2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Andrea Lee, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore.

The American pulled out the tournament with a bunched-up leaderboard, closing with 6-under 66 to win by a shot over Daniela Darquea on 19-under 269.

Five players -- Narin An, Esther Henseleit, Hannah Green, Ayaka Furue and Lilia Vu -- finished tied for third place, two shots behind Lee.

Lee won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

AmazingCre Portland Classic recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the 26th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Lee earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 71 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Arkansas.

2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

