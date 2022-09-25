2022 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2022 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout final leaderboard is headed by winner Britney Yada, who earned the big win at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado, Ark.

Yada won the 54-hole event by two shots over Bailey Tardy, taking the title on 11-under 205.

Kristen Gillman and Jiwon Jeon finished in a tie for third place, four shots off the lead.

Yada finished on 7-under 281 to earn his second-consecutive win on the tour. Polly Mack finished alone in third to round out the medal stand.

Yada won the $33,750 winner's share of the $225,000 purse.

Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout recap notes

Yada gains in the Race for the Card, which awards 10 LPGA Tour cards for the top money earners of the Epson Tour season.

This week the cut was made at 4-over 146 or better, with 64 players getting through to the final round.

The Epson Tour schedule continues next week with the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

2022 Murphy USA El Dorado Shootout final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Britney Yada -11 69 71 65 205 $33,750
2 Bailey Tardy -9 65 71 71 207 $21,500
T3 Kristen Gillman -7 70 68 71 209 $13,908
T3 Jiwon Jeon -7 69 67 73 209 $13,908
T5 Clariss Guce -6 72 69 69 210 $8,236
T5 Daniela Iacobelli -6 71 69 70 210 $8,236
T5 Kiira Riihijarvi -6 69 66 75 210 $8,236
T8 Linnea Strom -5 73 71 67 211 $5,439
T8 Gabriela Ruffels -5 70 74 67 211 $5,439
T8 Jaravee Boonchant -5 75 67 69 211 $5,439
T11 Karen Chung -4 72 69 71 212 $4,305
T11 Jessica Peng -4 70 70 72 212 $4,305
T11 Milagros Chaves -4 70 68 74 212 $4,305
T14 Ho-yu An -3 69 75 69 213 $3,602
T14 Louise Ridderstrom -3 75 68 70 213 $3,602
T14 Yan Liu -3 71 70 72 213 $3,602
T17 Hyo Joon Jang -2 75 70 69 214 $3,112
T17 Pavarisa Yoktuan -2 72 71 71 214 $3,112
T17 Dottie Ardina -2 70 73 71 214 $3,112
T20 Kum-Kang Park -1 77 68 70 215 $2,848
T20 Grace Kim -1 68 74 73 215 $2,848
T22 Robyn Choi E 71 77 68 216 $2,615
T22 Prima Thammaraks E 73 71 72 216 $2,615
T22 Kim Kaufman E 70 73 73 216 $2,615
T25 Celine Borge 1 76 71 70 217 $2,277
T25 Sophie Hausmann 1 76 71 70 217 $2,277
T25 Jessica Porvasnik 1 72 72 73 217 $2,277
T25 Kristin Coleman 1 73 70 74 217 $2,277
T25 Kaleigh Telfer 1 71 71 75 217 $2,277
T30 Lauren Cox 2 72 76 70 218 $1,904
T30 Ssu-Chia Cheng 2 75 71 72 218 $1,904
T30 Dani Holmqvist 2 73 73 72 218 $1,904
T30 Megan Osland 2 73 73 72 218 $1,904
T30 Ingrid Gutierrez Nunez 2 74 71 73 218 $1,904
T35 Samantha Wagner 3 74 74 71 219 $1,562
T35 Lindsey McCurdy 3 72 76 71 219 $1,562
T35 Amelia Garvey 3 71 77 71 219 $1,562
T35 Auston Kim 3 70 76 73 219 $1,562
T35 Savannah Vilaubi 3 72 73 74 219 $1,562
T35 Alexa Pano 3 71 73 75 219 $1,562
T41 Laura Wearn 4 74 74 72 220 $1,231
T41 Yu-Sang Hou 4 74 74 72 220 $1,231
T41 Kendra Dalton 4 75 72 73 220 $1,231
T41 Becca Huffer 4 74 73 73 220 $1,231
T41 Pinyada Kuvanun 4 74 73 73 220 $1,231
T41 Chanoknan Angurasaranee 4 72 74 74 220 $1,231
T41 Sarah White 4 71 75 74 220 $1,231
T41 Jessica Welch 4 70 71 79 220 $1,231
T49 Julie Aime 5 73 75 73 221 $1,021
T49 Gabby Lemieux 5 71 77 73 221 $1,021
T49 Roberta Liti 5 76 70 75 221 $1,021
T49 Amelia Lewis 5 73 72 76 221 $1,021
T53 Kathleen Scavo 6 75 73 74 222 $925
T53 Ching Huang 6 74 74 74 222 $925
T53 Abegail Arevalo 6 80 66 76 222 $925
T53 Maddi Caldwell-Young 6 72 73 77 222 $925
T57 Emma Broze 7 76 72 75 223 $814
T57 Gigi Stoll 7 74 74 75 223 $814
T57 Breanne Jones 7 72 76 75 223 $814
T57 Maggie Ashmore 7 74 73 76 223 $814
T57 Regina Plasencia 7 73 74 76 223 $814
T57 Dorsey Addicks 7 73 72 78 223 $814
63 Alyaa Abdulghany 8 75 73 76 224 $762
64 Moeka Nishihata 10 74 71 81 226 $750

