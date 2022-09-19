2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned the LIV Golf win at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Smith won the 54-hole, shotgun-start event by three shots over Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein, winning on 13-under 203. Smith opened with 66 to fall behind Johnson's pace, but closing rounds of 68 and 69 were enough for the win.

Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann finished tied for fourth place, five shots behind Smith.

Smith won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago recap notes

Smith earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Smith would have earned 23 OWGR points.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 48 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the 4 Aces team finished first by a shot, with the four team members (Johnson, Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch) splitting $3 milllion. The Smash earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Hy Flyers finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule continues with the event at Stonehill in Thailand from Oct. 7-9.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

