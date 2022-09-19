2022 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/19/2022 at 10:22 am
The 2022 Sanford International final leaderboard is headed by winner Steve Stricker, who earned the win on the 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Stricker found himself in a playoff with Robert Karlsson after both players finished the 54-hole event tied at 14-under 196. In the playoff, Stricker wound up making birdie 3 on the first playoff hole to Karlsson's par to pick up the win.

Ernie Els finished in solo third place, two shots out of the playoff. Stricker has now won this tournament twice, becoming the first player to do so.

Stricker won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Sanford International recap notes

Stricker wins the 21st PGA Tour Champions title of the year, getting into the winner's circle again on the 50-plus tour.

The money Stricker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2022 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Pure Insurance Championship at Pebble Beach.

2022 Sanford International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steve Stricker -14 68 64 64 196 $300,000
2 Robert Karlsson -14 62 68 66 196 $176,000
3 Ernie Els -12 64 68 66 198 $144,000
T4 Brandt Jobe -11 66 69 64 199 $98,667
T4 Paul Stankowski -11 67 65 67 199 $98,667
T4 Jeff Maggert -11 64 66 69 199 $98,667
T7 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -10 66 68 66 200 $61,000
T7 Y.E. Yang -10 67 67 66 200 $61,000
T7 Steve Flesch -10 64 68 68 200 $61,000
T7 Thongchai Jaidee -10 67 65 68 200 $61,000
T11 Kevin Sutherland -9 63 71 67 201 $41,200
T11 David Toms -9 67 68 66 201 $41,200
T11 Ken Duke -9 69 65 67 201 $41,200
T11 Darren Clarke -9 63 70 68 201 $41,200
T11 Padraig Harrington -9 66 67 68 201 $41,200
T16 Stuart Appleby -8 71 66 65 202 $30,120
T16 Scott McCarron -8 68 68 66 202 $30,120
T16 Alex Cejka -8 66 69 67 202 $30,120
T16 Jerry Kelly -8 70 69 63 202 $30,120
T16 Dicky Pride -8 66 67 69 202 $30,120
T21 Harrison Frazar -7 70 67 66 203 $21,667
T21 Olin Browne -7 67 69 67 203 $21,667
T21 Rob Labritz -7 67 68 68 203 $21,667
T21 Bernhard Langer -7 64 70 69 203 $21,667
T21 Tom Pernice Jr. -7 67 66 70 203 $21,667
T21 Rocco Mediate -7 64 67 72 203 $21,667
27 Stephen Ames -6 67 66 71 204 $18,200
T28 Paul Goydos -5 68 68 69 205 $14,220
T28 Billy Mayfair -5 70 68 67 205 $14,220
T28 Scott Parel -5 67 71 67 205 $14,220
T28 Kirk Triplett -5 65 70 70 205 $14,220
T28 Brian Gay -5 68 71 66 205 $14,220
T28 K.J. Choi -5 69 70 66 205 $14,220
T28 Mike Weir -5 67 68 70 205 $14,220
T28 Tom Gillis -5 68 67 70 205 $14,220
T28 Ricardo Gonzalez -5 72 67 66 205 $14,220
T28 Shane Bertsch -5 66 68 71 205 $14,220
T38 Scott Dunlap -4 65 71 70 206 $10,200
T38 Lee Janzen -4 70 67 69 206 $10,200
T38 Mario Tiziani -4 69 66 71 206 $10,200
T38 Clark Dennis -4 64 70 72 206 $10,200
T38 Fred Couples -4 69 65 72 206 $10,200
T43 Bob Estes -3 70 66 71 207 $8,400
T43 Gene Sauers -3 67 71 69 207 $8,400
T43 Paul Broadhurst -3 71 67 69 207 $8,400
T43 Davis Love III -3 67 75 65 207 $8,400
T47 Marco Dawson -2 71 67 70 208 $6,600
T47 Billy Andrade -2 70 69 69 208 $6,600
T47 David Branshaw -2 66 73 69 208 $6,600
T47 Joe Durant -2 70 70 68 208 $6,600
T47 David McKenzie -2 70 70 68 208 $6,600
T52 Woody Austin -1 69 69 71 209 $4,733
T52 Tim Petrovic -1 65 70 74 209 $4,733
T52 Stephen Dodd -1 67 68 74 209 $4,733
T52 Cameron Beckman -1 70 70 69 209 $4,733
T52 Jay Haas -1 70 71 68 209 $4,733
T52 Tim Herron -1 70 72 67 209 $4,733
T58 Brett Quigley E 68 69 73 210 $3,800
T58 Matt Gogel E 69 71 70 210 $3,800
T58 Steven Alker E 68 66 76 210 $3,800
T61 John Senden 1 70 70 71 211 $3,100
T61 Ken Tanigawa 1 66 74 71 211 $3,100
T61 David Frost 1 66 74 71 211 $3,100
T61 Wes Short, Jr. 1 70 72 69 211 $3,100
T65 Corey Pavin 2 72 69 71 212 $2,500
T65 Roger Rowland 2 72 69 71 212 $2,500
T67 Doug Barron 3 73 67 73 213 $1,960
T67 José María Olazábal 3 67 75 71 213 $1,960
T67 Michael Allen 3 72 71 70 213 $1,960
T67 Rod Pampling 3 71 71 71 213 $1,960
71 Fred Funk 4 69 72 73 214 $1,640
72 Glen Day 5 69 75 71 215 $1,520
T73 Chris DiMarco 7 70 75 72 217 $1,360
T73 Joseph Summerhays 7 72 73 72 217 $1,360
75 Tom Byrum 12 71 76 75 222 $1,240

