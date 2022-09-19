2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned the LIV Golf win at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.
Smith won the 54-hole, shotgun-start event by three shots over Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein, winning on 13-under 203. Smith opened with 66 to fall behind Johnson's pace, but closing rounds of 68 and 69 were enough for the win.
Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann finished tied for fourth place, five shots behind Smith.
Smith won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.
LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago recap notes
Smith earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Smith would have earned 23 OWGR points.
There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 48 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.
In the team competition, the 4 Aces team finished first by a shot, with the four team members (Johnson, Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch) splitting $3 milllion. The Smash earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Hy Flyers finishing third and earning $500,000.
The 2022 LIV Golf schedule continues with the event at Stonehill in Thailand from Oct. 7-9.
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Cameron Smith
|-13
|66
|68
|69
|203
|$4,000,000
|T2
|Peter Uihlein
|-10
|71
|66
|69
|206
|$1,812,500
|T2
|Dustin Johnson
|-10
|63
|73
|70
|206
|$1,812,500
|T4
|Sergio Garcia
|-8
|72
|69
|67
|208
|$1,012,500
|T4
|Joaquin Niemann
|-8
|71
|69
|68
|208
|$1,012,500
|T6
|Charl Schwartzel
|-7
|69
|69
|71
|209
|$737,500
|T6
|Louis Oosthuizen
|-7
|69
|71
|69
|209
|$737,500
|T8
|Phil Mickelson
|-6
|70
|74
|66
|210
|$576,250
|T8
|Laurie Canter
|-6
|70
|68
|72
|210
|$576,250
|T8
|Bryson DeChambeau
|-6
|69
|70
|71
|210
|$576,250
|T8
|Chase Koepka
|-6
|73
|70
|67
|210
|$576,250
|T12
|Lee Westwood
|-5
|68
|71
|72
|211
|$332,500
|T12
|Cameron Tringale
|-5
|71
|72
|68
|211
|$332,500
|T12
|Patrick Reed
|-5
|74
|69
|68
|211
|$332,500
|T12
|Scott Vincent
|-5
|70
|71
|70
|211
|$332,500
|T16
|Matt Jones
|-4
|68
|72
|72
|212
|$236,000
|T16
|Matthew Wolff
|-4
|67
|73
|72
|212
|$236,000
|T18
|Charles Howell III
|-3
|68
|71
|74
|213
|$215,333
|T18
|Richard Bland
|-3
|72
|70
|71
|213
|$215,333
|T18
|Branden Grace
|-3
|70
|72
|71
|213
|$215,333
|T21
|Paul Casey
|-2
|73
|72
|69
|214
|$170,000
|T21
|Jason Kokrak
|-2
|75
|68
|71
|214
|$170,000
|T21
|Anirban Lahiri
|-2
|72
|71
|71
|214
|$170,000
|T21
|Brooks Koepka
|-2
|70
|74
|70
|214
|$170,000
|T21
|Harold Varner III
|-2
|70
|72
|72
|214
|$170,000
|T21
|Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$170,000
|T27
|Henrik Stenson
|-1
|68
|73
|74
|215
|$159,000
|T27
|Ian Poulter
|-1
|71
|70
|74
|215
|$159,000
|T27
|Abraham Ancer
|-1
|73
|71
|71
|215
|$159,000
|T27
|James Piot
|-1
|73
|70
|72
|215
|$159,000
|T31
|Pat Perez
|E
|76
|71
|69
|216
|$152,000
|T31
|Carlos Ortiz
|E
|70
|72
|74
|216
|$152,000
|T31
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|E
|72
|72
|72
|216
|$152,000
|34
|Kevin Na
|1
|74
|73
|70
|217
|$148,000
|T35
|Bernd Wiesberger
|3
|74
|72
|73
|219
|$145,000
|T35
|Talor Gooch
|3
|70
|76
|73
|219
|$145,000
|T37
|Graeme McDowell
|4
|71
|75
|74
|220
|$137,000
|T37
|Wade Ormsby
|4
|72
|76
|72
|220
|$137,000
|T37
|Martin Kaymer
|4
|73
|72
|75
|220
|$137,000
|T37
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|4
|70
|76
|74
|220
|$137,000
|T37
|Jediah Morgan
|4
|76
|73
|71
|220
|$137,000
|T37
|David Puig
|4
|73
|75
|72
|220
|$137,000
|43
|Sam Horsfield
|5
|70
|74
|77
|221
|$130,000
|T44
|Marc Leishman
|6
|71
|73
|78
|222
|$124,000
|T44
|Sihwan Kim
|6
|72
|76
|74
|222
|$124,000
|T44
|Shaun Norris
|6
|79
|70
|73
|222
|$124,000
|T44
|Hudson Swafford
|6
|73
|74
|75
|222
|$124,000
|T44
|Turk Pettit
|6
|74
|74
|74
|222
|$124,000