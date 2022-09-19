2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/19/2022 at 9:35 am
The 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago final leaderboard is headed by winner Cameron Smith, who earned the LIV Golf win at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Smith won the 54-hole, shotgun-start event by three shots over Dustin Johnson and Peter Uihlein, winning on 13-under 203. Smith opened with 66 to fall behind Johnson's pace, but closing rounds of 68 and 69 were enough for the win.

Sergio Garcia and Joaquin Niemann finished tied for fourth place, five shots behind Smith.

Smith won the $4,000,000 winner's share of the $20,000,000 purse for the individual competition.

LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago recap notes

Smith earned no Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The OWGR does not offer points to 54-hole events. Were the series able to offer points, Smith would have earned 23 OWGR points.

There are no cuts in LIV Golf evnets, with 48 players finishing the event in the first completed event of the season.

In the team competition, the 4 Aces team finished first by a shot, with the four team members (Johnson, Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch) splitting $3 milllion. The Smash earned $1.5 million by finishing in second, with the Hy Flyers finishing third and earning $500,000.

The 2022 LIV Golf schedule continues with the event at Stonehill in Thailand from Oct. 7-9.

2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Cameron Smith -13 66 68 69 203 $4,000,000
T2 Peter Uihlein -10 71 66 69 206 $1,812,500
T2 Dustin Johnson -10 63 73 70 206 $1,812,500
T4 Sergio Garcia -8 72 69 67 208 $1,012,500
T4 Joaquin Niemann -8 71 69 68 208 $1,012,500
T6 Charl Schwartzel -7 69 69 71 209 $737,500
T6 Louis Oosthuizen -7 69 71 69 209 $737,500
T8 Phil Mickelson -6 70 74 66 210 $576,250
T8 Laurie Canter -6 70 68 72 210 $576,250
T8 Bryson DeChambeau -6 69 70 71 210 $576,250
T8 Chase Koepka -6 73 70 67 210 $576,250
T12 Lee Westwood -5 68 71 72 211 $332,500
T12 Cameron Tringale -5 71 72 68 211 $332,500
T12 Patrick Reed -5 74 69 68 211 $332,500
T12 Scott Vincent -5 70 71 70 211 $332,500
T16 Matt Jones -4 68 72 72 212 $236,000
T16 Matthew Wolff -4 67 73 72 212 $236,000
T18 Charles Howell III -3 68 71 74 213 $215,333
T18 Richard Bland -3 72 70 71 213 $215,333
T18 Branden Grace -3 70 72 71 213 $215,333
T21 Paul Casey -2 73 72 69 214 $170,000
T21 Jason Kokrak -2 75 68 71 214 $170,000
T21 Anirban Lahiri -2 72 71 71 214 $170,000
T21 Brooks Koepka -2 70 74 70 214 $170,000
T21 Harold Varner III -2 70 72 72 214 $170,000
T21 Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra -2 71 72 71 214 $170,000
T27 Henrik Stenson -1 68 73 74 215 $159,000
T27 Ian Poulter -1 71 70 74 215 $159,000
T27 Abraham Ancer -1 73 71 71 215 $159,000
T27 James Piot -1 73 70 72 215 $159,000
T31 Pat Perez E 76 71 69 216 $152,000
T31 Carlos Ortiz E 70 72 74 216 $152,000
T31 Phachara Khongwatmai E 72 72 72 216 $152,000
34 Kevin Na 1 74 73 70 217 $148,000
T35 Bernd Wiesberger 3 74 72 73 219 $145,000
T35 Talor Gooch 3 70 76 73 219 $145,000
T37 Graeme McDowell 4 71 75 74 220 $137,000
T37 Wade Ormsby 4 72 76 72 220 $137,000
T37 Martin Kaymer 4 73 72 75 220 $137,000
T37 Sadom Kaewkanjana 4 70 76 74 220 $137,000
T37 Jediah Morgan 4 76 73 71 220 $137,000
T37 David Puig 4 73 75 72 220 $137,000
43 Sam Horsfield 5 70 74 77 221 $130,000
T44 Marc Leishman 6 71 73 78 222 $124,000
T44 Sihwan Kim 6 72 76 74 222 $124,000
T44 Shaun Norris 6 79 70 73 222 $124,000
T44 Hudson Swafford 6 73 74 75 222 $124,000
T44 Turk Pettit 6 74 74 74 222 $124,000

