2022 Cazoo Open de France final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Cazoo Open de France final leaderboard is headed by winner Guido Migliozzi, who earned the DP World Tour win at Le Golf National in Paris, France.
Migliozzi prevailed with a final round of 9-under 62 at the former Ryder Cup host, overtaking Rasmus Hojgaard, who opened the third round with a quintuple-bogey 8 on the par-3 second hole.
The Italian's 16-under 268 total was good enough for a one-shot win over Hojgaard, with Paul Barjon, George Coetzee and Thomas Pieters finishing in a tie for third place on 11-under total.
Migliozzi won the €510,000 winner's share of the €3,000,000 purse.
Cazoo Open de France recap notes
Migliozzi earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.
There was a cut this week, with 76 players finishing the event in the 35th completed event of the season.
Migliozzi earned 710 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.
The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.
2022 Cazoo Open de France final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO E
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Guido Migliozzi
|-16
|69
|71
|66
|62
|268
|€510,000
|2
|Rasmus Højgaard
|-15
|62
|65
|74
|68
|269
|€330,000
|T3
|Paul Barjon
|-11
|65
|68
|70
|70
|273
|€155,400
|T3
|George Coetzee
|-11
|68
|66
|68
|71
|273
|€155,400
|T3
|Thomas Pieters
|-11
|67
|70
|66
|70
|273
|€155,400
|6
|Jamie Donaldson
|-10
|66
|72
|67
|69
|274
|€105,000
|7
|Jordan Smith
|-9
|68
|70
|67
|70
|275
|€90,000
|T8
|Robert Macintyre
|-8
|67
|70
|71
|68
|276
|€67,400
|T8
|Yannik Paul
|-8
|68
|69
|67
|72
|276
|€67,400
|T8
|Jeff Winther
|-8
|72
|67
|70
|67
|276
|€67,400
|T11
|Adrian Meronk
|-6
|72
|67
|70
|69
|278
|€53,400
|T11
|Antoine Rozner
|-6
|69
|66
|69
|74
|278
|€53,400
|T13
|Julien Brun
|-5
|66
|73
|70
|70
|279
|€42,428.57
|T13
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|-5
|68
|70
|70
|71
|279
|€42,428.57
|T13
|Joachim B. Hansen
|-5
|70
|69
|74
|66
|279
|€42,428.57
|T13
|Jazz Janewattananond
|-5
|68
|70
|72
|69
|279
|€42,428.57
|T13
|Adrian Otaegui
|-5
|70
|70
|67
|72
|279
|€42,428.57
|T13
|Marcel Schneider
|-5
|69
|72
|69
|69
|279
|€42,428.57
|T13
|Julian Suri
|-5
|70
|69
|69
|71
|279
|€42,428.57
|T20
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-4
|72
|68
|68
|72
|280
|€33,500
|T20
|Alexander Björk
|-4
|64
|71
|76
|69
|280
|€33,500
|T20
|Thriston Lawrence
|-4
|70
|67
|73
|70
|280
|€33,500
|T20
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|-4
|71
|69
|71
|69
|280
|€33,500
|T20
|Sami Välimäki
|-4
|70
|71
|70
|69
|280
|€33,500
|T20
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|-4
|69
|69
|70
|72
|280
|€33,500
|T26
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|-3
|73
|67
|72
|69
|281
|€29,400
|T26
|Julien Sale (a)
|-3
|72
|69
|68
|72
|281
|€0
|T26
|Dale Whitnell
|-3
|73
|65
|73
|70
|281
|€29,400
|T26
|Andrew Wilson
|-3
|69
|71
|66
|75
|281
|€29,400
|T30
|Grant Forrest
|-2
|71
|66
|75
|70
|282
|€24,033.33
|T30
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|-2
|71
|71
|70
|70
|282
|€24,033.33
|T30
|Ricardo Gouveia
|-2
|74
|66
|69
|73
|282
|€24,033.33
|T30
|Craig Howie
|-2
|68
|73
|73
|68
|282
|€24,033.33
|T30
|Scott Jamieson
|-2
|69
|70
|68
|75
|282
|€24,033.33
|T30
|Lukas Nemecz
|-2
|72
|69
|70
|71
|282
|€24,033.33
|T30
|Matthieu Pavon
|-2
|68
|70
|73
|71
|282
|€24,033.33
|T30
|Victor Perez
|-2
|69
|69
|68
|76
|282
|€24,033.33
|T30
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-2
|66
|73
|75
|68
|282
|€24,033.33
|T39
|Jonathan Caldwell
|-1
|69
|71
|68
|75
|283
|€18,600
|T39
|David Horsey
|-1
|69
|72
|69
|73
|283
|€18,600
|T39
|Niklas Lemke
|-1
|72
|69
|74
|68
|283
|€18,600
|T39
|Zander Lombard
|-1
|69
|72
|71
|71
|283
|€18,600
|T39
|Johannes Veerman
|-1
|71
|68
|72
|72
|283
|€18,600
|T39
|Marc Warren
|-1
|71
|69
|75
|68
|283
|€18,600
|T45
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|E
|69
|71
|71
|73
|284
|€16,200
|T45
|Martin Couvra (a)
|E
|66
|76
|68
|74
|284
|€0
|T45
|Oihan Guillamoundeguy (a)
|E
|69
|69
|72
|74
|284
|€0
|T45
|Tom Vaillant (a)
|E
|68
|71
|68
|77
|284
|€0
|T45
|Darius Van Driel
|E
|73
|68
|70
|73
|284
|€16,200
|T50
|Kristoffer Broberg
|1
|70
|72
|70
|73
|285
|€12,630
|T50
|Sean Crocker
|1
|72
|69
|69
|75
|285
|€12,630
|T50
|Gavin Green
|1
|72
|70
|74
|69
|285
|€12,630
|T50
|Tom Lewis
|1
|71
|69
|67
|78
|285
|€12,630
|T50
|Pierre Pineau
|1
|72
|69
|73
|71
|285
|€12,630
|T50
|Alvaro Quiros
|1
|68
|74
|73
|70
|285
|€12,630
|T50
|Ricardo Santos
|1
|70
|69
|71
|75
|285
|€12,630
|T50
|Marcel Siem
|1
|71
|70
|71
|73
|285
|€12,630
|T50
|Matthew Southgate
|1
|70
|70
|69
|76
|285
|€12,630
|T50
|Santiago Tarrio
|1
|71
|71
|71
|72
|285
|€12,630
|T60
|Hennie Du Plessis
|2
|73
|67
|72
|74
|286
|€9,300
|T60
|Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
|2
|72
|67
|72
|75
|286
|€9,300
|T60
|Scott Hend
|2
|71
|70
|74
|71
|286
|€9,300
|T60
|Nicolai Højgaard
|2
|69
|69
|73
|75
|286
|€9,300
|T60
|Hurly Long
|2
|70
|71
|74
|71
|286
|€9,300
|T65
|Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon
|3
|68
|68
|74
|77
|287
|€8,100
|T65
|Angel Hidalgo
|3
|70
|71
|73
|73
|287
|€8,100
|T65
|Maximilian Kieffer
|3
|71
|71
|69
|76
|287
|€8,100
|T68
|Francesco Laporta
|4
|73
|69
|76
|70
|288
|€7,350
|T68
|Adrien Saddier
|4
|69
|72
|72
|75
|288
|€7,350
|T70
|Søren Kjeldsen
|5
|70
|72
|71
|76
|289
|€6,750
|T70
|James Morrison
|5
|66
|73
|79
|71
|289
|€6,750
|T72
|Niall Kearney
|6
|70
|72
|76
|72
|290
|€6,000
|T72
|Carlos Pigem
|6
|70
|72
|72
|76
|290
|€6,000
|T72
|Huilin Zhang
|6
|73
|69
|75
|73
|290
|€6,000
|75
|Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
|9
|69
|72
|80
|72
|293
|€4,500
|76
|Joakim Lagergren
|11
|71
|71
|74
|79
|295
|€4,497