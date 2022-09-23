2022 APGA Tour Valley Forge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Advocates PGA Tour

2022 APGA Tour Valley Forge final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/23/2022 at 11:19 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 APGA Tour Valley Forge final leaderboard is headed by winner Marcus Byrd, who earned the APGA Tour win at Bluestone Country Club near Philadelphia, Pa.

The 36-hole event was won on 9-under 133, with Byrd capping off the event with a second round of 68 to win by five shots over Gabe Lench.

Joseph Hooks finished second at 1-under 141.

Zachary Juhasz and Andrew Walker finished in a tie for fourth on even-par 142.

Byrd won the $7,500 winner's share of the $25,000 purse.

APGA Tour Valley Forge recap notes

Byrd earned his second win on the APGA Tour in 15 months.

Byrd played a bogey-free final round, with the winner making three putts over 40 feet in length during the opening round.

The 25 year-old resident of Washington D.C. starred at Middle Tennessee St. and competed in the 2020 U.S. Amateur at Bandon Dunes.

The APGA Tour continues Oct. 11-12 with the Butterfield Bermuda APGA Championship at Port Royal Course in Southampton, Bermuda

2022 APGA Tour Valley Forge final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 TOT MONEY
1 Marcus Byrd -9 65 68 133 $7,500
2 Gabe Lench -4 71 67 138 $3,750
3 Joseph Hooks -1 70 71 141 $2,500
T4 Zachary Juhasz E 72 70 142 $1,500
T4 Andrew Walker E 69 73 142 $1,500
T6 Davin White 1 76 67 143 $950
T6 Daniel Augustus 1 72 71 143 $950
T6 Louis Kelly 1 72 71 143 $950
T9 Wyatt Worthington II 2 75 69 144 $750
T9 Michael Bradham 2 73 71 144 $750
T9 Kamaiu Johnson 2 72 72 144 $750
T9 Cameron Riley 2 70 74 144 $750
T9 Mulbe Dillard 2 70 74 144 $750
T14 Chase Johnson 3 76 69 145 $330
T14 Christian Heavens 3 76 69 145 $330
T14 Quinn Riley 3 74 71 145 $330
T14 Toks Pedro 3 72 73 145 $330
T14 Jarred Garcia 3 72 73 145 $330
T19 Joey Stills 5 79 68 147 $0
T19 Tommy Schaff 5 72 75 147 $0
T19 Rovonta Young 5 70 77 147 $0
T22 Devaughn Robinson 6 74 74 148 $0
T22 Willy Kitata 6 70 78 148 $0
T24 Karim Muhammad 7 76 73 149 $0
T24 Ryan Alford 7 76 73 149 $0
T26 KJ Ofahengaue (a) 8 81 69 150 $0
T26 Alec Martinez 8 79 71 150 $0
T26 Kasoma Paulino 8 77 73 150 $0
T26 Matthew Vital (a) 8 78 72 150 $0
T30 Kendel Hodges 9 78 73 151 $0
T30 Roman Solomon (a) 9 76 75 151 $0
T30 John Baptiste Hakizimana 9 74 77 151 $0
T33 Kenneth O'Shea II 10 78 74 152 $0
T33 Gary Bullard (a) 10 77 75 152 $0
T33 Seth Arthur 10 77 75 152 $0
T33 Mahindra Lutchman 10 76 76 152 $0
T33 Jordan Bohannon 10 75 77 152 $0
T33 J.P. Thornton 10 73 79 152 $0
T39 Evin Jenkins 11 79 74 153 $0
T39 Jeffrey Cunningham 11 72 81 153 $0
T41 Sam Rodriguez III 13 78 77 155 $0
T41 Peri'Don Castille 13 77 78 155 $0
T41 Norman Black 13 76 79 155 $0
T44 Montrele Wells 14 80 76 156 $0
T44 Xavier Williams 14 79 77 156 $0
46 Awesome Burnett (a) 16 79 79 158 $0
47 Vincent Johnson 17 83 76 159 $0
48 Travis Jackson 19 83 78 161 $0
49 Joseph Dent 20 81 81 162 $0
T50 Nicholas Biondi 21 87 76 163 $0
T50 Gabriel Cruz 21 82 81 163 $0
52 Michael Sutton 23 85 80 165 $0
53 Isaiah Williams (a) 24 82 84 166 $0
54 Toa Ofahengaue (a) 26 81 87 168 $0
55 Alex Stewart III (a) 33 86 89 175 $0

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.