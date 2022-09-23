2022 APGA Tour Valley Forge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 APGA Tour Valley Forge final leaderboard is headed by winner Marcus Byrd, who earned the APGA Tour win at Bluestone Country Club near Philadelphia, Pa.

The 36-hole event was won on 9-under 133, with Byrd capping off the event with a second round of 68 to win by five shots over Gabe Lench.

Joseph Hooks finished second at 1-under 141.

Zachary Juhasz and Andrew Walker finished in a tie for fourth on even-par 142.

Byrd won the $7,500 winner's share of the $25,000 purse.

APGA Tour Valley Forge recap notes

Byrd earned his second win on the APGA Tour in 15 months.

Byrd played a bogey-free final round, with the winner making three putts over 40 feet in length during the opening round.

The 25 year-old resident of Washington D.C. starred at Middle Tennessee St. and competed in the 2020 U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes.

The APGA Tour continues Oct. 11-12 with the Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship at Port Royal Course in Southampton, Bermuda

2022 APGA Tour Valley Forge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details