2022 Cazoo Open de France final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Cazoo Open de France final leaderboard is headed by winner Guido Migliozzi, who earned the DP World Tour win at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

Migliozzi prevailed with a final round of 9-under 62 at the former Ryder Cup host, overtaking Rasmus Hojgaard, who opened the third round with a quintuple-bogey 8 on the par-3 second hole.

The Italian's 16-under 268 total was good enough for a one-shot win over Hojgaard, with Paul Barjon, George Coetzee and Thomas Pieters finishing in a tie for third place on 11-under total.

Migliozzi won the €510,000 winner's share of the €3,000,000 purse.

Cazoo Open de France recap notes

Migliozzi earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 76 players finishing the event in the 35th completed event of the season.

Migliozzi earned 710 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

2022 Cazoo Open de France final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details