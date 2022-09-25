2022 The Ascendant LPGA field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The Ascendant LPGA field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.
The The Ascendant LPGA field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Nasa Hataoka and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to Texas as the season moves to a conclusion in November.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event marking a move to Texas and the continuation of the final stretch of the season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $1.7 million purse, with 29 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 The Ascendant LPGA field
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Casey Danielson
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Maria Fassi
- Fatima Fernandez Cano
- Dana Finkelstein
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Georgia Hall
- Haylee Harford
- Lauren Hartlage
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Celine Herbin
- Yaeeun Hong
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Caroline Inglis
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Janie Jackson
- Linnea Johansson
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Megan Khang
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- Christina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Cheyenne Knight
- Lydia Ko
- Nelly Korda
- Jessica Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Agathe Laisne
- Brittany Lang
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Min Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Caroline Masson
- Brooke Matthews
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Giulia Molinaro
- Yealimi Noh
- Haru Nomura
- Anna Nordqvist
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Kaitlyn Papp
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Rachel Rohanna
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Bailey Shoemaker
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Lexi Thompson
- Ayako Uehara
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Dewi Weber
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
- Yunxuan Zhang
- Avery Zweig
