2022 APGA Tour Valley Forge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 APGA Tour Valley Forge final leaderboard is headed by winner Marcus Byrd, who earned the APGA Tour win at Bluestone Country Club near Philadelphia, Pa.
The 36-hole event was won on 9-under 133, with Byrd capping off the event with a second round of 68 to win by five shots over Gabe Lench.
Joseph Hooks finished second at 1-under 141.
Zachary Juhasz and Andrew Walker finished in a tie for fourth on even-par 142.
Byrd won the $7,500 winner's share of the $25,000 purse.
APGA Tour Valley Forge recap notes
Byrd earned his second win on the APGA Tour in 15 months.
Byrd played a bogey-free final round, with the winner making three putts over 40 feet in length during the opening round.
The 25 year-old resident of Washington D.C. starred at Middle Tennessee St. and competed in the 2020 U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes.
The APGA Tour continues Oct. 11-12 with the Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship at Port Royal Course in Southampton, Bermuda
2022 APGA Tour Valley Forge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Marcus Byrd
|-9
|65
|68
|133
|$7,500
|2
|Gabe Lench
|-4
|71
|67
|138
|$3,750
|3
|Joseph Hooks
|-1
|70
|71
|141
|$2,500
|T4
|Zachary Juhasz
|E
|72
|70
|142
|$1,500
|T4
|Andrew Walker
|E
|69
|73
|142
|$1,500
|T6
|Davin White
|1
|76
|67
|143
|$950
|T6
|Daniel Augustus
|1
|72
|71
|143
|$950
|T6
|Louis Kelly
|1
|72
|71
|143
|$950
|T9
|Wyatt Worthington II
|2
|75
|69
|144
|$750
|T9
|Michael Bradham
|2
|73
|71
|144
|$750
|T9
|Kamaiu Johnson
|2
|72
|72
|144
|$750
|T9
|Cameron Riley
|2
|70
|74
|144
|$750
|T9
|Mulbe Dillard
|2
|70
|74
|144
|$750
|T14
|Chase Johnson
|3
|76
|69
|145
|$330
|T14
|Christian Heavens
|3
|76
|69
|145
|$330
|T14
|Quinn Riley
|3
|74
|71
|145
|$330
|T14
|Toks Pedro
|3
|72
|73
|145
|$330
|T14
|Jarred Garcia
|3
|72
|73
|145
|$330
|T19
|Joey Stills
|5
|79
|68
|147
|$0
|T19
|Tommy Schaff
|5
|72
|75
|147
|$0
|T19
|Rovonta Young
|5
|70
|77
|147
|$0
|T22
|Devaughn Robinson
|6
|74
|74
|148
|$0
|T22
|Willy Kitata
|6
|70
|78
|148
|$0
|T24
|Karim Muhammad
|7
|76
|73
|149
|$0
|T24
|Ryan Alford
|7
|76
|73
|149
|$0
|T26
|KJ Ofahengaue (a)
|8
|81
|69
|150
|$0
|T26
|Alec Martinez
|8
|79
|71
|150
|$0
|T26
|Kasoma Paulino
|8
|77
|73
|150
|$0
|T26
|Matthew Vital (a)
|8
|78
|72
|150
|$0
|T30
|Kendel Hodges
|9
|78
|73
|151
|$0
|T30
|Roman Solomon (a)
|9
|76
|75
|151
|$0
|T30
|John Baptiste Hakizimana
|9
|74
|77
|151
|$0
|T33
|Kenneth O'Shea II
|10
|78
|74
|152
|$0
|T33
|Gary Bullard (a)
|10
|77
|75
|152
|$0
|T33
|Seth Arthur
|10
|77
|75
|152
|$0
|T33
|Mahindra Lutchman
|10
|76
|76
|152
|$0
|T33
|Jordan Bohannon
|10
|75
|77
|152
|$0
|T33
|J.P. Thornton
|10
|73
|79
|152
|$0
|T39
|Evin Jenkins
|11
|79
|74
|153
|$0
|T39
|Jeffrey Cunningham
|11
|72
|81
|153
|$0
|T41
|Sam Rodriguez III
|13
|78
|77
|155
|$0
|T41
|Peri'Don Castille
|13
|77
|78
|155
|$0
|T41
|Norman Black
|13
|76
|79
|155
|$0
|T44
|Montrele Wells
|14
|80
|76
|156
|$0
|T44
|Xavier Williams
|14
|79
|77
|156
|$0
|46
|Awesome Burnett (a)
|16
|79
|79
|158
|$0
|47
|Vincent Johnson
|17
|83
|76
|159
|$0
|48
|Travis Jackson
|19
|83
|78
|161
|$0
|49
|Joseph Dent
|20
|81
|81
|162
|$0
|T50
|Nicholas Biondi
|21
|87
|76
|163
|$0
|T50
|Gabriel Cruz
|21
|82
|81
|163
|$0
|52
|Michael Sutton
|23
|85
|80
|165
|$0
|53
|Isaiah Williams (a)
|24
|82
|84
|166
|$0
|54
|Toa Ofahengaue (a)
|26
|81
|87
|168
|$0
|55
|Alex Stewart III (a)
|33
|86
|89
|175
|$0