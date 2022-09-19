2022 Cazoo French Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
09/19/2022 at 11:19 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Cazoo French Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Patrick Reed, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Thomas Pieters is on 16-to-1, while Robert MacIntrye ad Victor Perez are at 20-to-1.

Jordan Smith is on 22-to-1.

Patrick Reed tees off on the ninth hole during the practice round at the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot Golf Club (West Course) in Mamaroneck, N.Y. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (Robert Beck/USGA)

2022 Cazoo French Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Cazoo French Open, with the European Tour heading to France for the first time in three years, with the pandemic causing the tournament to not be played. Le Golf National is a tight golf course that requires a lot of discipline.

2022 Cazoo French Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Patrick Reed 1100
Thomas Pieters 1600
Robert MacIntyre 2000
Victor Perez 2000
Jordan Smith 2200
Adrian Meronk 2500
Antoine Rozner 2500
Rasmus Hojgaard 2500
Ryan Fox 3000
Adrian Otaegui 3300
Alexander Bjork 3300
Nicolai Hojgaard 3500
Thorbjorn Olesen 3500
Andy Sullivan 4000
Richard Mansell 4000
Ewen Ferguson 4500
Jorge Campillo 4500
Masahiro Kawamura 4500
Matthew Jordan 4500
Mikko Korhonen 4500
Richie Ramsay 4500
Sam Horsfield 4500
Matthew Southgate 5500
Oliver Bekker 5500
Thriston Lawrence 5500
Hennie Du Plessis 6000
Edoardo Molinari 6600
Guido Migliozzi 6600
Scott Jamieson 6600
Hurly Long 7000
Marcus Kinhult 7000
Laurie Canter 7500
Connor Syme 8000
Gavin Green 8000
George Coetzee 8000
Jack Senior 8000
Jason Scrivener 8000
Johannes Veerman 8000
Marcel Schneider 8000
Romain Langasque 8000
Takumi Kanaya 8000
Yannik Paul 8000
Joachim B Hansen 9000
Sean Crocker 9000
Francesco Laporta 10000
Grant Forrest 10000
Matthieu Pavon 10000
Maximilian Kieffer 10000
Renato Paratore 10000
Sorn Kjeldsen 10000
Tom Lewis 10000
Frederic Lacroix 11000
Jeff Winther 11000
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 11000
Mike Lorenzo Vera 11000
Nicklas Norgaard Moller 11000
Santiago Tarrio 11000
Tapio Pulkkanen 11000
Dale Whitnell 12500
Dean Huizing 12500
Julien Brun 12500
Julien Guerrier 12500
Kalle Samooja 12500
Wil Besseling 12500
David Horsey 14000
James Morrison 14000
Oliver Farr 14000
Sami Valimaki 14000
Sebastian Soderberg 14000
Zander Lombard 14000
Lucas Nemecz 15000
Marcel Siem 15000
Daniel Van Tonder 16000
Jamie Donaldson 16000
Ashun Wu 17500
Brandon Stone 17500

