63
T17 Padraig Harrington -9 69 71 69 70 279 €60,988.63
T17 Rasmus Højgaard -9 67 74 67 71 279 €60,988.63
T20 Robert Macintyre -8 68 70 71 71 280 €55,644.27
T20 Daniel Van Tonder -8 70 73 68 69 280 €55,644.27
T22 Adri Arnaus -7 67 80 66 68 281 €49,749.75
T22 Louis De Jager -7 68 75 70 68 281 €49,749.75
T22 Matt Fitzpatrick -7 71 71 69 70 281 €49,749.75
T22 Tommy Fleetwood -7 70 72 72 67 281 €49,749.75
T22 Adrian Meronk -7 71 70 72 68 281 €49,749.75
T22 Sami Välimäki -7 70 73 70 68 281 €49,749.75
T28 Alejandro Cañizares -6 67 74 70 71 282 €39,846.96
T28 Alex Fitzpatrick -6 73 69 69 71 282 €39,846.96
T28 Francesco Molinari -6 68 73 73 68 282 €39,846.96
T28 Eddie Pepperell -6 68 74 70 70 282 €39,846.96
T28 Thomas Pieters -6 65 83 64 70 282 €39,846.96
T28 Marcel Schneider -6 71 74 68 69 282 €39,846.96
T28 Marcel Siem -6 66 74 73 69 282 €39,846.96
T28 Matthew Southgate -6 67 73 69 73 282 €39,846.96
T36 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -5 68 73 68 74 283 €31,123.07
T36 Matthew Jordan -4 67 76 71 - 280 €31,123.07
T36 Romain Langasque -5 61 80 72 70 283 €31,123.07
T36 Hurly Long -5 70 71 69 73 283 €31,123.07
T36 David Micheluzzi -5 69 73 70 71 283 €31,123.07
T36 Victor Perez -5 69 74 72 68 283 €31,123.07
T42 Jaco Ahlers -4 67 78 70 69 284 €25,464.33
T42 Maximilian Kieffer -4 66 74 70 74 284 €25,464.33
T42 Frederic Lacroix -4 62 78 72 72 284 €25,464.33
T42 David Law -4 68 78 67 71 284 €25,464.33
T42 Richie Ramsay -4 70 79 66 69 284 €25,464.33
T42 Laird Shepherd -4 67 74 71 72 284 €25,464.33
T48 Christiaan Burke -3 66 77 65 77 285 €20,748.71
T48 Stephen Gallacher -3 69 76 68 72 285 €20,748.71
T48 Benjamin Hebert -3 68 76 70 71 285 €20,748.71
T48 Richard Sterne -3 69 72 74 70 285 €20,748.71
T52 Julien Brun -2 66 73 74 73 286 €17,094.11
T52 Nacho Elvira -2 64 76 75 71 286 €17,094.11
T52 Daan Huizing -2 68 74 73 71 286 €17,094.11
T52 Johannes Veerman -2 69 73 73 71 286 €17,094.11
T56 Oliver Bekker -1 66 74 69 78 287 €15,089.97
T56 Richard Bland -1 70 78 67 72 287 €15,089.97
T56 Joakim Lagergren -1 70 75 68 74 287 €15,089.97
T59 Thorbjørn Olesen E 69 76 69 74 288 €13,911.07
T59 Sebastian Soderberg E 70 75 68 75 288 €13,911.07
T61 Maverick Antcliff 1 68 74 72 75 289 €12,967.94
T61 Casey Jarvis 1 67 76 72 74 289 €12,967.94
63 Jorge Campillo 3 70 79 66 76 291 €12,260.60

