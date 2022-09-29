2022 The Ascendant LPGA TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2022 The Ascendant LPGA is one of the new events of the LPGA Tour golf calendar, with Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas, hosting The Ascendant LPGA.

After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 70 and ties heading into the final two rounds in the long-running championship.

The Ascendant LPGA TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live golf action from Texas.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2022 The Ascendant LPGA on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2022 The Ascendant LPGA TV times and schedule.

2022 The Ascendant LPGA TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern