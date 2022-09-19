2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

09/19/2022 at 10:05 am
The 2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Andrea Lee, who earned her first-career LPGA Tour win at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Portland, Ore.

The American pulled out the tournament with a bunched-up leaderboard, closing with 6-under 66 to win by a shot over Daniela Darquea on 19-under 269.

Five players -- Narin An, Esther Henseleit, Hannah Green, Ayaka Furue and Lilia Vu -- finished tied for third place, two shots behind Lee.

Lee won the $225,000 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

AmazingCre Portland Classic recap notes

Lee picks up the win in the 26th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career.

By winning the event, Lee earned 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe, with the top 60 players in points getting into the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

This week, there were a 36-hole cut made, with 71 of 144 starting players finishing the tournament.

The 2022 LPGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in Arkansas.

2022 AmazingCre Portland Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Andrea Lee -19 72 64 67 66 269 $225,000
2 Daniela Darquea -18 69 67 68 66 270 $139,217
T3 Narin An -17 71 69 67 64 271 $67,303
T3 Esther Henseleit -17 70 64 71 66 271 $67,303
T3 Hannah Green -17 66 70 68 67 271 $67,303
T3 Ayaka Furue -17 67 69 67 68 271 $67,303
T3 Lilia Vu -17 68 66 69 68 271 $67,303
8 Maja Stark -16 69 67 70 66 272 $37,730
9 Ryann O'Toole -15 70 68 67 68 273 $33,919
T10 Weiwei Zhang -14 69 67 72 66 274 $27,782
T10 Brooke M. Henderson -14 68 70 69 67 274 $27,782
T10 Frida Kinhult -14 73 68 65 68 274 $27,782
T10 Paula Reto -14 71 66 67 70 274 $27,782
14 Chella Choi -12 70 69 70 67 276 $23,476
T15 Amy Olson -11 70 71 70 66 277 $20,427
T15 Georgia Hall -11 70 69 71 67 277 $20,427
T15 Ruoning Yin -11 70 67 71 69 277 $20,427
T15 Caroline Inglis -11 67 70 69 71 277 $20,427
T19 Bianca Pagdanganan -10 73 71 71 63 278 $16,921
T19 Rachel Rohanna -10 69 74 67 68 278 $16,921
T19 Pornanong Phatlum -10 70 70 70 68 278 $16,921
T19 Hye-Jin Choi -10 70 70 68 70 278 $16,921
T19 Carlota Ciganda -10 69 66 71 72 278 $16,921
T24 A Lim Kim -9 71 70 70 68 279 $14,291
T24 Min Lee -9 70 71 70 68 279 $14,291
T24 Ruixin Liu -9 72 68 71 68 279 $14,291
T24 Marina Alex -9 71 71 68 69 279 $14,291
T28 Katie Yoo -8 71 72 70 67 280 $12,449
T28 Mi Hyang Lee -8 71 68 70 71 280 $12,449
T28 Hinako Shibuno -8 67 71 66 76 280 $12,449
T31 Isi Gabsa -7 70 70 72 69 281 $10,823
T31 Gemma Dryburgh -7 72 70 69 70 281 $10,823
T31 Jenny Shin -7 68 70 73 70 281 $10,823
T31 Nelly Korda -7 67 73 69 72 281 $10,823
35 So Yeon Ryu -6 70 69 71 72 282 $9,757
T36 Aditi Ashok -5 69 71 76 67 283 $8,137
T36 Lauren Hartlage -5 69 73 73 68 283 $8,137
T36 Angel Yin -5 69 73 72 69 283 $8,137
T36 Lauren Stephenson -5 72 72 69 70 283 $8,137
T36 Sarah Kemp -5 69 72 72 70 283 $8,137
T36 Yealimi Noh -5 72 68 72 71 283 $8,137
T36 Dana Finkelstein -5 71 69 71 72 283 $8,137
T36 Cheyenne Knight -5 71 69 70 73 283 $8,137
T44 Maria Fassi -4 72 72 71 69 284 $6,479
T44 Ayako Uehara -4 65 73 74 72 284 $6,479
T44 Mo Martin -4 70 72 68 74 284 $6,479
T47 Albane Valenzuela -3 73 71 73 68 285 $5,579
T47 Karis Davidson -3 73 68 73 71 285 $5,579
T47 Ana Belac -3 69 71 74 71 285 $5,579
T47 Anne van Dam -3 68 72 72 73 285 $5,579
T47 Tiffany Chan -3 68 71 72 74 285 $5,579
T52 Charlotte Thomas -2 72 70 72 72 286 $4,878
T52 Alena Sharp -2 68 72 72 74 286 $4,878
T52 Mina Harigae -2 69 69 71 77 286 $4,878
55 Jessica Peng -1 71 70 77 69 287 $4,573
T56 Cydney Clanton E 71 72 77 68 288 $4,192
T56 Morgane Metraux E 74 70 71 73 288 $4,192
T56 Na Yeon Choi E 69 70 75 74 288 $4,192
T56 Sung Hyun Park E 70 73 70 75 288 $4,192
T60 Lindy Duncan 1 70 74 73 72 289 $3,735
T60 Peiyun Chien 1 71 71 75 72 289 $3,735
T60 Sarah Rhee 1 73 71 72 73 289 $3,735
63 Haylee Harford 2 71 71 71 77 290 $3,582
T64 Jenny Coleman 3 69 74 72 76 291 $3,468
T64 Savannah Vilaubi 3 71 68 74 78 291 $3,468
66 Mariah Stackhouse 4 72 72 72 76 292 $3,354
T67 Maria McBride 5 73 70 77 73 293 $3,239
T67 Linnea Johansson 5 74 70 73 76 293 $3,239
T69 Annie Park 6 72 71 77 74 294 $3,062
T69 Cindy LaCrosse 6 76 67 75 76 294 $3,062
T69 Sydnee Michaels 6 71 72 75 76 294 $3,062

