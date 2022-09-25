2022 Cazoo Open de France final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Cazoo Open de France final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/25/2022 at 6:51 pm
The 2022 Cazoo Open de France final leaderboard is headed by winner Guido Migliozzi, who earned the DP World Tour win at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

Migliozzi prevailed with a final round of 9-under 62 at the former Ryder Cup host, overtaking Rasmus Hojgaard, who opened the third round with a quintuple-bogey 8 on the par-3 second hole.

The Italian's 16-under 268 total was good enough for a one-shot win over Hojgaard, with Paul Barjon, George Coetzee and Thomas Pieters finishing in a tie for third place on 11-under total.

Migliozzi won the €510,000 winner's share of the €3,000,000 purse.

Cazoo Open de France recap notes

Migliozzi earned 18 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, with the minimum point schedule removed from the Official World Golf Ranking.

There was a cut this week, with 76 players finishing the event in the 35th completed event of the season.

Migliozzi earned 710 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

2022 Cazoo Open de France final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO E R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Guido Migliozzi -16 69 71 66 62 268 €510,000
2 Rasmus Højgaard -15 62 65 74 68 269 €330,000
T3 Paul Barjon -11 65 68 70 70 273 €155,400
T3 George Coetzee -11 68 66 68 71 273 €155,400
T3 Thomas Pieters -11 67 70 66 70 273 €155,400
6 Jamie Donaldson -10 66 72 67 69 274 €105,000
7 Jordan Smith -9 68 70 67 70 275 €90,000
T8 Robert Macintyre -8 67 70 71 68 276 €67,400
T8 Yannik Paul -8 68 69 67 72 276 €67,400
T8 Jeff Winther -8 72 67 70 67 276 €67,400
T11 Adrian Meronk -6 72 67 70 69 278 €53,400
T11 Antoine Rozner -6 69 66 69 74 278 €53,400
T13 Julien Brun -5 66 73 70 70 279 €42,428.57
T13 Alex Fitzpatrick -5 68 70 70 71 279 €42,428.57
T13 Joachim B. Hansen -5 70 69 74 66 279 €42,428.57
T13 Jazz Janewattananond -5 68 70 72 69 279 €42,428.57
T13 Adrian Otaegui -5 70 70 67 72 279 €42,428.57
T13 Marcel Schneider -5 69 72 69 69 279 €42,428.57
T13 Julian Suri -5 70 69 69 71 279 €42,428.57
T20 Lucas Bjerregaard -4 72 68 68 72 280 €33,500
T20 Alexander Björk -4 64 71 76 69 280 €33,500
T20 Thriston Lawrence -4 70 67 73 70 280 €33,500
T20 Thorbjørn Olesen -4 71 69 71 69 280 €33,500
T20 Sami Välimäki -4 70 71 70 69 280 €33,500
T20 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen -4 69 69 70 72 280 €33,500
T26 Nicolas Colsaerts -3 73 67 72 69 281 €29,400
T26 Julien Sale (a) -3 72 69 68 72 281 €0
T26 Dale Whitnell -3 73 65 73 70 281 €29,400
T26 Andrew Wilson -3 69 71 66 75 281 €29,400
T30 Grant Forrest -2 71 66 75 70 282 €24,033.33
T30 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -2 71 71 70 70 282 €24,033.33
T30 Ricardo Gouveia -2 74 66 69 73 282 €24,033.33
T30 Craig Howie -2 68 73 73 68 282 €24,033.33
T30 Scott Jamieson -2 69 70 68 75 282 €24,033.33
T30 Lukas Nemecz -2 72 69 70 71 282 €24,033.33
T30 Matthieu Pavon -2 68 70 73 71 282 €24,033.33
T30 Victor Perez -2 69 69 68 76 282 €24,033.33
T30 Tapio Pulkkanen -2 66 73 75 68 282 €24,033.33
T39 Jonathan Caldwell -1 69 71 68 75 283 €18,600
T39 David Horsey -1 69 72 69 73 283 €18,600
T39 Niklas Lemke -1 72 69 74 68 283 €18,600
T39 Zander Lombard -1 69 72 71 71 283 €18,600
T39 Johannes Veerman -1 71 68 72 72 283 €18,600
T39 Marc Warren -1 71 69 75 68 283 €18,600
T45 Kiradech Aphibarnrat E 69 71 71 73 284 €16,200
T45 Martin Couvra (a) E 66 76 68 74 284 €0
T45 Oihan Guillamoundeguy (a) E 69 69 72 74 284 €0
T45 Tom Vaillant (a) E 68 71 68 77 284 €0
T45 Darius Van Driel E 73 68 70 73 284 €16,200
T50 Kristoffer Broberg 1 70 72 70 73 285 €12,630
T50 Sean Crocker 1 72 69 69 75 285 €12,630
T50 Gavin Green 1 72 70 74 69 285 €12,630
T50 Tom Lewis 1 71 69 67 78 285 €12,630
T50 Pierre Pineau 1 72 69 73 71 285 €12,630
T50 Alvaro Quiros 1 68 74 73 70 285 €12,630
T50 Ricardo Santos 1 70 69 71 75 285 €12,630
T50 Marcel Siem 1 71 70 71 73 285 €12,630
T50 Matthew Southgate 1 70 70 69 76 285 €12,630
T50 Santiago Tarrio 1 71 71 71 72 285 €12,630
T60 Hennie Du Plessis 2 73 67 72 74 286 €9,300
T60 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez 2 72 67 72 75 286 €9,300
T60 Scott Hend 2 71 70 74 71 286 €9,300
T60 Nicolai Højgaard 2 69 69 73 75 286 €9,300
T60 Hurly Long 2 70 71 74 71 286 €9,300
T65 Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon 3 68 68 74 77 287 €8,100
T65 Angel Hidalgo 3 70 71 73 73 287 €8,100
T65 Maximilian Kieffer 3 71 71 69 76 287 €8,100
T68 Francesco Laporta 4 73 69 76 70 288 €7,350
T68 Adrien Saddier 4 69 72 72 75 288 €7,350
T70 Søren Kjeldsen 5 70 72 71 76 289 €6,750
T70 James Morrison 5 66 73 79 71 289 €6,750
T72 Niall Kearney 6 70 72 76 72 290 €6,000
T72 Carlos Pigem 6 70 72 72 76 290 €6,000
T72 Huilin Zhang 6 73 69 75 73 290 €6,000
75 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet 9 69 72 80 72 293 €4,500
76 Joakim Lagergren 11 71 71 74 79 295 €4,497

