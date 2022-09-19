2022 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Sanford International final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Stricker found himself in a playoff with Robert Karlsson after both players finished the 54-hole event tied at 14-under 196. In the playoff, Stricker wound up making birdie 3 on the first playoff hole to Karlsson's par to pick up the win.
Ernie Els finished in solo third place, two shots out of the playoff. Stricker has now won this tournament twice, becoming the first player to do so.
Stricker won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Sanford International recap notes
Stricker wins the 21st PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.
The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.
2022 Sanford International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Steve Stricker
|-14
|68
|64
|64
|196
|$300,000
|2
|Robert Karlsson
|-14
|62
|68
|66
|196
|$176,000
|3
|Ernie Els
|-12
|64
|68
|66
|198
|$144,000
|T4
|Brandt Jobe
|-11
|66
|69
|64
|199
|$98,667
|T4
|Paul Stankowski
|-11
|67
|65
|67
|199
|$98,667
|T4
|Jeff Maggert
|-11
|64
|66
|69
|199
|$98,667
|T7
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-10
|66
|68
|66
|200
|$61,000
|T7
|Y.E. Yang
|-10
|67
|67
|66
|200
|$61,000
|T7
|Steve Flesch
|-10
|64
|68
|68
|200
|$61,000
|T7
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-10
|67
|65
|68
|200
|$61,000
|T11
|Kevin Sutherland
|-9
|63
|71
|67
|201
|$41,200
|T11
|David Toms
|-9
|67
|68
|66
|201
|$41,200
|T11
|Ken Duke
|-9
|69
|65
|67
|201
|$41,200
|T11
|Darren Clarke
|-9
|63
|70
|68
|201
|$41,200
|T11
|Padraig Harrington
|-9
|66
|67
|68
|201
|$41,200
|T16
|Stuart Appleby
|-8
|71
|66
|65
|202
|$30,120
|T16
|Scott McCarron
|-8
|68
|68
|66
|202
|$30,120
|T16
|Alex Cejka
|-8
|66
|69
|67
|202
|$30,120
|T16
|Jerry Kelly
|-8
|70
|69
|63
|202
|$30,120
|T16
|Dicky Pride
|-8
|66
|67
|69
|202
|$30,120
|T21
|Harrison Frazar
|-7
|70
|67
|66
|203
|$21,667
|T21
|Olin Browne
|-7
|67
|69
|67
|203
|$21,667
|T21
|Rob Labritz
|-7
|67
|68
|68
|203
|$21,667
|T21
|Bernhard Langer
|-7
|64
|70
|69
|203
|$21,667
|T21
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|-7
|67
|66
|70
|203
|$21,667
|T21
|Rocco Mediate
|-7
|64
|67
|72
|203
|$21,667
|27
|Stephen Ames
|-6
|67
|66
|71
|204
|$18,200
|T28
|Paul Goydos
|-5
|68
|68
|69
|205
|$14,220
|T28
|Billy Mayfair
|-5
|70
|68
|67
|205
|$14,220
|T28
|Scott Parel
|-5
|67
|71
|67
|205
|$14,220
|T28
|Kirk Triplett
|-5
|65
|70
|70
|205
|$14,220
|T28
|Brian Gay
|-5
|68
|71
|66
|205
|$14,220
|T28
|K.J. Choi
|-5
|69
|70
|66
|205
|$14,220
|T28
|Mike Weir
|-5
|67
|68
|70
|205
|$14,220
|T28
|Tom Gillis
|-5
|68
|67
|70
|205
|$14,220
|T28
|Ricardo Gonzalez
|-5
|72
|67
|66
|205
|$14,220
|T28
|Shane Bertsch
|-5
|66
|68
|71
|205
|$14,220
|T38
|Scott Dunlap
|-4
|65
|71
|70
|206
|$10,200
|T38
|Lee Janzen
|-4
|70
|67
|69
|206
|$10,200
|T38
|Mario Tiziani
|-4
|69
|66
|71
|206
|$10,200
|T38
|Clark Dennis
|-4
|64
|70
|72
|206
|$10,200
|T38
|Fred Couples
|-4
|69
|65
|72
|206
|$10,200
|T43
|Bob Estes
|-3
|70
|66
|71
|207
|$8,400
|T43
|Gene Sauers
|-3
|67
|71
|69
|207
|$8,400
|T43
|Paul Broadhurst
|-3
|71
|67
|69
|207
|$8,400
|T43
|Davis Love III
|-3
|67
|75
|65
|207
|$8,400
|T47
|Marco Dawson
|-2
|71
|67
|70
|208
|$6,600
|T47
|Billy Andrade
|-2
|70
|69
|69
|208
|$6,600
|T47
|David Branshaw
|-2
|66
|73
|69
|208
|$6,600
|T47
|Joe Durant
|-2
|70
|70
|68
|208
|$6,600
|T47
|David McKenzie
|-2
|70
|70
|68
|208
|$6,600
|T52
|Woody Austin
|-1
|69
|69
|71
|209
|$4,733
|T52
|Tim Petrovic
|-1
|65
|70
|74
|209
|$4,733
|T52
|Stephen Dodd
|-1
|67
|68
|74
|209
|$4,733
|T52
|Cameron Beckman
|-1
|70
|70
|69
|209
|$4,733
|T52
|Jay Haas
|-1
|70
|71
|68
|209
|$4,733
|T52
|Tim Herron
|-1
|70
|72
|67
|209
|$4,733
|T58
|Brett Quigley
|E
|68
|69
|73
|210
|$3,800
|T58
|Matt Gogel
|E
|69
|71
|70
|210
|$3,800
|T58
|Steven Alker
|E
|68
|66
|76
|210
|$3,800
|T61
|John Senden
|1
|70
|70
|71
|211
|$3,100
|T61
|Ken Tanigawa
|1
|66
|74
|71
|211
|$3,100
|T61
|David Frost
|1
|66
|74
|71
|211
|$3,100
|T61
|Wes Short, Jr.
|1
|70
|72
|69
|211
|$3,100
|T65
|Corey Pavin
|2
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$2,500
|T65
|Roger Rowland
|2
|72
|69
|71
|212
|$2,500
|T67
|Doug Barron
|3
|73
|67
|73
|213
|$1,960
|T67
|José María Olazábal
|3
|67
|75
|71
|213
|$1,960
|T67
|Michael Allen
|3
|72
|71
|70
|213
|$1,960
|T67
|Rod Pampling
|3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$1,960
|71
|Fred Funk
|4
|69
|72
|73
|214
|$1,640
|72
|Glen Day
|5
|69
|75
|71
|215
|$1,520
|T73
|Chris DiMarco
|7
|70
|75
|72
|217
|$1,360
|T73
|Joseph Summerhays
|7
|72
|73
|72
|217
|$1,360
|75
|Tom Byrum
|12
|71
|76
|75
|222
|$1,240