2022 Fortinet Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
09/18/2022 at 2:27 pm
The 2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payout is from the $8 million purse, with 73 professional players who complete four rounds at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of Fortinet Championship prize pool is at $1,440,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $872,000. The Fortinet Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $15,920.

The Fortinet Championship field is headed by Max Homa, Justin Lower, Rickie Fowler and more.

This tournament started with 156 players, and a cut was made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 Fortinet Championship from the correct 2022 Fortinet Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was made to the top 65 players and ties, and those 73 remaining players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 Fortinet Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour adding money to the purse if more than 65 professionals make the cut to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are 40.5 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 Fortinet Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,440,000
2 $872,000
3 $552,000
4 $392,000
5 $328,000
6 $290,000
7 $270,000
8 $250,000
9 $234,000
10 $218,000
11 $202,000
12 $186,000
13 $170,000
14 $154,000
15 $146,000
16 $138,000
17 $130,000
18 $122,000
19 $114,000
20 $106,000
21 $98,000
22 $90,000
23 $83,600
24 $77,200
25 $70,800
26 $64,400
27 $62,000
28 $59,600
29 $57,200
30 $54,800
31 $52,400
32 $50,000
33 $47,600
34 $45,600
35 $43,600
36 $41,600
37 $39,600
38 $38,000
39 $36,400
40 $34,800
41 $33,200
42 $31,600
43 $30,000
44 $28,400
45 $26,800
46 $25,200
47 $23,600
48 $22,320
49 $21,200
50 $20,560
51 $20,080
52 $19,600
53 $19,280
54 $18,960
55 $18,800
56 $18,640
57 $18,480
58 $18,320
59 $18,160
60 $18,000
61 $17,840
62 $17,680
63 $17,520
64 $17,360
65 $17,200
66 $17,040
67 $16,880
68 $16,720
69 $16,560
70 $16,400
71 $16,240
72 $16,080
73 $15,920

