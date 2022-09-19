2022 Cazoo French Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Cazoo French Open betting odds have been released for the DP World Tour (European Tour) event at Le Golf National in Paris, France.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Patrick Reed, who comes in at 11-to-1 (+1100) betting odds.

Thomas Pieters is on 16-to-1, while Robert MacIntrye ad Victor Perez are at 20-to-1.

Jordan Smith is on 22-to-1.

2022 Cazoo French Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Cazoo French Open, with the European Tour heading to France for the first time in three years, with the pandemic causing the tournament to not be played. Le Golf National is a tight golf course that requires a lot of discipline.

2022 Cazoo French Open betting odds: Outright winner