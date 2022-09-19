2022 Cazoo French Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Cazoo French Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Le Golf National in Paris, France.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Patrick Reed, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.
Thomas Pieters is on 16-to-1, while Robert MacIntrye ad Victor Perez are at 20-to-1.
Jordan Smith is on 22-to-1.
2022 Cazoo French Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Cazoo French Open, with the European Tour heading to France for the first time in three years, with the pandemic causing the tournament to not be played. Le Golf National is a tight golf course that requires a lot of discipline.
2022 Cazoo French Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Patrick Reed
|1100
|Thomas Pieters
|1600
|Robert MacIntyre
|2000
|Victor Perez
|2000
|Jordan Smith
|2200
|Adrian Meronk
|2500
|Antoine Rozner
|2500
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2500
|Ryan Fox
|3000
|Adrian Otaegui
|3300
|Alexander Bjork
|3300
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|3500
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|3500
|Andy Sullivan
|4000
|Richard Mansell
|4000
|Ewen Ferguson
|4500
|Jorge Campillo
|4500
|Masahiro Kawamura
|4500
|Matthew Jordan
|4500
|Mikko Korhonen
|4500
|Richie Ramsay
|4500
|Sam Horsfield
|4500
|Matthew Southgate
|5500
|Oliver Bekker
|5500
|Thriston Lawrence
|5500
|Hennie Du Plessis
|6000
|Edoardo Molinari
|6600
|Guido Migliozzi
|6600
|Scott Jamieson
|6600
|Hurly Long
|7000
|Marcus Kinhult
|7000
|Laurie Canter
|7500
|Connor Syme
|8000
|Gavin Green
|8000
|George Coetzee
|8000
|Jack Senior
|8000
|Jason Scrivener
|8000
|Johannes Veerman
|8000
|Marcel Schneider
|8000
|Romain Langasque
|8000
|Takumi Kanaya
|8000
|Yannik Paul
|8000
|Joachim B Hansen
|9000
|Sean Crocker
|9000
|Francesco Laporta
|10000
|Grant Forrest
|10000
|Matthieu Pavon
|10000
|Maximilian Kieffer
|10000
|Renato Paratore
|10000
|Sorn Kjeldsen
|10000
|Tom Lewis
|10000
|Frederic Lacroix
|11000
|Jeff Winther
|11000
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11000
|Mike Lorenzo Vera
|11000
|Nicklas Norgaard Moller
|11000
|Santiago Tarrio
|11000
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|11000
|Dale Whitnell
|12500
|Dean Huizing
|12500
|Julien Brun
|12500
|Julien Guerrier
|12500
|Kalle Samooja
|12500
|Wil Besseling
|12500
|David Horsey
|14000
|James Morrison
|14000
|Oliver Farr
|14000
|Sami Valimaki
|14000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|14000
|Zander Lombard
|14000
|Lucas Nemecz
|15000
|Marcel Siem
|15000
|Daniel Van Tonder
|16000
|Jamie Donaldson
|16000
|Ashun Wu
|17500
|Brandon Stone
|17500