2022 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout final leaderboard is headed by winner Britney Yada, who earned the big win at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Ark.

Yada won the 54-hole event by two shots over Bailey Tardy, taking the title on 11-under 205.

Kristen Gillman and Jiwon Jeon finished in a tie for third place, four shots off the lead.

Yada won the $33,750 winner's share of the $225,000 purse.



Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout recap notes

Yada gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at 4-over 146 or better, with 64 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

2022 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

