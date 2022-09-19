2022 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Sanford International final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Stricker found himself in a playoff with Robert Karlsson after both players finished the 54-hole event tied at 14-under 196. In the playoff, Stricker wound up making birdie 3 on the first playoff hole to Karlsson's par to pick up the win.

Ernie Els finished in solo third place, two shots out of the playoff. Stricker has now won this tournament twice, becoming the first player to do so.

Stricker won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Sanford International recap notes

Stricker wins the 21st PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

2022 Sanford International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details