2022 The Ascendant LPGA field: Players, rankings

The 2022 The Ascendant LPGA field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

The The Ascendant LPGA field is headlined by the likes of Nelly Korda, Lydia Ko, Nasa Hataoka and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return of the LPGA to Texas as the season moves to a conclusion in November.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, with the event marking a move to Texas and the continuation of the final stretch of the season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $1.7 million purse, with 29 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 The Ascendant LPGA field

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Celine Boutier

Ashleigh Buhai

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Hye-Jin Choi

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Casey Danielson

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Ally Ewing

Maria Fassi

Fatima Fernandez Cano

Dana Finkelstein

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Georgia Hall

Haylee Harford

Lauren Hartlage

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Charley Hull

Caroline Inglis

Nuria Iturrioz

Janie Jackson

Linnea Johansson

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Megan Khang

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

Christina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Cheyenne Knight

Lydia Ko

Nelly Korda

Jessica Korda

Jennifer Kupcho

Stephanie Kyriacou

Agathe Laisne

Brittany Lang

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Min Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Caroline Masson

Brooke Matthews

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Giulia Molinaro

Yealimi Noh

Haru Nomura

Anna Nordqvist

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Lee-Anne Pace

Bianca Pagdanganan

Kaitlyn Papp

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Rachel Rohanna

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Madelene Sagstrom

Lizette Salas

Yuka Saso

Sarah Schmelzel

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Bailey Shoemaker

Jennifer Song

Angela Stanford

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Ayako Uehara

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Lilia Vu

Lindsey Weaver-Wright

Dewi Weber

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

Yunxuan Zhang

Avery Zweig

Top 50 players in 2022 The Ascendant LPGA field