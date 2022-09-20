2022 Presidents Cup streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC apps

The 2022 Presidents Cup features Davis Love III's American team looking to take down Trevor Immelman's International team at Royal Melbourne in the latest chapter in this biennial series. With online streams from Golf Channel in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2022 Presidents Cup online starting on Wednesday in the United States, as Golf Channel has its online stream for all four rounds of the tournament from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

There will be five sessions of matches over four days to determine a winner in the battle of American captain Davis Love III against International captain Trevor Immelman. On the first two days of the competition, aired Thursday and Friday in the United States, there is one session of five matches. On the third day, aired Saturday in the US, there are two four-match sessions, with one in the morning and one in the afternoon. On the final day, there are 12 singles matches which start in the morning.

The first three days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with NBC airing live coverage on the weekend.

Golf Channel (Thursday, Friday and Saturday) and NBC (Saturday and Sunday) broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ will air special featured group coverage during the live coverage window of all four days of the competition.

2022 Presidents Cup streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Sept. 22

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live featured groups: 1-6 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Golf Channel broadcast: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 6 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Golf Channel broadcast: 7-8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live featured groups: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

NBC broadcast: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 25