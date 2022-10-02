2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Ryan Fox, who earned the DP World Tour win at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland.
Fox prevailed with a final round of 4-under 68 at the Old Course, earning a one-shot win over Callum Shinkwin and Alex Noren on 15-under 273.
Rory McIlroy and Antoine Rozner finished in a tie for fourth place on 13-under total after McIlroy had briefly taken a share of the lead in the final round.
Fox won the $800,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.
Shinkwin and partner Alex Acquavella won the pro-am competition played alongside the pro event.
The players who finished tied for 64th place after three rounds were paid €9,172.37 for making the hypothetical cut to the top 65 and ties as is standard on the DP World Tour.
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship recap notes
Fox earned 32 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 63 players finishing the event in the 36th completed event of the season.
Fox earned 910 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Acciona Open de Espana.
2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Ryan Fox
|-15
|66
|74
|65
|68
|273
|€801,654.72
|T2
|Alex Noren
|-14
|67
|69
|69
|69
|274
|€407,900.78
|T2
|Callum Shinkwin
|-14
|68
|71
|68
|67
|274
|€407,900.78
|T4
|Rory Mcilroy
|-13
|68
|75
|66
|66
|275
|€217,861.46
|T4
|Antoine Rozner
|-13
|63
|74
|69
|69
|275
|€217,861.46
|6
|Daniel Gavins
|-12
|65
|73
|67
|71
|276
|€165,046.56
|T7
|Tyrrell Hatton
|-11
|68
|76
|66
|67
|277
|€121,662.89
|T7
|Richard Mansell
|-11
|66
|68
|67
|76
|277
|€121,662.89
|T7
|Niklas Nørgaard Møller
|-11
|63
|74
|69
|71
|277
|€121,662.89
|T10
|Grant Forrest
|-10
|70
|74
|67
|67
|278
|€78,009.76
|T10
|Billy Horschel
|-10
|71
|71
|67
|69
|278
|€78,009.76
|T10
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-10
|72
|73
|65
|68
|278
|€78,009.76
|T10
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-10
|66
|73
|69
|70
|278
|€78,009.76
|T10
|Connor Syme
|-10
|68
|76
|65
|69
|278
|€78,009.76
|T10
|Peter Uihlein
|-10
|65
|77
|68
|68
|278
|€78,009.76
|T10
|Dale Whitnell
|-10
|66
|77
|67
|68
|278
|€78,009.76
|T17
|George Coetzee
|-9
|67
|75
|72
|65
|279
|€60,988.63
|T17
|Padraig Harrington
|-9
|69
|71
|69
|70
|279
|€60,988.63
|T17
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-9
|67
|74
|67
|71
|279
|€60,988.63
|T20
|Robert Macintyre
|-8
|68
|70
|71
|71
|280
|€55,644.27
|T20
|Daniel Van Tonder
|-8
|70
|73
|68
|69
|280
|€55,644.27
|T22
|Adri Arnaus
|-7
|67
|80
|66
|68
|281
|€49,749.75
|T22
|Louis De Jager
|-7
|68
|75
|70
|68
|281
|€49,749.75
|T22
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-7
|71
|71
|69
|70
|281
|€49,749.75
|T22
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-7
|70
|72
|72
|67
|281
|€49,749.75
|T22
|Adrian Meronk
|-7
|71
|70
|72
|68
|281
|€49,749.75
|T22
|Sami Välimäki
|-7
|70
|73
|70
|68
|281
|€49,749.75
|T28
|Alejandro Cañizares
|-6
|67
|74
|70
|71
|282
|€39,846.96
|T28
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-6
|73
|69
|69
|71
|282
|€39,846.96
|T28
|Francesco Molinari
|-6
|68
|73
|73
|68
|282
|€39,846.96
|T28
|Eddie Pepperell
|-6
|68
|74
|70
|70
|282
|€39,846.96
|T28
|Thomas Pieters
|-6
|65
|83
|64
|70
|282
|€39,846.96
|T28
|Marcel Schneider
|-6
|71
|74
|68
|69
|282
|€39,846.96
|T28
|Marcel Siem
|-6
|66
|74
|73
|69
|282
|€39,846.96
|T28
|Matthew Southgate
|-6
|67
|73
|69
|73
|282
|€39,846.96
|T36
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|-5
|68
|73
|68
|74
|283
|€31,123.07
|T36
|Matthew Jordan
|-4
|67
|76
|71
|-
|280
|€31,123.07
|T36
|Romain Langasque
|-5
|61
|80
|72
|70
|283
|€31,123.07
|T36
|Hurly Long
|-5
|70
|71
|69
|73
|283
|€31,123.07
|T36
|David Micheluzzi
|-5
|69
|73
|70
|71
|283
|€31,123.07
|T36
|Victor Perez
|-5
|69
|74
|72
|68
|283
|€31,123.07
|T42
|Jaco Ahlers
|-4
|67
|78
|70
|69
|284
|€25,464.33
|T42
|Maximilian Kieffer
|-4
|66
|74
|70
|74
|284
|€25,464.33
|T42
|Frederic Lacroix
|-4
|62
|78
|72
|72
|284
|€25,464.33
|T42
|David Law
|-4
|68
|78
|67
|71
|284
|€25,464.33
|T42
|Richie Ramsay
|-4
|70
|79
|66
|69
|284
|€25,464.33
|T42
|Laird Shepherd
|-4
|67
|74
|71
|72
|284
|€25,464.33
|T48
|Christiaan Burke
|-3
|66
|77
|65
|77
|285
|€20,748.71
|T48
|Stephen Gallacher
|-3
|69
|76
|68
|72
|285
|€20,748.71
|T48
|Benjamin Hebert
|-3
|68
|76
|70
|71
|285
|€20,748.71
|T48
|Richard Sterne
|-3
|69
|72
|74
|70
|285
|€20,748.71
|T52
|Julien Brun
|-2
|66
|73
|74
|73
|286
|€17,094.11
|T52
|Nacho Elvira
|-2
|64
|76
|75
|71
|286
|€17,094.11
|T52
|Daan Huizing
|-2
|68
|74
|73
|71
|286
|€17,094.11
|T52
|Johannes Veerman
|-2
|69
|73
|73
|71
|286
|€17,094.11
|T56
|Oliver Bekker
|-1
|66
|74
|69
|78
|287
|€15,089.97
|T56
|Richard Bland
|-1
|70
|78
|67
|72
|287
|€15,089.97
|T56
|Joakim Lagergren
|-1
|70
|75
|68
|74
|287
|€15,089.97
|T59
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|E
|69
|76
|69
|74
|288
|€13,911.07
|T59
|Sebastian Soderberg
|E
|70
|75
|68
|75
|288
|€13,911.07
|T61
|Maverick Antcliff
|1
|68
|74
|72
|75
|289
|€12,967.94
|T61
|Casey Jarvis
|1
|67
|76
|72
|74
|289
|€12,967.94
|63
|Jorge Campillo
|3
|70
|79
|66
|76
|291
|€12,260.60